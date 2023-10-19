Get excited for the unleashing of a legendary collaboration—Magic: The Gathering meets Fallout! Coming March 8, 2024, this unprecedented collaboration explores the post-nuclear, dystopian RPG world of Fallout, all within the gameplay framework of Magic: The Gathering.

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® celebrates elements of all Fallout games since 1997 and represents the first "modern view" of some of the classic Fallout games, including updates to characters and settings from Fallout and Fallout 2. We hope to pay homage to Fallout's high-energy, high-action, post-nuclear RPG roots. Whether you join the side of some of Fallout's most infamous characters or choose to play as a Vault survivor fighting gangs of raiders, super-mutants, irradiated monsters, and pre-war robots, life in the wastes won't be easy!

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Commander Decks

There are four Commander decks, each based around a different theme:

Scrappy Survivors (Red-Green-White): Featuring the goodest of boys, Dogmeat, as your commander, this deck focuses on scavenging for tools, Food tokens, and allies. It also introduces Junk tokens, which can be sacrificed to draw cards. If you enjoy tokens and suiting up your creatures with Auras and Equipment, then this is the deck for you.

Dogmeat, Ever Loyal (Traditional Foil) Junk Token

Mutant Menace (Black-Green-Blue): Looking for something a little "different," then try your hand at the Mutant Menace deck, which incorporates Fallout's dangerous and strange mutated creatures, such as this deck's commander, The Wise Mothman. Play creatures, then buff them with counters and proliferate. Irradiate yourself and your opponents using the new rad counters (player counters that mill and damage you).

The Wise Mothman (Traditional Foil) Feral Ghoul Radiation (Play Aid)

Hail, Caesar (Red-White-Black): There's also the Hail, Caesar deck, featuring the franchise's infamous Caesar as your commander. This deck's themes revolve around leaders of militant factions and their soldiers, as well as wasteland raiders. Be aggressive with an army of creature tokens with the help of the squad mechanic, which lets you create extra token copies of creatures.

Caesar, Legion's Emperor (Traditional Foil) Gary Clone

Science! (Blue-White-Red): Finally, we have our Science! deck, which focuses on high-tech energy weapons, scientists, synths, and pre-war robots. With Dr. Madison Li as your commander, you will play artifacts to generate energy, a returning mechanic fit for Fallout.

Dr. Madison Li (Traditional Foil) Rex, Cyber-Hound

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Booster Fun

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Collector Booster Display

In the mood to scavenge for some great new treatments? This set has Collector Boosters with Booster Fun options every topsider can enjoy. First is the showcase Pip-Boy treatment found on 26 cards. Of those, 9 are reprints with alternate card titles and new art. This treatment can be found in non-foil, traditional foil, and surge foil.

Dogmeat, Ever Loyal (Showcase Pip-Boy) The Wise Mothman (Showcase Pip-Boy)

Caesar, Legion's Emperor (Showcase Pip-Boy) Dr. Madison Li (Showcase Pip-Boy)

Fallout borderless Vault Boy reprints can be found in Collector Boosters as well, with a total of 9 borderless reprints in the Fallout art style available in non-foil, traditional foil, and surge foil.

Arcane Signet (Borderless Vault Boy) Crucible of Worlds (Borderless Vault Boy)

Sol Ring (Borderless Vault Boy) Wasteland (Borderless Vault Boy)

You can also expect non-foil full-art basic lands in Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Commander decks, with 5 depicting isometric environments like those seen in the classic Fallout games. These are available in traditional foil and surge foil in Collector Boosters.

Plains (Full Art) Plains (Full Art)

Island (Full Art) Island (Full Art)

Swamp (Full Art) Swamp (Full Art)

Mountain (Full Art) Mountain (Full Art)

Forest (Full Art) Forest (Full Art)

Extended-art cards make their return as well, available in non-foil, traditional foil, and surge foil in Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Collector Boosters.

Rex, Cyber-Hound (Extended Art) Feral Ghoul (Extended Art)

Finally, Bobbleheads are getting the serialized treatment, with 7 cards featuring serialization on 500 copies each. Serialized Bobbleheads feature the double rainbow foil treatment.

Intelligence Bobblehead (Serialized Double Rainbow Foil)

And with that, we'll leave you with some important dates and a few more awesome new cards from the set. The Vault may not open until March 2024, but you can preorder today!

Alpha Deathclaw Command Tower V.A.T.S.

Overencumbered Nuka-Cola Vending Machine Radstorm

Mr. House, President and CEO Vault 101: Birthday Party

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Details

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Set Code: PIP

