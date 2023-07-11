Check out the latest Commander deck cards and Commander variants from Commander Masters here! To see even more cards, check out the Commander Masters Card Image Gallery, then visit our Commander Masters Variant Card Image Gallery for Booster Fun treatments and promos.

Cards with collector numbers 779 through 782 are the display commanders from Commander Masters Commander decks. These are printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—they're great for showing off your commander but cannot be used in sanctioned play.

Unlike previous Masters sets, this set introduces 40 new-to-Magic cards through these Commander decks. These cards will be available in Commander Masters Commander decks, and most of them will be available in extended art in Commander Masters Collector Boosters. You can find more information about this in our breakdown article, Collecting Commander Masters.

Commander Masters releases on August 4, 2023. You can preorder it through online retailers like Amazon, at your local game store, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Preorder Now