4月19日，光雷驿镖客席卷城镇，该系列囊括了多重宇宙各地最坏的不法之徒。在光雷驿镖客指挥官套牌中，这群坏蛋配鞍备马，准备和挑战者一决高下！
访问光雷驿镖客牌图集合，查看这些套牌中的牌张和该系列的其他内容，其中包含让你喜出望外的补充包添趣处理！
之前发布的收集光雷驿镖客这篇文章中提到过，本系列的指挥官套牌不含蚀刻闪展示型指挥官。取而代之的是，这些指挥官套牌中的“封面”传奇角色均为传统闪无边框牌。
每副指挥官套牌内含以下内容：
- 1包光雷驿镖客聚珍补充包尝鲜包，内含以下内容：
- 1张传统闪非普通号外新闻牌
- 1张传统闪或不闪的稀有或秘稀悬赏海报牌、号外新闻牌、宽画牌或无边框牌
- 10张双面衍生物（赏金牌背后写有规则）
- 1个套牌盒
- 1个生命计数器
- 1份策略简介
指挥官迷你游戏：赏金
赏金是光雷驿镖客指挥官套牌的最新补充玩法，围绕着追捕光雷驿臭名昭著的角色展开。
牌手会共用一副赏金套牌，套牌包括6至12张赏金牌，每张赏金卡上都注明了条件，牌手完成该条件后便能将其缉拿归案，领取其奖赏。奖赏包含珍宝衍生物和牌张，且有不同级别，初始等级为1级，随着未能领取赏金的时间越长，赏金等级最高可提升至4级。
光雷驿镖客机制这篇文章详述了赏金游戏的玩法，请前往查看。
以下是光雷驿镖客四副指挥官套牌的完整套牌列表。你可通过下列方式预订这些套牌：造访本地游戏店购买，访问亚马逊等线上零售商网购，或通过其他出售万智牌产品的渠道购买。
（编注：下列的套牌列表自动从风云集抓取每张牌最新印制的样子，未必是出现在本产品中的样子。此处的套牌列表并非产品内牌张个别展示，仅为互动查询套牌中包含各牌张的功能之用。）
快速拔枪
0003_MTGOTJ_CommFace：狂野王牌史黛拉李
0005_MTGOTJ_CmNewFt：风暴之吼埃力斯
4月5日起，访问牌图集合查看快速拔枪指挥官套牌，所有牌张尽在掌握。
1 Stella Lee, Wild Card
1 Eris, Roar of the Storm
1 Archmage Emeritus
1 Baral's Expertise
1 Tezzeret's Gambit
1 Midnight Clock
1 Haughty Djinn
1 Dig Through Time
1 Winged Boots
1 Talrand, Sky Summoner
1 Octavia, Living Thesis
1 Thunderclap Drake
1 Lock and Load
1 Forger's Foundry
1 Finale of Revelation
1 Curse of the Swine
1 Mizzix's Mastery
1 Chaos Warp
1 Crackling Spellslinger
1 Pyretic Charge
1 Smoldering Stagecoach
1 Elemental Eruption
1 Rousing Refrain
1 Cursed Mirror
1 Bloodthirsty Adversary
1 Finale of Promise
1 Arcane Bombardment
1 Niv-Mizzet, Parun
1 Kaza, Roil Chaser
1 Shark Typhoon
1 Galvanic Iteration
1 Epic Experiment
1 Veyran, Voice of Duality
1 Leyline Dowser
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Shivan Reef
1 Sulfur Falls
1 Frostboil Snarl
1 Temple of Epiphany
1 Cascade Bluffs
1 Ferrous Lake
1 Treasure Cruise
1 Preordain
1 Ponder
1 Murmuring Mystic
1 Deep Analysis
1 Radical Idea
1 Opt
1 Think Twice
1 Arcane Denial
1 Pteramander
1 Vandalblast
1 Pongify
1 Serum Visions
1 Faithless Looting
1 Big Score
1 Storm-Kiln Artist
1 Young Pyromancer
1 Electrostatic Field
1 Guttersnipe
1 Volcanic Torrent
1 Windfall
1 Goblin Electromancer
1 Third Path Iconoclast
1 Expressive Iteration
1 Arcane Signet
1 Izzet Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Command Tower
1 Temple of the False God
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Izzet Boilerworks
1 Propaganda
14 Island
13 Mountain
快速拔枪衍生物
- 1 鸟／虚影//元素衍生物
- 1 猿猴//鲨鱼衍生物
- 1 龙兽//士兵衍生物（克撒军）
- 1 野猪//龙兽衍生物
- 1 元素//士兵衍生物（克撒军）
- 1 龙／元素//鸟／虚影衍生物
- 1 龙／元素//珍宝衍生物
- 1 赏金：奇飞刀莱莎李//赏金规则衍生物
- 1 赏金：瞌睡鬼索芙卡//赏金规则衍生物
- 1 赏金：小米隆提拉斯//赏金规则衍生物
沙漠盛放
0004_MTGOTJ_CommFace：高傲护卫毓玛
0007_MTGOTJ_CmNewFt：天资新芽奇利
4月5日起，访问牌图集合查看沙漠盛放指挥官套牌，所有牌张尽在掌握。
1 Yuma, Proud Protector
1 Kirri, Talented Sprout
1 Scavenger Grounds
1 Sun Titan
1 Omnath, Locus of Rage
1 Descend upon the Sinful
1 Chromatic Lantern
1 Marshal's Anthem
1 Sheltered Thicket
1 Scute Swarm
1 Hour of Promise
1 Oracle of Mul Daya
1 Ramunap Excavator
1 Scattered Groves
1 World Shaper
1 Nesting Dragon
1 Turntimber Sower
1 Sevinne's Reclamation
1 Ancient Greenwarden
1 Titania, Protector of Argoth
1 Return of the Wildspeaker
1 Perennial Behemoth
1 Avenger of Zendikar
1 Hazezon, Shaper of Sand
1 Escape to the Wilds
1 Heaven // Earth
1 Genesis Hydra
1 Sunscorched Divide
1 The Mending of Dominaria
1 Decimate
1 Sand Scout
1 Embrace the Unknown
1 Dune Chanter
1 Cataclysmic Prospecting
1 Vengeful Regrowth
1 Angel of Indemnity
1 Cactus Preserve
1 Rumbleweed
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Swiftfoot Boots
1 Explore
1 Sol Ring
1 Satyr Wayfinder
1 Perpetual Timepiece
1 Crawling Sensation
1 Painted Bluffs
1 Command Tower
1 Magmatic Insight
1 Krosan Verge
1 Desert of the True
1 Skullwinder
1 Desert of the Indomitable
1 Jungle Shrine
1 Bitter Reunion
1 Desert of the Fervent
1 Valorous Stance
1 Dunes of the Dead
1 Shefet Dunes
1 Hashep Oasis
1 Elvish Rejuvenator
1 Winding Way
1 Springbloom Druid
1 Arcane Signet
1 Unholy Heat
1 Thrilling Discovery
1 Electric Revelation
1 Eccentric Farmer
1 Harrow
1 Ramunap Ruins
1 Path to Exile
1 Requisition Raid
1 Bovine Intervention
1 Map the Frontier
1 Conduit Pylons
1 Mirage Mesa
1 Wreck and Rebuild
1 Angel of the Ruins
1 Bristling Backwoods
1 Creosote Heath
1 Abraded Bluffs
1 Scaretiller
1 Nantuko Cultivator
6 Plains
4 Mountain
7 Forest
沙漠盛放衍生物
- 1 昆虫//元素衍生物（绿）
- 1 元素（红绿）//天使衍生物
- 1 植物//砂／战士衍生物
- 1 灵俑//牛衍生物
- 1 植物／战士//珍宝衍生物
- 1 龙／蛋//龙衍生物
- 1 植物／战士//植物衍生物
- 1 赏金：魔王法贾尔//赏金规则
- 1 赏金：飞掠窃盗帕奎//赏金规则
- 1 赏金：瓦拉贝思汉尼弗//赏金规则
大偷一票
0001_MTGOTJ_CommFace：精明占徒贡提
0006_MTGOTJ_CmNewFt：五靴菲利斯
4月5日起，访问牌图集合查看大偷一票指挥官套牌，所有牌张尽在掌握。
1 Gonti, Canny Acquisitor
1 Felix Five-Boots
1 Thieving Skydiver
1 Sage of the Beyond
1 Ghostly Pilferer
1 Diluvian Primordial
1 Stolen Goods
1 Curse of the Swine
1 Dazzling Sphinx
1 Arcane Heist
1 Smirking Spelljacker
1 Mind's Dilation
1 Gonti, Lord of Luxury
1 Predators' Hour
1 Brainstealer Dragon
1 Cunning Rhetoric
1 Thieving Amalgam
1 Orochi Soul-Reaver
1 Thieving Varmint
1 Heartless Conscription
1 Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion
1 Baleful Mastery
1 Ohran Frostfang
1 Savvy Trader
1 Tower Winder
1 Cazur, Ruthless Stalker
1 Silent-Blade Oni
1 Hostage Taker
1 Edric, Spymaster of Trest
1 Fallen Shinobi
1 Cold-Eyed Selkie
1 Siphon Insight
1 Extract Brain
1 Shadowmage Infiltrator
1 Baleful Strix
1 Culling Ritual
1 Thief of Sanity
1 Villainous Wealth
1 The Mimeoplasm
1 Plasm Capture
1 Ukkima, Stalking Shadow
1 Bladegriff Prototype
1 Chaos Wand
1 Dream-Thief's Bandana
1 Oblivion Sower
1 Overflowing Basin
1 Drowned Catacomb
1 Temple of Deceit
1 Temple of Malady
1 Darkwater Catacombs
1 Fetid Pools
1 Yavimaya Coast
1 Viridescent Bog
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Underground River
1 Woodland Cemetery
1 Sunken Hollow
1 Temple of Mystery
1 Hinterland Harbor
1 Darkslick Shores
1 Flooded Grove
1 Twilight Mire
1 Llanowar Wastes
1 Slither Blade
1 Whirler Rogue
1 Triton Shorestalker
1 Feed the Swarm
1 Silhana Ledgewalker
1 Rampant Growth
1 Kodama's Reach
1 Void Attendant
1 Three Visits
1 Putrefy
1 Trygon Predator
1 Doc Aurlock, Grizzled Genius
1 Arcane Signet
1 Darksteel Ingot
1 Fellwar Stone
1 Prismatic Lens
1 Sol Ring
1 Command Tower
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Access Tunnel
1 Dimir Aqueduct
1 Opulent Palace
5 Island
6 Swamp
4 Forest
大偷一票衍生物
- 1 振翼机//显化（辅助）
- 1 振翼机//珍宝衍生物
- 1 野猪//显化（辅助）
- 2 野猪//珍宝衍生物
- 1 奥札奇／孽裔//显化（辅助）
- 1 奥札奇／孽裔//珍宝衍生物
- 1 赏金：异乡来客//赏金规则
- 1 赏金：高拉塔什与西拉斯//赏金规则
最高悬赏
0002_MTGOTJ_CommFace：奢华狂徒奥莉薇亚
0008_MTGOTJ_CmNewFt：醒金师威翰
4月5日起，访问牌图集合查看最高悬赏指挥官套牌，所有牌张尽在掌握。
1 Olivia, Opulent Outlaw
1 Vihaan, Goldwaker
1 Council's Judgment
1 Heliod's Intervention
1 Angelic Sell-Sword
1 We Ride at Dawn
1 Massacre Girl
1 Fain, the Broker
1 Witch of the Moors
1 Nighthawk Scavenger
1 Curtains' Call
1 Misfortune Teller
1 Painful Truths
1 Kamber, the Plunderer
1 Ogre Slumlord
1 Hex
1 Mari, the Killing Quill
1 Discreet Retreat
1 Charred Graverobber
1 Back in Town
1 Marshland Bloodcaster
1 Veinwitch Coven
1 Rankle, Master of Pranks
1 Dire Fleet Ravager
1 Mirror Entity
1 Dire Fleet Daredevil
1 Captain Lannery Storm
1 Seize the Spotlight
1 Grenzo, Havoc Raiser
1 Angrath's Marauders
1 Captivating Crew
1 Rain of Riches
1 Laurine, the Diversion
1 Mass Mutiny
1 Dead Before Sunrise
1 Graywater's Fixer
1 Life Insurance
1 Breena, the Demagogue
1 Queen Marchesa
1 Idol of Oblivion
1 Academy Manufactor
1 Bounty Board
1 Fetid Heath
1 Command Beacon
1 Vault of the Archangel
1 Dragonskull Summit
1 Temple of Silence
1 Temple of Malice
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Clifftop Retreat
1 Isolated Chapel
1 Bonders' Enclave
1 Caves of Koilos
1 Battlefield Forge
1 Sulfurous Springs
1 Rugged Prairie
1 Desolate Mire
1 Shadowblood Ridge
1 Canyon Slough
1 Smoldering Marsh
1 Blackcleave Cliffs
1 Mistmeadow Skulk
1 Requisition Raid
1 Changeling Outcast
1 Feed the Swarm
1 Deadly Dispute
1 Morbid Opportunist
1 Aetherborn Marauder
1 Tenured Inkcaster
1 Shoot the Sheriff
1 Lightning Greaves
1 Impulsive Pilferer
1 Shiny Impetus
1 Humble Defector
1 Glittering Stockpile
1 Boros Charm
1 Arcane Signet
1 Trailblazer's Boots
1 Bandit's Haul
1 Orzhov Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Rakdos Signet
1 Command Tower
1 Bojuka Bog
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Demolition Field
1 Tainted Peak
1 Sunhome, Fortress of the Legion
1 Nomad Outpost
1 Temple of the False God
2 Plains
4 Swamp
2 Mountain
最高悬赏衍生物
- 1 佣兵//珍宝衍生物
- 1 墨灵//珍宝衍生物
- 1 佣兵//珍宝衍生物
- 1 盗贼//君主（辅助）
- 1 老鼠//血滴衍生物
- 1 奥札奇//线索衍生物
- 1 杀手//食品衍生物
- 1 赏金：狡猾的吱叫侠//赏金规则
- 1 赏金：破坏王艾莉安娜//赏金规则
- 1 赏金：银光社征收人莉莎//赏金规则
现在你就可以通过以下方式预订这些指挥官套牌：前往本地游戏店预订，在亚马逊等网络零售商处预购，或者在其他出售万智牌产品的地方订购！