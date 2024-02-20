2024年3月8日，《辐射》的反乌托邦后核战世界与万智牌强强联手，共同推出Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout®，四副全新的指挥官套牌将引领你在战场上拾荒物资、，辐照敌人，设计策略以及生产机械。

每盒内含一整副开盒即玩的指挥官套牌：

  • 2张新加入万智牌的传统闪传奇生物牌，均可用作各自套牌的指挥官
  • 98张不闪的牌，每副套牌内含新加入万智牌的牌张：
    • 凯撒万岁：内含37张全新的万智牌牌张
    • 拾荒余生：内含38张全新的万智牌牌张
    • 科学无敌！：内含38张全新的万智牌牌张
    • 变种威胁：内含41张全新的万智牌牌张
  • 1张蚀刻闪展示型指挥官（硬纸板的指挥官封面牌复制品，牌框和插画上有蚀刻质感的闪牌效果，不能在认证的指挥官赛中使用）
  • 10个双面衍生物
  • 1包聚珍补充包尝鲜包，随附2张特殊处理牌张，内含1张稀有牌或秘稀牌
  • 1个套牌盒（可收纳100张上有牌套的牌）
  • 1个生命计数器
  • 1份策略简介
  • 1张参考卡

每副指挥官套牌还内含5张不闪的全图基本地，牌上描绘了《辐射》经典系列中的等角环境。

访问Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout®牌图集合，查看指挥官套牌列表，然后浏览该系列已上线的所有牌张和精彩的补充包添趣处理。

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout®指挥官套牌的完整套牌列表如下所示。立即前往本地游戏店预订，在亚马逊等网络零售商处预购，或者在其他出售万智牌产品的地方订购！

立即预订

（编注：下列的套牌列表自动从风云集抓取每张牌最新印制的样子，未必是出现在本产品中的样子。此处的套牌列表并非产品内牌张个别展示，仅为互动查询套牌中包含各牌张的功能之用。）

凯撒万岁（红白黑）

军团皇帝凯撒（虹彩闪）
军团皇帝凯撒（虹彩闪）
总裁兼执行官豪斯先生（虹彩闪）
总裁兼执行官豪斯先生（虹彩闪）
军团皇帝凯撒（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）
军团皇帝凯撒（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）

依靠凯撒领导军队走向无情的军事胜利！凯撒万岁内含37张全新的万智牌牌张。军团皇帝凯撒和总裁兼执行官豪斯先生为虹彩闪牌。军团皇帝凯撒展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸（虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用）。

1 Caesar, Legion's Emperor 1 Mr. House, President and CEO 1 Aradesh, the Founder 1 Battle of Hoover Dam 1 Overseer of Vault 76 1 Securitron Squadron 1 Sierra, Nuka's Biggest Fan 1 Middle School 1 Yes Man, Personal Securitron 1 V.A.T.S. 1 Wasteland Raider 1 Mysterious Stranger 1 Powder Ganger 1 Rose, Cutthroat Raider 1 Thrill-Kill Disciple 1 Wild Wasteland 1 Boomer Scrapper 1 Colonel Autumn 1 Desdemona, Freedom's Edge 1 Elder Arthur Maxson 1 Kellogg, Dangerous Mind 1 MacCready, Lamplight Mayor 1 The Nipton Lottery 1 Paladin Elizabeth Taggerdy 1 Voter's Dilemma 1 ED-E, Lonesome Eyebot 1 Desolate Mire 1 Diamond City 1 Captain of the Watch 1 Entrapment Maneuver 1 Hour of Reckoning 1 Keeper of the Accord 1 Marshal's Anthem 1 Martial Coup 1 Secure the Wastes 1 Black Market 1 Lethal Scheme 1 Stolen Strategy 1 Anguished Unmaking 1 Assemble the Legion 1 Fervent Charge 1 Ruinous Ultimatum 1 Canyon Slough 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Isolated Chapel 1 Shadowblood Ridge 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Temple of Malice 1 Temple of Silence 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Windbrisk Heights 1 Gary Clone 1 Butch DeLoria, Tunnel Snake 1 Ruthless Radrat 1 Craig Boone, Novac Guard 1 Legate Lanius, Caesar's Ace 1 White Glove Gourmand 1 Charisma Bobblehead 1 Luck Bobblehead 1 Survivor's Med Kit 1 Impassioned Orator 1 Intangible Virtue 1 Bastion of Remembrance 1 Deadly Dispute 1 Morbid Opportunist 1 Pitiless Plunderer 1 General's Enforcer 1 Heroic Reinforcements 1 Wear // Tear 1 Arcane Signet 1 Skullclamp 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Talisman of Hierarchy 1 Talisman of Indulgence 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Memorial to Glory 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Nomad Outpost 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Tainted Field 1 Tainted Peak 1 Terramorphic Expanse 5 Plains 4 Swamp 5 Mountain

凯撒万岁衍生物

  • 1 机器人//珍宝（军事）衍生物
  • 1 复制品//珍宝（军事）衍生物
  • 1 机器人//废料衍生物
  • 1 复制品//废料衍生物
  • 1 复制品//人类／士兵衍生物
  • 1 士兵//人类／士兵衍生物
  • 1 士兵//珍宝（军事）衍生物
  • 1 士兵（红白）//食品（军事）衍生物
  • 1 战士//食品（军事）衍生物
  • 1 战士//士兵（红白）衍生物
拾荒余生

忠心同伴狗肉（虹彩闪）
忠心同伴狗肉（虹彩闪）
义勇兵普雷斯敦·加维（虹彩闪）
义勇兵普雷斯敦·加维（虹彩闪）
忠心同伴狗肉（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）
忠心同伴狗肉（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）

搜罗你需要的一切来击败敌人！拾荒余生内含38张全新的万智牌牌张。忠心同伴狗肉和义勇兵普雷斯敦·加维为虹彩闪牌。忠心同伴狗肉展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸（虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用）。

1 Dogmeat, Ever Loyal 1 Preston Garvey, Minuteman 1 Codsworth, Handy Helper 1 Idolized 1 Pre-War Formalwear 1 Birthday Party 1 Duchess, Wayward Tavernkeep 1 Grim Reaper's Sprint 1 Junk Jet 1 Megaton's Fate 1 House Gambit 1 Veronica, Dissident Scribe 1 Animal Friend 1 Strong Back 1 Almost Perfect 1 Armory Paladin 1 Cait, Cage Brawler 1 Cass, Hand of Vengeance 1 Inventory Management 1 Moira Brown, Guide Author 1 Three Dog, Galaxy News DJ 1 Mister Gutsy 1 Pip-Boy 3000 1 Junktown 1 Sunscorched Divide 1 Mantle of the Ancients 1 Puresteel Paladin 1 Single Combat 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Chaos Warp 1 Heroic Intervention 1 Basilisk Collar 1 Bloodforged Battle-Axe 1 Champion's Helm 1 Masterwork of Ingenuity 1 Canopy Vista 1 Cinder Glade 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Mossfire Valley 1 Rootbound Crag 1 Scattered Groves 1 Scavenger Grounds 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Sunpetal Grove 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Brotherhood Outcast 1 Commander Sofia Daguerre 1 Acquired Mutation 1 Crimson Caravaneer 1 Ian the Reckless 1 Bighorner Rancher 1 Break Down 1 Gunner Conscript 1 Super Mutant Scavenger 1 Well Rested 1 Agility Bobblehead 1 Perception Bobblehead 1 Silver Shroud Costume 1 All That Glitters 1 Path to Exile 1 Valorous Stance 1 Sticky Fingers 1 Abundant Growth 1 Fertile Ground 1 Rancor 1 Squirrel Nest 1 Wild Growth 1 Behemoth Sledge 1 Arcane Signet 1 Brass Knuckles 1 Explorer's Scope 1 Fireshrieker 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Ash Barrens 1 Buried Ruin 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Roadside Reliquary 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Temple of the False God 1 Terramorphic Expanse 4 Mountain 4 Forest 4 Plains

拾荒余生衍生物

  • 1 废料//松鼠衍生物
  • 1 废料//珍宝（生存，科技）衍生物
  • 1 聚落//人类／士兵衍生物
  • 1 聚落//食品（生存）衍生物
  • 1 珍宝（生存，科技）//废土生存指南衍生物
  • 1 食品（生存）//松鼠衍生物
  • 2 辐射量（辅助）//复制品衍生物
  • 2 辐射量（辅助）//珍宝（生存，科技）衍生物
科学无敌！

麦蒂森·黎博士（虹彩闪）
麦蒂森·黎博士（虹彩闪）
满电自由至尊（虹彩闪）
满电自由至尊（虹彩闪）
麦蒂森·黎博士（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）
麦蒂森·黎博士（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）

运用科技的力量为地球的命运而战！科学无敌！内含38张全新万智牌牌张。麦蒂森·黎博士和满电自由至尊为虹彩闪牌。麦蒂森·黎博士展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸（虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用）。

1 Dr. Madison Li 1 Liberty Prime, Recharged 1 Automated Assembly Line 1 Brotherhood Scribe 1 Overencumbered 1 The Prydwen, Steel Flagship 1 Sentry Bot 1 Dweller's Journey 1 Curie, Emergent Intelligence 1 James, Wandering Dad 1 Nick Valentine, Private Eye 1 Synth Infiltrator 1 Assaultron Dominator 1 The Motherlode, Excavator 1 Plasma Caster 1 Synth Eradicator 1 Arcade Gannon 1 Electrosiphon 1 Red Death, Shipwrecker 1 Rex, Cyber-Hound 1 Sentinel Sarah Lyons 1 Shaun, Father of Synths 1 Sadistic Simulation 1 Brotherhood Vertibird 1 T-45 Power Armor 1 Ferrous Lake 1 HELIOS One 1 Austere Command 1 Open the Vaults 1 Mechanized Production 1 One with the Machine 1 Wake the Past 1 Mystic Forge 1 Panharmonicon 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Steel Overseer 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Prairie Stream 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Spire of Industry 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Treasure Vault 1 Paladin Danse, Steel Maverick 1 Nerd Rage 1 Robobrain War Mind 1 Bottle-Cap Blast 1 Elder Owyn Lyons 1 Behemoth of Vault 0 1 C.A.M.P. 1 Endurance Bobblehead 1 Expert-Level Safe 1 Intelligence Bobblehead 1 Nuka-Cola Vending Machine 1 Crush Contraband 1 Dispatch 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Glimmer of Genius 1 Thirst for Knowledge 1 Whirler Rogue 1 Loyal Apprentice 1 Unexpected Windfall 1 Arcane Signet 1 Everflowing Chalice 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Mind Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Talisman of Creativity 1 Talisman of Progress 1 Thought Vessel 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Ash Barrens 1 Buried Ruin 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Mystic Monastery 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Razortide Bridge 1 Rustvale Bridge 1 Silverbluff Bridge 1 Terramorphic Expanse 5 Island 4 Mountain 4 Plains

科学无敌！衍生物

  • 1 能量库（辅助）//珍宝（生存，科技）衍生物
  • 1 人类／骑士//食品（科技）衍生物
  • 1 人类／骑士//复制品衍生物
  • 1 振翼机//珍宝（生存，科技）衍生物
  • 1 振翼机//废料衍生物
  • 1 复制品//线索衍生物
  • 1 珍宝（生存，科技）//线索衍生物
  • 1 珍宝（生存，科技）//人类／骑士衍生物
  • 1 食品（科技）//机器人衍生物
  • 1 机器人//珍宝（生存，科技）衍生物
变种威胁

天蛾人智者（虹彩闪）
天蛾人智者（虹彩闪）
超凡首脑主教（虹彩闪）
超凡首脑主教（虹彩闪）
天蛾人智者（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）
天蛾人智者（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）
1 The Wise Mothman 1 The Master, Transcendent 1 Jason Bright, Glowing Prophet 1 Mirelurk Queen 1 Piper Wright, Publick Reporter 1 Radstorm 1 Struggle for Project Purity 1 Feral Ghoul 1 Hancock, Ghoulish Mayor 1 Nuclear Fallout 1 Screeching Scorchbeast 1 The Necropolis 1 Harold and Bob, First Numens 1 Lily Bowen, Raging Grandma 1 Power Fist 1 Rampaging Yao Guai 1 Strong, the Brutish Thespian 1 Tato Farmer 1 Watchful Radstag 1 Agent Frank Horrigan 1 Alpha Deathclaw 1 Atomize 1 Marcus, Mutant Mayor 1 Mutational Advantage 1 Forced Evolution 1 Nuka-Nuke Launcher 1 Recon Craft Theta 1 Mariposa Military Base 1 Overflowing Basin 1 Viridescent Bog 1 Fraying Sanity 1 Inexorable Tide 1 Branching Evolution 1 Guardian Project 1 Hardened Scales 1 Tireless Tracker 1 Biomass Mutation 1 Casualties of War 1 Find // Finality 1 Darkwater Catacombs 1 Drowned Catacomb 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fetid Pools 1 Hinterland Harbor 1 Nesting Grounds 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Temple of Deceit 1 Temple of Malady 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Woodland Cemetery 1 Vexing Radgull 1 Bloatfly Swarm 1 Infesting Radroach 1 Cathedral Acolyte 1 Glowing One 1 Lumbering Megasloth 1 Contaminated Drink 1 Nightkin Ambusher 1 Raul, Trouble Shooter 1 Young Deathclaws 1 Strength Bobblehead 1 Cultivate 1 Farseek 1 Harmonize 1 Inspiring Call 1 Rampant Growth 1 Corpsejack Menace 1 Putrefy 1 Winding Constrictor 1 Arcane Signet 1 Contagion Clasp 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Curiosity 1 Talisman of Dominance 1 Talisman of Resilience 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Mortuary Mire 1 Opulent Palace 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Tainted Isle 1 Tainted Wood 1 Temple of the False God 1 Terramorphic Expanse 5 Swamp 5 Forest 5 Island

虔诚信仰天蛾人智者！变种威胁内含41张全新的万智牌牌张。天蛾人智者和超凡首脑主教为虹彩闪牌。天蛾人智者展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸（虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用）。

变种威胁衍生物

  • 2 外星人//线索衍生物
  • 3 灵俑／突变体//复制品衍生物
  • 1 灵俑／突变体//线索衍生物
  • 4 辐射量（辅助）//灵俑／突变体衍生物
2024年3月8日，以上指挥官套牌将随Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout®一起上市。你可通过以下方式购买：造访本地游戏店购买，访问亚马逊等线上零售商网购，或通过其他出售万智牌产品的渠道购买。