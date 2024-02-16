You don't have to eat bloatfly meat to access our schedule for Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® preview season. Journey through the post-apocalypse with confidence thanks to this handy guide.

On February 20, 2024, beginning at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET), debut for Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® kicks off on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and twitch.tv/Magic, where you'll get a rad look at the mechanics, artwork, and designs from this new set.

This page includes dates and outlets for card previews from the set, acting as a day-to-day guide to preview season. It will help you find the previews you're looking for and avoid engaging with previews if you choose.

Below, you'll find links to each of the preview outlets who will be sharing Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® card previews. Once those previews are live, we'll update the links straight to them; if the link goes to the website's homepage or a social media page instead, that means the outlet likely hasn't previewed the card yet.

And if you want to see all the cards in one place, you can check out the Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Card Image Gallery! This new and improved system will allow you to search through cards in the set, their different versions, and discover what products those cards can be found in. We'll be updating the gallery every morning, Monday through Friday, so it'll contain all the cards previewed the previous day (and earlier) but not the day of. We'll also be revealing some commons and uncommons in the card image gallery throughout preview season, so keep an eye out!

For the most up-to-date list of preview outlets, bookmark this page and check back each day during Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® preview season! The set releases on March 8, 2024, and you can preorder Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® products now through your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Previews

February 19

Bethesda

Bethesda Japan

February 20

Booster Fun Exclusives

February 20

February 21

Bethesda UK

ItsJabo

LoadingReadyRun

Yahoo

February 22

Scrappy Survivors (Red-Green-White)

February 20

Hail, Caesar (Red-White-Black)

February 21

Mutant Menace (Black-Green-Blue)

February 22

Science! (Blue-White-Red)

February 23