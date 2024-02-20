2024年3月8日，《辐射》的反乌托邦后核战世界与万智牌强强联手，共同推出Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout®，四副全新的指挥官套牌将引领你在战场上拾荒物资、，辐照敌人，设计策略以及生产机械。
凯撒万岁（红白黑）
拾荒余生（红绿白）
科学无敌！（蓝白红）
变种威胁（黑绿蓝）
每盒内含一整副开盒即玩的指挥官套牌：
- 2张新加入万智牌的传统闪传奇生物牌，均可用作各自套牌的指挥官
- 98张不闪的牌，每副套牌内含新加入万智牌的牌张：
- 凯撒万岁：内含37张全新的万智牌牌张
- 拾荒余生：内含38张全新的万智牌牌张
- 科学无敌！：内含38张全新的万智牌牌张
- 变种威胁：内含41张全新的万智牌牌张
- 1张蚀刻闪展示型指挥官（硬纸板的指挥官封面牌复制品，牌框和插画上有蚀刻质感的闪牌效果，不能在认证的指挥官赛中使用）
- 10个双面衍生物
- 1包聚珍补充包尝鲜包，随附2张特殊处理牌张，内含1张稀有牌或秘稀牌
- 1个套牌盒（可收纳100张上有牌套的牌）
- 1个生命计数器
- 1份策略简介
- 1张参考卡
每副指挥官套牌还内含5张不闪的全图基本地，牌上描绘了《辐射》经典系列中的等角环境。
访问Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout®牌图集合，查看指挥官套牌列表，然后浏览该系列已上线的所有牌张和精彩的补充包添趣处理。
Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout®指挥官套牌的完整套牌列表如下所示。立即前往本地游戏店预订，在亚马逊等网络零售商处预购，或者在其他出售万智牌产品的地方订购！
（编注：下列的套牌列表自动从风云集抓取每张牌最新印制的样子，未必是出现在本产品中的样子。此处的套牌列表并非产品内牌张个别展示，仅为互动查询套牌中包含各牌张的功能之用。）
凯撒万岁（红白黑）
依靠凯撒领导军队走向无情的军事胜利！凯撒万岁内含37张全新的万智牌牌张。军团皇帝凯撒和总裁兼执行官豪斯先生为虹彩闪牌。军团皇帝凯撒展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸（虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用）。
1 Caesar, Legion's Emperor
1 Mr. House, President and CEO
1 Aradesh, the Founder
1 Battle of Hoover Dam
1 Overseer of Vault 76
1 Securitron Squadron
1 Sierra, Nuka's Biggest Fan
1 Middle School
1 Yes Man, Personal Securitron
1 V.A.T.S.
1 Wasteland Raider
1 Mysterious Stranger
1 Powder Ganger
1 Rose, Cutthroat Raider
1 Thrill-Kill Disciple
1 Wild Wasteland
1 Boomer Scrapper
1 Colonel Autumn
1 Desdemona, Freedom's Edge
1 Elder Arthur Maxson
1 Kellogg, Dangerous Mind
1 MacCready, Lamplight Mayor
1 The Nipton Lottery
1 Paladin Elizabeth Taggerdy
1 Voter's Dilemma
1 ED-E, Lonesome Eyebot
1 Desolate Mire
1 Diamond City
1 Captain of the Watch
1 Entrapment Maneuver
1 Hour of Reckoning
1 Keeper of the Accord
1 Marshal's Anthem
1 Martial Coup
1 Secure the Wastes
1 Black Market
1 Lethal Scheme
1 Stolen Strategy
1 Anguished Unmaking
1 Assemble the Legion
1 Fervent Charge
1 Ruinous Ultimatum
1 Canyon Slough
1 Clifftop Retreat
1 Dragonskull Summit
1 Isolated Chapel
1 Shadowblood Ridge
1 Smoldering Marsh
1 Temple of Malice
1 Temple of Silence
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Windbrisk Heights
1 Gary Clone
1 Butch DeLoria, Tunnel Snake
1 Ruthless Radrat
1 Craig Boone, Novac Guard
1 Legate Lanius, Caesar's Ace
1 White Glove Gourmand
1 Charisma Bobblehead
1 Luck Bobblehead
1 Survivor's Med Kit
1 Impassioned Orator
1 Intangible Virtue
1 Bastion of Remembrance
1 Deadly Dispute
1 Morbid Opportunist
1 Pitiless Plunderer
1 General's Enforcer
1 Heroic Reinforcements
1 Wear // Tear
1 Arcane Signet
1 Skullclamp
1 Sol Ring
1 Talisman of Conviction
1 Talisman of Hierarchy
1 Talisman of Indulgence
1 Ash Barrens
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Memorial to Glory
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Nomad Outpost
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Tainted Field
1 Tainted Peak
1 Terramorphic Expanse
5 Plains
4 Swamp
5 Mountain
凯撒万岁衍生物
- 1 机器人//珍宝（军事）衍生物
- 1 复制品//珍宝（军事）衍生物
- 1 机器人//废料衍生物
- 1 复制品//废料衍生物
- 1 复制品//人类／士兵衍生物
- 1 士兵//人类／士兵衍生物
- 1 士兵//珍宝（军事）衍生物
- 1 士兵（红白）//食品（军事）衍生物
- 1 战士//食品（军事）衍生物
- 1 战士//士兵（红白）衍生物
拾荒余生
搜罗你需要的一切来击败敌人！拾荒余生内含38张全新的万智牌牌张。忠心同伴狗肉和义勇兵普雷斯敦·加维为虹彩闪牌。忠心同伴狗肉展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸（虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用）。
1 Dogmeat, Ever Loyal
1 Preston Garvey, Minuteman
1 Codsworth, Handy Helper
1 Idolized
1 Pre-War Formalwear
1 Birthday Party
1 Duchess, Wayward Tavernkeep
1 Grim Reaper's Sprint
1 Junk Jet
1 Megaton's Fate
1 House Gambit
1 Veronica, Dissident Scribe
1 Animal Friend
1 Strong Back
1 Almost Perfect
1 Armory Paladin
1 Cait, Cage Brawler
1 Cass, Hand of Vengeance
1 Inventory Management
1 Moira Brown, Guide Author
1 Three Dog, Galaxy News DJ
1 Mister Gutsy
1 Pip-Boy 3000
1 Junktown
1 Sunscorched Divide
1 Mantle of the Ancients
1 Puresteel Paladin
1 Single Combat
1 Blasphemous Act
1 Chaos Warp
1 Heroic Intervention
1 Basilisk Collar
1 Bloodforged Battle-Axe
1 Champion's Helm
1 Masterwork of Ingenuity
1 Canopy Vista
1 Cinder Glade
1 Clifftop Retreat
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Mossfire Valley
1 Rootbound Crag
1 Scattered Groves
1 Scavenger Grounds
1 Sheltered Thicket
1 Sungrass Prairie
1 Sunpetal Grove
1 Temple of Abandon
1 Temple of Plenty
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Brotherhood Outcast
1 Commander Sofia Daguerre
1 Acquired Mutation
1 Crimson Caravaneer
1 Ian the Reckless
1 Bighorner Rancher
1 Break Down
1 Gunner Conscript
1 Super Mutant Scavenger
1 Well Rested
1 Agility Bobblehead
1 Perception Bobblehead
1 Silver Shroud Costume
1 All That Glitters
1 Path to Exile
1 Valorous Stance
1 Sticky Fingers
1 Abundant Growth
1 Fertile Ground
1 Rancor
1 Squirrel Nest
1 Wild Growth
1 Behemoth Sledge
1 Arcane Signet
1 Brass Knuckles
1 Explorer's Scope
1 Fireshrieker
1 Sol Ring
1 Swiftfoot Boots
1 Ash Barrens
1 Buried Ruin
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Jungle Shrine
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Roadside Reliquary
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Temple of the False God
1 Terramorphic Expanse
4 Mountain
4 Forest
4 Plains
拾荒余生衍生物
- 1 废料//松鼠衍生物
- 1 废料//珍宝（生存，科技）衍生物
- 1 聚落//人类／士兵衍生物
- 1 聚落//食品（生存）衍生物
- 1 珍宝（生存，科技）//废土生存指南衍生物
- 1 食品（生存）//松鼠衍生物
- 2 辐射量（辅助）//复制品衍生物
- 2 辐射量（辅助）//珍宝（生存，科技）衍生物
科学无敌！
运用科技的力量为地球的命运而战！科学无敌！内含38张全新万智牌牌张。麦蒂森·黎博士和满电自由至尊为虹彩闪牌。麦蒂森·黎博士展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸（虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用）。
1 Dr. Madison Li
1 Liberty Prime, Recharged
1 Automated Assembly Line
1 Brotherhood Scribe
1 Overencumbered
1 The Prydwen, Steel Flagship
1 Sentry Bot
1 Dweller's Journey
1 Curie, Emergent Intelligence
1 James, Wandering Dad
1 Nick Valentine, Private Eye
1 Synth Infiltrator
1 Assaultron Dominator
1 The Motherlode, Excavator
1 Plasma Caster
1 Synth Eradicator
1 Arcade Gannon
1 Electrosiphon
1 Red Death, Shipwrecker
1 Rex, Cyber-Hound
1 Sentinel Sarah Lyons
1 Shaun, Father of Synths
1 Sadistic Simulation
1 Brotherhood Vertibird
1 T-45 Power Armor
1 Ferrous Lake
1 HELIOS One
1 Austere Command
1 Open the Vaults
1 Mechanized Production
1 One with the Machine
1 Wake the Past
1 Mystic Forge
1 Panharmonicon
1 Solemn Simulacrum
1 Steel Overseer
1 Clifftop Retreat
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Glacial Fortress
1 Irrigated Farmland
1 Prairie Stream
1 Skycloud Expanse
1 Spire of Industry
1 Sulfur Falls
1 Temple of Enlightenment
1 Temple of Epiphany
1 Treasure Vault
1 Paladin Danse, Steel Maverick
1 Nerd Rage
1 Robobrain War Mind
1 Bottle-Cap Blast
1 Elder Owyn Lyons
1 Behemoth of Vault 0
1 C.A.M.P.
1 Endurance Bobblehead
1 Expert-Level Safe
1 Intelligence Bobblehead
1 Nuka-Cola Vending Machine
1 Crush Contraband
1 Dispatch
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Glimmer of Genius
1 Thirst for Knowledge
1 Whirler Rogue
1 Loyal Apprentice
1 Unexpected Windfall
1 Arcane Signet
1 Everflowing Chalice
1 Lightning Greaves
1 Mind Stone
1 Sol Ring
1 Talisman of Conviction
1 Talisman of Creativity
1 Talisman of Progress
1 Thought Vessel
1 Wayfarer's Bauble
1 Ash Barrens
1 Buried Ruin
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Mystic Monastery
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Razortide Bridge
1 Rustvale Bridge
1 Silverbluff Bridge
1 Terramorphic Expanse
5 Island
4 Mountain
4 Plains
科学无敌！衍生物
- 1 能量库（辅助）//珍宝（生存，科技）衍生物
- 1 人类／骑士//食品（科技）衍生物
- 1 人类／骑士//复制品衍生物
- 1 振翼机//珍宝（生存，科技）衍生物
- 1 振翼机//废料衍生物
- 1 复制品//线索衍生物
- 1 珍宝（生存，科技）//线索衍生物
- 1 珍宝（生存，科技）//人类／骑士衍生物
- 1 食品（科技）//机器人衍生物
- 1 机器人//珍宝（生存，科技）衍生物
变种威胁
1 The Wise Mothman
1 The Master, Transcendent
1 Jason Bright, Glowing Prophet
1 Mirelurk Queen
1 Piper Wright, Publick Reporter
1 Radstorm
1 Struggle for Project Purity
1 Feral Ghoul
1 Hancock, Ghoulish Mayor
1 Nuclear Fallout
1 Screeching Scorchbeast
1 The Necropolis
1 Harold and Bob, First Numens
1 Lily Bowen, Raging Grandma
1 Power Fist
1 Rampaging Yao Guai
1 Strong, the Brutish Thespian
1 Tato Farmer
1 Watchful Radstag
1 Agent Frank Horrigan
1 Alpha Deathclaw
1 Atomize
1 Marcus, Mutant Mayor
1 Mutational Advantage
1 Forced Evolution
1 Nuka-Nuke Launcher
1 Recon Craft Theta
1 Mariposa Military Base
1 Overflowing Basin
1 Viridescent Bog
1 Fraying Sanity
1 Inexorable Tide
1 Branching Evolution
1 Guardian Project
1 Hardened Scales
1 Tireless Tracker
1 Biomass Mutation
1 Casualties of War
1 Find // Finality
1 Darkwater Catacombs
1 Drowned Catacomb
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fetid Pools
1 Hinterland Harbor
1 Nesting Grounds
1 Sunken Hollow
1 Temple of Deceit
1 Temple of Malady
1 Temple of Mystery
1 Woodland Cemetery
1 Vexing Radgull
1 Bloatfly Swarm
1 Infesting Radroach
1 Cathedral Acolyte
1 Glowing One
1 Lumbering Megasloth
1 Contaminated Drink
1 Nightkin Ambusher
1 Raul, Trouble Shooter
1 Young Deathclaws
1 Strength Bobblehead
1 Cultivate
1 Farseek
1 Harmonize
1 Inspiring Call
1 Rampant Growth
1 Corpsejack Menace
1 Putrefy
1 Winding Constrictor
1 Arcane Signet
1 Contagion Clasp
1 Sol Ring
1 Talisman of Curiosity
1 Talisman of Dominance
1 Talisman of Resilience
1 Ash Barrens
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Mortuary Mire
1 Opulent Palace
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Tainted Isle
1 Tainted Wood
1 Temple of the False God
1 Terramorphic Expanse
5 Swamp
5 Forest
5 Island
虔诚信仰天蛾人智者！变种威胁内含41张全新的万智牌牌张。天蛾人智者和超凡首脑主教为虹彩闪牌。天蛾人智者展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸（虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用）。
变种威胁衍生物
- 2 外星人//线索衍生物
- 3 灵俑／突变体//复制品衍生物
- 1 灵俑／突变体//线索衍生物
- 4 辐射量（辅助）//灵俑／突变体衍生物
2024年3月8日，以上指挥官套牌将随Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout®一起上市。你可通过以下方式购买：造访本地游戏店购买，访问亚马逊等线上零售商网购，或通过其他出售万智牌产品的渠道购买。