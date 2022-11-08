Jumpstart is the fastest way to play a game of Magic, whether you're new to Magic or a seasoned player. Simply open two Jumpstart Boosters, shuffle them together, and start tapping and casting! Deck building is fun, but sometimes you just want to hurl spells from the latest set and have a blast with minimal prep, and Jumpstart Boosters make it happen.

There are ten themes in The Brothers' War Jumpstart Boosters, two versions within each color theme:

White : Infantry

: Infantry Blue : Powerstones

: Powerstones Black : Unearth

: Unearth Red : Welded

: Welded Green: Titanic

Each The Brothers' War Jumpstart Booster contains a theme description insert plus 20 total Magic cards:

1 Rare card—one random rare or mythic rare from The Brothers' War within the theme's color, or a colorless rare

1 Rare card that is unique to Jumpstart Boosters

2 Traditional foil lands

6 Non-foil lands

There are five new rares among The Brothers' War Jumpstart Boosters, one in each booster that matches that booster's theme:

Ready to play? Here's what you'll find in all The Brothers' War Jumpstart Boosters:

Infantry 1

1 Rescue Retriever (Jumpstart Booster rare)

1 Random white rare or mythic rare

1 Aeronaut Cavalry

1 Airlift Chaplain

1 Lay Down Arms

1 Phalanx Vanguard

1 Recommission

1 Recruitment Officer

1 Static Net

1 Warlord's Elite

1 Veteran's Powerblade

1 Reconstructed Thopter

6 Plains

2 Traditional foil Plains

Infantry 2

1 Rescue Retriever (Jumpstart Booster rare)

1 Random white rare or mythic rare

1 Aeronaut Cavalry

1 Ambush Paratrooper

1 Lay Down Arms

1 Phalanx Vanguard

1 Static Net

1 Thopter Architect

1 Warlord's Elite

1 Scrapwork Cohort

1 Veteran's Powerblade

1 Yotian Frontliner

6 Plains

2 Traditional foil Plains

Powerstones 1

1 Geology Enthusiast (Jumpstart Booster rare)

1 Random blue rare or mythic rare; or Liberator, Urza's Battlethopter; or Thran Spider

1 Koilos Roc

1 Stern Lesson

1 Take Flight

1 Third Path Savant

1 Thopter Mechanic

1 Urza, Powerstone Prodigy

1 Urza's Rebuff

1 Weakstone's Subjugation

1 Combat Courier

1 Spotter Thopter

6 Island

2 Traditional foil Island

Powerstones 2

1 Geology Enthusiast (Jumpstart Booster rare)

1 Random blue rare or mythic rare; or Liberator, Urza's Battlethopter; or Thran Spider

1 Involuntary Cooldown

1 Koilos Roc

1 Lat-Nam Adept

1 Mightstone's Animation

1 Stern Lesson

1 Thopter Mechanic

1 Urza, Powerstone Prodigy

1 Weakstone's Subjugation

1 Combat Courier

1 Hulking Metamorph

6 Island

2 Traditional foil Island

Unearthed 1

1 Terror Ballista (Jumpstart Booster rare)

1 Random black rare or mythic rare

1 Ashnod's Intervention

1 Go for the Throat

1 Gruesome Realization

1 Kill-Zone Acrobat

1 No One Left Behind

1 Ravenous Gigamole

1 Thraxodemon

1 Ashnod's Harvester

1 Clay Revenant

1 Scrapwork Rager

6 Swamp

2 Traditional foil Swamp

Unearthed 2

1 Terror Ballista (Jumpstart Booster rare)

1 Random black rare or mythic rare

1 Gixian Skullflayer

1 Gnawing Vermin

1 Gruesome Realization

1 Overwhelming Remorse

1 Ravenous Gigamole

1 Thraxodemon

1 Ashnod's Harvester

1 Dredging Claw

1 Scrapwork Rager

1 Transmogrant Altar

6 Swamp

2 Traditional foil Swamp

Welded 1

1 Artificer's Dragon (Jumpstart Booster rare)

1 Random red rare or mythic rare

1 Bitter Reunion

1 Fallaji Chaindancer

1 Horned Stoneseeker

1 Mishra, Excavation Prodigy

1 Obliterating Bolt

1 Unleash Shell

1 Whirling Strike

1 Fallaji Dragon Engine

1 Mishra's Juggernaut

1 Scrapwork Mutt

6 Mountain

2 Traditional foil Mountain

Welded 2

1 Artificer's Dragon (Jumpstart Booster rare)

1 Random red rare or mythic rare

1 Excavation Explosion

1 Horned Stoneseeker

1 Mishra, Excavation Prodigy

1 Mishra's Onslaught

1 Tomakul Scrapsmith

1 Unleash Shell

1 Fallaji Dragon Engine

1 Mishra's Juggernaut

1 Mishra's Research Desk

1 Scrapwork Mutt

6 Mountain

2 Traditional foil Mountain

Titanic 1

1 Woodcaller Automaton (Jumpstart Booster rare)

1 Random green rare or mythic rare

1 Argothian Opportunist

1 Blanchwood Prowler

1 Bushwhack

1 Gaea's Gift

1 Giant Growth

1 Sarinth Steelseeker

1 Shoot Down

1 Cradle Clearcutter

1 Iron-Craw Crusher

1 Rust Goliath

6 Forest

2 Traditional foil Forest

Titanic 2