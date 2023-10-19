Skip to main content
Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Card Image Gallery

Card Image Gallery / Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout®

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout®
Card Image Gallery

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® releases March 8, 2024. We'll share all the details with debut on February 20, but take an early look at the set with A First Look at Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® and check out the card preview schedule here.

White (4)
Blue (2)
Black (4)
Multicolor (18)
Artifact (3)
Land (12)
