魔戒：中洲传说™给你带来无与伦比的游戏体验，你将踏上魔戒主题之旅，在过程中结识英雄并体验经典故事。

魔戒：中洲传说速战补充包共推出了五张新加入万智牌的牌张，这些牌专为速战打造，购买产品，即刻和魔戒同盟成员一起踏上传奇旅程！

魔戒：中洲传说速战补充包展示盒

速战游戏简单易上手：只需将两包速战补充包洗在一起，即可开始游戏——无需构组套牌。此外，速战补充包还可以和过往的系列混搭使用。速战补充包跨系列兼容，因此你可以配上之前发售的速战补充包（例如邪军压境速战2022）混搭出新的套牌组合。

魔戒：中洲传说速战补充包主题和内容

速战补充包共有五种单色主题，每种主题各有两个版本： 

每包速战补充包均内含20张万智牌牌张，这些牌有的选自魔戒：中洲传说主系列，有的专门为魔戒：中洲传说速战补充包打造。每包均内含一张主题卡。

魔戒：中洲传说速战补充包内容：
  • 10张选自魔戒：中洲传说的普通和非普通牌
  • 1张专为魔戒：中洲传说速战补充包设计的稀有牌（新加入万智牌的牌张）
  • 1张选自魔戒：中洲传说的稀有或秘稀牌
  • 2张传统闪基本地
  • 6张不闪的基本地
  • 1张速战补充包主题卡

魔戒：中洲传说速战补充包共推出了五张新加入万智牌的稀有牌，每张牌均与补充包颜色和主题对应（魔戒：中洲传说聚珍补充包中可开出这五张牌的宽画版）。

雄鹿地统领萨拉道克 精灵水手 戒灵
突袭欧斯吉利亚斯 埃拉诺·加德纳

速战补充包完整内容请参阅下文。魔戒：中洲传说于6月23日上市，你可以通过以下方式预购相关产品：造访你本地的游戏店购买，访问亚马逊网购或是在其他出售万智牌的地方购买。

立即预定

魔戒：中洲传说速战补充包牌张列表

（编注：下列的牌张列表自动从风云集抓取每张牌最新印制的样子，未必是出现在本产品中的样子。此处的列表并非产品内牌张个别展示，仅为互动查询每个速战补充包中包含各牌张的功能之用。）

英勇果敢速战补充包主题卡
1 Saradoc, Master of Buckland 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Esquire of the King 1 Samwise the Stouthearted 1 Took Reaper 1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane 1 Errand-Rider of Gondor 1 Bill the Pony 1 Lost to Legend 1 Fog on the Barrow-Downs 1 Slip On the Ring 1 Escape from Orthanc 8 Plains
英勇果敢速战补充包主题卡
1 Saradoc, Master of Buckland 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Nimble Hobbit 1 Samwise the Stouthearted 1 Took Reaper 1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane 1 Eastfarthing Farmer 1 Bill the Pony 1 Reprieve 1 Hobbit's Sting 1 Slip On the Ring 1 Escape from Orthanc 8 Plains
淘气诡诈速战补充包主题卡
1 Elvish Mariner 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Glorious Gale 1 Arwen's Gift 1 Horses of the Bruinen 1 Council's Deliberation 1 Nimrodel Watcher 1 Pelargir Survivor 1 Captain of Umbar 1 Elrond, Lord of Rivendell 1 Meneldor, Swift Savior 1 Willow-Wind 8 Island
淘气诡诈速战补充包主题卡
1 Elvish Mariner 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Nimrodel Watcher 1 Pelargir Survivor 1 Ithilien Kingfisher 1 Elrond, Lord of Rivendell 1 Saruman the White 1 Willow-Wind 1 Glorious Gale 1 Arwen's Gift 1 Horses of the Bruinen 1 Saruman's Trickery 8 Island
魔多出击速战补充包主题卡
1 Ringwraiths 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Mordor Muster 1 Gollum, Patient Plotter 1 Uruk-hai Berserker 1 Nazgûl 1 Gothmog, Morgul Lieutenant 1 Cirith Ungol Patrol 1 Claim the Precious 1 Gollum's Bite 1 Nasty End 1 Shelob's Ambush 8 Swamp
魔多出击速战补充包主题卡
1 Ringwraiths 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Mordor Muster 1 Gollum, Patient Plotter 1 Dunland Crebain 1 Gríma Wormtongue 1 Gothmog, Morgul Lieutenant 1 Cirith Ungol Patrol 1 Lash of the Balrog 1 Bitter Downfall 1 Nasty End 1 Orcish Medicine 8 Swamp
劫掠大队速战补充包主题卡
1 Assault on Osgiliath 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Erebor Flamesmith 1 Battle-Scarred Goblin 1 Swarming of Moria 1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator 1 Gimli, Counter of Kills 1 Olog-hai Crusher 1 Foray of Orcs 1 Fear, Fire, Foes! 1 Gimli's Fury 1 Quarrel's End 8 Mountain
劫掠大队速战补充包主题卡
1 Assault on Osgiliath 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Erebor Flamesmith 1 Goblin Fireleaper 1 Swarming of Moria 1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator 1 Gimli, Counter of Kills 1 Olog-hai Crusher 1 Foray of Orcs 1 Smite the Deathless 1 Rush the Room 1 Quarrel's End 8 Mountain
出门远行速战补充包主题卡
1 Elanor Gardner 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Mirkwood Spider 1 Meriadoc Brandybuck 1 Brandywine Farmer 1 Mirrormere Guardian 1 Dúnedain Rangers 1 Quickbeam, Upstart Ent 1 Ent's Fury 1 Gift of Strands 1 Bombadil's Song 1 Revive the Shire 8 Forest
出门远行速战补充包主题卡
1 Elanor Gardner 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Wose Pathfinder 1 Meriadoc Brandybuck 1 Brandywine Farmer 1 Peregrin Took 1 Enraged Huorn 1 Quickbeam, Upstart Ent 1 Stew the Coneys 1 Galadhrim Bow 1 Pippin's Bravery 1 Revive the Shire 8 Forest