Where to Find Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Previews
You don't have to eat bloatfly meat to access our schedule for Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® preview season. Journey through the post-apocalypse with confidence thanks to this handy guide.
On February 20, 2024, beginning at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET), debut for Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® kicks off on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and twitch.tv/Magic, where you'll get a rad look at the mechanics, artwork, and designs from this new set.
This page includes dates and outlets for card previews from the set, acting as a day-to-day guide to preview season. It will help you find the previews you're looking for and avoid engaging with previews if you choose.
Below, you'll find links to each of the preview outlets who will be sharing Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® card previews. Once those previews are live, we'll update the links straight to them; if the link goes to the website's homepage or a social media page instead, that means the outlet likely hasn't previewed the card yet.
And if you want to see all the cards in one place, you can check out the Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Card Image Gallery! This new and improved system will allow you to search through cards in the set, their different versions, and discover what products those cards can be found in. We'll be updating the gallery every morning, Monday through Friday, so it'll contain all the cards previewed the previous day (and earlier) but not the day of. We'll also be revealing some commons and uncommons in the card image gallery throughout preview season, so keep an eye out!
For the most up-to-date list of preview outlets, bookmark this page and check back each day during Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® preview season! The set releases on March 8, 2024, and you can preorder Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® products now through your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
Preorder Now
Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Previews
February 19
- Bethesda
- Bethesda Japan
February 20
Booster Fun Exclusives
February 20
February 21
- Bethesda UK
- ItsJabo
- LoadingReadyRun
- Yahoo
February 22
Scrappy Survivors (Red-Green-White)
February 20
- ChannelFireball
- CoolStuffInc.com
- EDHRECast
- GameStar.de
- Making Magic
- Mental Misplay MTG
- MookDubsMTG
- PeachyPop Cosplay
- Polygon
- TCGplayer
Hail, Caesar (Red-White-Black)
February 21
- @hareruya_Media
- Brujaja
- Camelworks
- Corey Baumeister
- GamerSky
- GamesHub
- Gcores
- IGN
- Jake and Joel are Magic
- Jeel
- Kiwo
- LigaMagic
- Malternativ
- MGG
- MTGGoldfish
- Nitpicking Nerds
- Numerama
- PeachyPop Cosplay
- Shisheyu
- Star City Games
- The Command Zone
- The Mirror
- Volrathxp (Joseph Dyer)
Mutant Menace (Black-Green-Blue)
February 22
- 20minutos.es
- AliasV
- Beartai
- CRM Email Newsletter
- Discord
- Eurogamer.es
- Everyeye.it
- Fallout Italia Community
- Fallout Saga Italia
- Flavor Profiles
- GameSpot
- Geek Culture
- ItsJabo
- Kotaku AU
- LevDev
- LigaMagic
- LoadingReadyRun
- Magic: The Gathering Japan Facebook
- PC Gamer
- PeachyPop Cosplay
- Press Start
- Ungeek
- YYS
Science! (Blue-White-Red)
February 23
- @MTGJP
- @Wizards_Magic Twitter
- Digital Braves
- Fallout Preview Panel at MagicCon: Chicago
- iYingdi
- Riley Knight