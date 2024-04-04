4月19日，光雷驿镖客席卷城镇，该系列囊括了多重宇宙各地最坏的不法之徒。在光雷驿镖客指挥官套牌中，这群坏蛋配鞍备马，准备和挑战者一决高下！

访问光雷驿镖客牌图集合，查看这些套牌中的牌张和该系列的其他内容，其中包含让你喜出望外的补充包添趣处理

之前发布的收集光雷驿镖客这篇文章中提到过，本系列的指挥官套牌不含蚀刻闪展示型指挥官。取而代之的是，这些指挥官套牌中的“封面”传奇角色均为传统闪无边框牌。

每副指挥官套牌内含以下内容：

  • 1包光雷驿镖客聚珍补充包尝鲜包，内含以下内容：
    • 1张传统闪非普通号外新闻牌
    • 1张传统闪或不闪的稀有或秘稀悬赏海报牌、号外新闻牌、宽画牌或无边框牌
  • 10张双面衍生物（赏金牌背后写有规则）
  • 1个套牌盒
  • 1个生命计数器
  • 1份策略简介

指挥官迷你游戏：赏金

赏金是光雷驿镖客指挥官套牌的最新补充玩法，围绕着追捕光雷驿臭名昭著的角色展开。

牌手会共用一副赏金套牌，套牌包括6至12张赏金牌，每张赏金卡上都注明了条件，牌手完成该条件后便能将其缉拿归案，领取其奖赏。奖赏包含珍宝衍生物和牌张，且有不同级别，初始等级为1级，随着未能领取赏金的时间越长，赏金等级最高可提升至4级。

光雷驿镖客机制这篇文章详述了赏金游戏的玩法，请前往查看。

以下是光雷驿镖客四副指挥官套牌的完整套牌列表。你可通过下列方式预订这些套牌：造访本地游戏店购买，访问亚马逊等线上零售商网购，或通过其他出售万智牌产品的渠道购买。

立即预订

（编注：下列的套牌列表自动从风云集抓取每张牌最新印制的样子，未必是出现在本产品中的样子。此处的套牌列表并非产品内牌张个别展示，仅为互动查询套牌中包含各牌张的功能之用。）

快速拔枪

0003_MTGOTJ_CommFace：狂野王牌史黛拉李 0005_MTGOTJ_CmNewFt：风暴之吼埃力斯

4月5日起，访问牌图集合查看快速拔枪指挥官套牌，所有牌张尽在掌握。

1 Stella Lee, Wild Card 1 Eris, Roar of the Storm 1 Archmage Emeritus 1 Baral's Expertise 1 Tezzeret's Gambit 1 Midnight Clock 1 Haughty Djinn 1 Dig Through Time 1 Winged Boots 1 Talrand, Sky Summoner 1 Octavia, Living Thesis 1 Thunderclap Drake 1 Lock and Load 1 Forger's Foundry 1 Finale of Revelation 1 Curse of the Swine 1 Mizzix's Mastery 1 Chaos Warp 1 Crackling Spellslinger 1 Pyretic Charge 1 Smoldering Stagecoach 1 Elemental Eruption 1 Rousing Refrain 1 Cursed Mirror 1 Bloodthirsty Adversary 1 Finale of Promise 1 Arcane Bombardment 1 Niv-Mizzet, Parun 1 Kaza, Roil Chaser 1 Shark Typhoon 1 Galvanic Iteration 1 Epic Experiment 1 Veyran, Voice of Duality 1 Leyline Dowser 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Shivan Reef 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Cascade Bluffs 1 Ferrous Lake 1 Treasure Cruise 1 Preordain 1 Ponder 1 Murmuring Mystic 1 Deep Analysis 1 Radical Idea 1 Opt 1 Think Twice 1 Arcane Denial 1 Pteramander 1 Vandalblast 1 Pongify 1 Serum Visions 1 Faithless Looting 1 Big Score 1 Storm-Kiln Artist 1 Young Pyromancer 1 Electrostatic Field 1 Guttersnipe 1 Volcanic Torrent 1 Windfall 1 Goblin Electromancer 1 Third Path Iconoclast 1 Expressive Iteration 1 Arcane Signet 1 Izzet Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Command Tower 1 Temple of the False God 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Izzet Boilerworks 1 Propaganda 14 Island 13 Mountain

快速拔枪衍生物

  • 1 鸟／虚影//元素衍生物
  • 1 猿猴//鲨鱼衍生物
  • 1 龙兽//士兵衍生物（克撒军）
  • 1 野猪//龙兽衍生物
  • 1 元素//士兵衍生物（克撒军）
  • 1 龙／元素//鸟／虚影衍生物
  • 1 龙／元素//珍宝衍生物
  • 1 赏金：奇飞刀莱莎李//赏金规则衍生物
  • 1 赏金：瞌睡鬼索芙卡//赏金规则衍生物
  • 1 赏金：小米隆提拉斯//赏金规则衍生物
沙漠盛放

0004_MTGOTJ_CommFace：高傲护卫毓玛 0007_MTGOTJ_CmNewFt：天资新芽奇利

4月5日起，访问牌图集合查看沙漠盛放指挥官套牌，所有牌张尽在掌握。

1 Yuma, Proud Protector 1 Kirri, Talented Sprout 1 Scavenger Grounds 1 Sun Titan 1 Omnath, Locus of Rage 1 Descend upon the Sinful 1 Chromatic Lantern 1 Marshal's Anthem 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Scute Swarm 1 Hour of Promise 1 Oracle of Mul Daya 1 Ramunap Excavator 1 Scattered Groves 1 World Shaper 1 Nesting Dragon 1 Turntimber Sower 1 Sevinne's Reclamation 1 Ancient Greenwarden 1 Titania, Protector of Argoth 1 Return of the Wildspeaker 1 Perennial Behemoth 1 Avenger of Zendikar 1 Hazezon, Shaper of Sand 1 Escape to the Wilds 1 Heaven // Earth 1 Genesis Hydra 1 Sunscorched Divide 1 The Mending of Dominaria 1 Decimate 1 Sand Scout 1 Embrace the Unknown 1 Dune Chanter 1 Cataclysmic Prospecting 1 Vengeful Regrowth 1 Angel of Indemnity 1 Cactus Preserve 1 Rumbleweed 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Explore 1 Sol Ring 1 Satyr Wayfinder 1 Perpetual Timepiece 1 Crawling Sensation 1 Painted Bluffs 1 Command Tower 1 Magmatic Insight 1 Krosan Verge 1 Desert of the True 1 Skullwinder 1 Desert of the Indomitable 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Bitter Reunion 1 Desert of the Fervent 1 Valorous Stance 1 Dunes of the Dead 1 Shefet Dunes 1 Hashep Oasis 1 Elvish Rejuvenator 1 Winding Way 1 Springbloom Druid 1 Arcane Signet 1 Unholy Heat 1 Thrilling Discovery 1 Electric Revelation 1 Eccentric Farmer 1 Harrow 1 Ramunap Ruins 1 Path to Exile 1 Requisition Raid 1 Bovine Intervention 1 Map the Frontier 1 Conduit Pylons 1 Mirage Mesa 1 Wreck and Rebuild 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Bristling Backwoods 1 Creosote Heath 1 Abraded Bluffs 1 Scaretiller 1 Nantuko Cultivator 6 Plains 4 Mountain 7 Forest

沙漠盛放衍生物

  • 1 昆虫//元素衍生物（绿）
  • 1 元素（红绿）//天使衍生物
  • 1 植物//砂／战士衍生物
  • 1 灵俑//牛衍生物
  • 1 植物／战士//珍宝衍生物
  • 1 龙／蛋//龙衍生物
  • 1 植物／战士//植物衍生物
  • 1 赏金：魔王法贾尔//赏金规则
  • 1 赏金：飞掠窃盗帕奎//赏金规则
  • 1 赏金：瓦拉贝思汉尼弗//赏金规则
大偷一票

0001_MTGOTJ_CommFace：精明占徒贡提 0006_MTGOTJ_CmNewFt：五靴菲利斯

4月5日起，访问牌图集合查看大偷一票指挥官套牌，所有牌张尽在掌握。

1 Gonti, Canny Acquisitor 1 Felix Five-Boots 1 Thieving Skydiver 1 Sage of the Beyond 1 Ghostly Pilferer 1 Diluvian Primordial 1 Stolen Goods 1 Curse of the Swine 1 Dazzling Sphinx 1 Arcane Heist 1 Smirking Spelljacker 1 Mind's Dilation 1 Gonti, Lord of Luxury 1 Predators' Hour 1 Brainstealer Dragon 1 Cunning Rhetoric 1 Thieving Amalgam 1 Orochi Soul-Reaver 1 Thieving Varmint 1 Heartless Conscription 1 Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion 1 Baleful Mastery 1 Ohran Frostfang 1 Savvy Trader 1 Tower Winder 1 Cazur, Ruthless Stalker 1 Silent-Blade Oni 1 Hostage Taker 1 Edric, Spymaster of Trest 1 Fallen Shinobi 1 Cold-Eyed Selkie 1 Siphon Insight 1 Extract Brain 1 Shadowmage Infiltrator 1 Baleful Strix 1 Culling Ritual 1 Thief of Sanity 1 Villainous Wealth 1 The Mimeoplasm 1 Plasm Capture 1 Ukkima, Stalking Shadow 1 Bladegriff Prototype 1 Chaos Wand 1 Dream-Thief's Bandana 1 Oblivion Sower 1 Overflowing Basin 1 Drowned Catacomb 1 Temple of Deceit 1 Temple of Malady 1 Darkwater Catacombs 1 Fetid Pools 1 Yavimaya Coast 1 Viridescent Bog 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Underground River 1 Woodland Cemetery 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Hinterland Harbor 1 Darkslick Shores 1 Flooded Grove 1 Twilight Mire 1 Llanowar Wastes 1 Slither Blade 1 Whirler Rogue 1 Triton Shorestalker 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Silhana Ledgewalker 1 Rampant Growth 1 Kodama's Reach 1 Void Attendant 1 Three Visits 1 Putrefy 1 Trygon Predator 1 Doc Aurlock, Grizzled Genius 1 Arcane Signet 1 Darksteel Ingot 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Prismatic Lens 1 Sol Ring 1 Command Tower 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Access Tunnel 1 Dimir Aqueduct 1 Opulent Palace 5 Island 6 Swamp 4 Forest

大偷一票衍生物

  • 1 振翼机//显化（辅助）
  • 1 振翼机//珍宝衍生物
  • 1 野猪//显化（辅助）
  • 2 野猪//珍宝衍生物
  • 1 奥札奇／孽裔//显化（辅助）
  • 1 奥札奇／孽裔//珍宝衍生物
  • 1 赏金：异乡来客//赏金规则
  • 1 赏金：高拉塔什与西拉斯//赏金规则
最高悬赏

0002_MTGOTJ_CommFace：奢华狂徒奥莉薇亚 0008_MTGOTJ_CmNewFt：醒金师威翰

4月5日起，访问牌图集合查看最高悬赏指挥官套牌，所有牌张尽在掌握。

1 Olivia, Opulent Outlaw 1 Vihaan, Goldwaker 1 Council's Judgment 1 Heliod's Intervention 1 Angelic Sell-Sword 1 We Ride at Dawn 1 Massacre Girl 1 Fain, the Broker 1 Witch of the Moors 1 Nighthawk Scavenger 1 Curtains' Call 1 Misfortune Teller 1 Painful Truths 1 Kamber, the Plunderer 1 Ogre Slumlord 1 Hex 1 Mari, the Killing Quill 1 Discreet Retreat 1 Charred Graverobber 1 Back in Town 1 Marshland Bloodcaster 1 Veinwitch Coven 1 Rankle, Master of Pranks 1 Dire Fleet Ravager 1 Mirror Entity 1 Dire Fleet Daredevil 1 Captain Lannery Storm 1 Seize the Spotlight 1 Grenzo, Havoc Raiser 1 Angrath's Marauders 1 Captivating Crew 1 Rain of Riches 1 Laurine, the Diversion 1 Mass Mutiny 1 Dead Before Sunrise 1 Graywater's Fixer 1 Life Insurance 1 Breena, the Demagogue 1 Queen Marchesa 1 Idol of Oblivion 1 Academy Manufactor 1 Bounty Board 1 Fetid Heath 1 Command Beacon 1 Vault of the Archangel 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Temple of Silence 1 Temple of Malice 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Isolated Chapel 1 Bonders' Enclave 1 Caves of Koilos 1 Battlefield Forge 1 Sulfurous Springs 1 Rugged Prairie 1 Desolate Mire 1 Shadowblood Ridge 1 Canyon Slough 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Blackcleave Cliffs 1 Mistmeadow Skulk 1 Requisition Raid 1 Changeling Outcast 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Deadly Dispute 1 Morbid Opportunist 1 Aetherborn Marauder 1 Tenured Inkcaster 1 Shoot the Sheriff 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Impulsive Pilferer 1 Shiny Impetus 1 Humble Defector 1 Glittering Stockpile 1 Boros Charm 1 Arcane Signet 1 Trailblazer's Boots 1 Bandit's Haul 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Rakdos Signet 1 Command Tower 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Demolition Field 1 Tainted Peak 1 Sunhome, Fortress of the Legion 1 Nomad Outpost 1 Temple of the False God 2 Plains 4 Swamp 2 Mountain

最高悬赏衍生物

  • 1 佣兵//珍宝衍生物
  • 1 墨灵//珍宝衍生物
  • 1 佣兵//珍宝衍生物
  • 1 盗贼//君主（辅助）
  • 1 老鼠//血滴衍生物
  • 1 奥札奇//线索衍生物
  • 1 杀手//食品衍生物
  • 1 赏金：狡猾的吱叫侠//赏金规则
  • 1 赏金：破坏王艾莉安娜//赏金规则
  • 1 赏金：银光社征收人莉莎//赏金规则
现在你就可以通过以下方式预订这些指挥官套牌：前往本地游戏店预订，在亚马逊等网络零售商处预购，或者在其他出售万智牌产品的地方订购！