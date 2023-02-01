当非瑞克西亚人出现在某个时空附近时，通常对居民来说不是好兆头。但在我们的时空上，至少他们配备了新的速战补充包！非瑞克西亚：万界归一将于2月10日在店铺上市，同时还有每个系列的速战带来的有趣快速对战体验和酷炫牌张。

非瑞克西亚：万界归一速战补充包盒

什么是速战补充包？

如果你不熟悉速战补充包，那你就大饱眼福了。速战补充包让你可快速享受万智牌游戏的乐趣。只需要打开两包速战补充包，洗牌后就可开始游戏——这就是你构组套牌所需的时间。就是这么简单！

此外，速战补充包与以往的系列兼容：尝试混合以往系列的速战补充包（例如兄弟之战速战2022的速战补充包），让游戏更加多样化！

速战补充包主题和內容

非瑞克西亚：万界归一速战补充包共有十种基于颜色的主题，每种颜色的主题各有两个版本：

  • 白色：虫械成群
  • 蓝色：进展不息
  • 黑色：中毒腐化
  • 红色：反抗志士
  • 绿色：下毒突袭

每包速战补充包内含20张万智牌牌张，外加一张主题简介。你在补充包里开到的牌包括：

  • 1张专为非瑞克西亚：万界归一速战补充包设计的稀有牌
  • 1张非瑞克西亚：万界归一的随机稀有或秘稀牌，颜色为主题颜色
  • 1张非瑞克西亚：万界归一普通或非普通脓水处理牌
  • 2张传统闪地
  • 5张不闪的地

平原 海岛 沼泽

山脉 树林

基本地

有五张专为这些速战补充包设计的稀有牌，它们各与补充包的主题对应：

螨虫监军 浆液君王 峻集的琴祖

金角板袭鬼鲁克 孵化巨械

非瑞克西亚：万界归一速战补充包稀有牌

（注意：专为非瑞克西亚：万界归一速战补充包设计的稀有牌，将在非瑞克西亚：万界归一聚珍补充包中作为宽画版出现。）

每包非瑞克西亚：万界归一速战补充包还包括一张与补充包颜色主题对应的脓水处理牌：

利刃大使 敲击鸟 拣骨斯克魔

熔炉惩罚者 散疡菌兽

非瑞克西亚：万界归一速战补充包脓水处理牌

现在来看看下面每包速战补充包的内容！你还可通过本地游戏店亚马逊网店，以及其他出售万智牌的渠道预订非瑞克西亚：万界归一产品。

非瑞克西亚：万界归一速战补充包牌张列表

（编注：下列的套牌列表自动从风云集抓取每张牌最新印制的样子，未必是出现在本产品中的样子。此处的套牌列表并非产品内牌张个别展示，仅为互动查询套牌中包含各牌张的功能之用。）

虫械成群1速战补充包主题卡
1 Mite Overseer 1张随机稀有牌或秘稀牌 1 Bladed Ambassador 1 Sinew Dancer 1 Duelist of Deep Faith 1 Basilica Shepherd 1 Planar Disruption 1 Charge of the Mites 1 Vanish into Eternity 1 Annex Sentry 1 Porcelain Zealot 1 Infested Fleshcutter 1 The Fair Basilica 7 Plains
虫械成群2速战补充包主题卡
7 Plains 1 Mite Overseer 1张随机稀有牌或秘稀牌 1 Bladed Ambassador 1 Crawling Chorus 1 Mandible Justiciar 1 Duelist of Deep Faith 1 Zealot's Conviction 1 Compleat Devotion 1 Vanish into Eternity 1 Porcelain Zealot 1 Apostle of Invasion 1 Ossification 1 The Fair Basilica
进展不息1速战补充包主题卡
1 Serum Sovereign 1张随机稀有牌或秘稀牌 1 Thrummingbird 1 Glistener Seer 1 Ichor Synthesizer 1 Chrome Prowler 1 Meldweb Curator 1 Quicksilver Fisher 1 Mesmerizing Dose 1 Serum Snare 1 Tamiyo's Immobilizer 1 Distorted Curiosity 1 The Surgical Bay 7 Island
进展不息2速战补充包主题卡
1 Serum Sovereign 1张随机稀有牌或秘稀牌 1 Thrummingbird 1 Chrome Prowler 1 Experimental Augury 1 Bring the Ending 1 Mesmerizing Dose 1 Atmosphere Surgeon 1 Trawler Drake 1 Distorted Curiosity 1 Myr Custodian 1 Surgical Skullbomb 1 The Surgical Bay 7 Island
中毒腐化1速战补充包主题卡
1 Kinzu of the Bleak Coven 1张随机稀有牌或秘稀牌 1 Bonepicker Skirge 1 Pestilent Syphoner 1 Testament Bearer 1 Annihilating Glare 1 Anoint with Affliction 1 Ambulatory Edifice 1 Nimraiser Paladin 1 Drown in Ichor 1 Feed the Infection 1 Dross Skullbomb 1 The Dross Pits 7 Swamp
中毒腐化2速战补充包主题卡
1 Kinzu of the Bleak Coven 1张随机稀有牌或秘稀牌 1 Bonepicker Skirge 1 Stinging Hivemaster 1 Testament Bearer 1 Offer Immortality 1 Infectious Inquiry 1 Vraska's Fall 1 Bilious Skulldweller 1 Chittering Skitterling 1 Nimraiser Paladin 1 Necrogen Communion 1 The Dross Pits 7 Swamp
反抗志士1速战补充包主题卡
1 Rhuk, Hexgold Nabber 1张随机稀有牌或秘稀牌 1 Furnace Punisher 1 Barbed Batterfist 1 Vulshok Splitter 1 Chimney Rabble 1 Furnace Strider 1 Free from Flesh 1 Volt Charge 1 Hexgold Halberd 1 Resistance Skywarden 1 Rebel Salvo 1 The Autonomous Furnace 7 Mountain
反抗志士2速战补充包主题卡
1 Rhuk, Hexgold Nabber 1张随机稀有牌或秘稀牌 1 Furnace Punisher 1 Barbed Batterfist 1 Bladegraft Aspirant 1 Vulshok Splitter 1 Hexgold Slash 1 Blazing Crescendo 1 Molten Rebuke 1 Hexgold Halberd 1 Oxidda Finisher 1 Prosthetic Injector 1 The Autonomous Furnace 7 Mountain
下毒突袭1速战补充包主题卡
1 Goliath Hatchery 1张随机稀有牌或秘稀牌 1 Cankerbloom 1 Copper Longlegs 1 Branchblight Stalker 1 Contagious Vorrac 1 Titanic Growth 1 Venomous Brutalizer 1 Paladin of Predation 1 Infectious Bite 1 Phyrexian Atlas 1 Ichorspit Basilisk 1 The Hunter Maze 7 Forest
下毒突袭2速战补充包主题卡
1 Goliath Hatchery 1 Cankerbloom (ichor treatment) 1张随机绿色稀有牌或秘稀牌 1 Rustvine Cultivator 1 Branchblight Stalker 1 Contagious Vorrac 1 Ruthless Predation 1 Viral Spawning 1 Paladin of Predation 1 Tyvar's Stand 1 Lattice-Blade Mantis 1 Maze's Mantle 1 The Hunter Maze 7 Forest

请在本地游戏店亚马逊网店，以及其他出售万智牌的渠道选购非瑞克西亚：万界归一速战补充包。