魔戒：中洲传说™给你带来无与伦比的游戏体验，你将踏上魔戒主题之旅，在过程中结识英雄并体验经典故事。
魔戒：中洲传说速战补充包共推出了五张新加入万智牌的牌张，这些牌专为速战打造，购买产品，即刻和魔戒同盟成员一起踏上传奇旅程！
速战游戏简单易上手：只需将两包速战补充包洗在一起，即可开始游戏——无需构组套牌。此外，速战补充包还可以和过往的系列混搭使用。速战补充包跨系列兼容，因此你可以配上之前发售的速战补充包（例如邪军压境或速战2022）混搭出新的套牌组合。
魔戒：中洲传说速战补充包主题和内容
速战补充包共有五种单色主题，每种主题各有两个版本：
每包速战补充包均内含20张万智牌牌张，这些牌有的选自魔戒：中洲传说主系列，有的专门为魔戒：中洲传说速战补充包打造。每包均内含一张主题卡。
魔戒：中洲传说速战补充包内容：
- 10张选自魔戒：中洲传说的普通和非普通牌
- 1张专为魔戒：中洲传说速战补充包设计的稀有牌（新加入万智牌的牌张）
- 1张选自魔戒：中洲传说的稀有或秘稀牌
- 2张传统闪基本地
- 6张不闪的基本地
- 1张速战补充包主题卡
魔戒：中洲传说速战补充包共推出了五张新加入万智牌的稀有牌，每张牌均与补充包颜色和主题对应（魔戒：中洲传说聚珍补充包中可开出这五张牌的宽画版）。
速战补充包完整内容请参阅下文。魔戒：中洲传说于6月23日上市，你可以通过以下方式预购相关产品：造访你本地的游戏店购买，访问亚马逊网购或是在其他出售万智牌的地方购买。
魔戒：中洲传说速战补充包牌张列表
（编注：下列的牌张列表自动从风云集抓取每张牌最新印制的样子，未必是出现在本产品中的样子。此处的列表并非产品内牌张个别展示，仅为互动查询每个速战补充包中包含各牌张的功能之用。）
1 Saradoc, Master of Buckland
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Esquire of the King
1 Samwise the Stouthearted
1 Took Reaper
1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane
1 Errand-Rider of Gondor
1 Bill the Pony
1 Lost to Legend
1 Fog on the Barrow-Downs
1 Slip On the Ring
1 Escape from Orthanc
8 Plains
1 Saradoc, Master of Buckland
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Nimble Hobbit
1 Samwise the Stouthearted
1 Took Reaper
1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane
1 Eastfarthing Farmer
1 Bill the Pony
1 Reprieve
1 Hobbit's Sting
1 Slip On the Ring
1 Escape from Orthanc
8 Plains
1 Elvish Mariner
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Glorious Gale
1 Arwen's Gift
1 Horses of the Bruinen
1 Council's Deliberation
1 Nimrodel Watcher
1 Pelargir Survivor
1 Captain of Umbar
1 Elrond, Lord of Rivendell
1 Meneldor, Swift Savior
1 Willow-Wind
8 Island
1 Elvish Mariner
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Nimrodel Watcher
1 Pelargir Survivor
1 Ithilien Kingfisher
1 Elrond, Lord of Rivendell
1 Saruman the White
1 Willow-Wind
1 Glorious Gale
1 Arwen's Gift
1 Horses of the Bruinen
1 Saruman's Trickery
8 Island
1 Ringwraiths
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Mordor Muster
1 Gollum, Patient Plotter
1 Uruk-hai Berserker
1 Nazgûl
1 Gothmog, Morgul Lieutenant
1 Cirith Ungol Patrol
1 Claim the Precious
1 Gollum's Bite
1 Nasty End
1 Shelob's Ambush
8 Swamp
1 Ringwraiths
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Mordor Muster
1 Gollum, Patient Plotter
1 Dunland Crebain
1 Gríma Wormtongue
1 Gothmog, Morgul Lieutenant
1 Cirith Ungol Patrol
1 Lash of the Balrog
1 Bitter Downfall
1 Nasty End
1 Orcish Medicine
8 Swamp
1 Assault on Osgiliath
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Erebor Flamesmith
1 Battle-Scarred Goblin
1 Swarming of Moria
1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator
1 Gimli, Counter of Kills
1 Olog-hai Crusher
1 Foray of Orcs
1 Fear, Fire, Foes!
1 Gimli's Fury
1 Quarrel's End
8 Mountain
1 Assault on Osgiliath
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Erebor Flamesmith
1 Goblin Fireleaper
1 Swarming of Moria
1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator
1 Gimli, Counter of Kills
1 Olog-hai Crusher
1 Foray of Orcs
1 Smite the Deathless
1 Rush the Room
1 Quarrel's End
8 Mountain
1 Elanor Gardner
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Mirkwood Spider
1 Meriadoc Brandybuck
1 Brandywine Farmer
1 Mirrormere Guardian
1 Dúnedain Rangers
1 Quickbeam, Upstart Ent
1 Ent's Fury
1 Gift of Strands
1 Bombadil's Song
1 Revive the Shire
8 Forest
1 Elanor Gardner
1 Rare or mythic rare
1 Wose Pathfinder
1 Meriadoc Brandybuck
1 Brandywine Farmer
1 Peregrin Took
1 Enraged Huorn
1 Quickbeam, Upstart Ent
1 Stew the Coneys
1 Galadhrim Bow
1 Pippin's Bravery
1 Revive the Shire
8 Forest