Elesh Norn, the imperious Phyrexian praetor of the Machine Orthodoxy, is on a mission to aggressively bludgeon joyously enlighten you and everyone else in the Multiverse with her message of unity and obeisance. Now, her campaign is entering its final phase as the release of March of the Machine approaches on April 20.

And that means a new set of Jumpstart Boosters featuring March of the Machine cards—and cards designed specifically for the Jumpstart format!

Jumpstart Boosters get you into the fun of a Magic game quickly. Simply open two Jumpstart Boosters, shuffle them together, and start playing—no time required to build your deck. Plus, Jumpstart Boosters are backwards compatible: try mixing in Jumpstart Boosters from previous sets, like those from Phyrexia: All Will Be One and Jumpstart 2022, to unlock more possibilities!

March of the Machine Jumpstart Booster Themes and Contents

March of the Machine Jumpstart Boosters come in ten color-based themes, with two versions of each color theme:

White : Brood

: Brood Blue : Overachiever

: Overachiever Black : Expendable

: Expendable Red : Reinforcement

: Reinforcement Green: Buff

Jumpstart Boosters contains 20 Magic cards plus an insert identifying the theme. Cards you'll open in March of the Machine Jumpstart Boosters include:

1 Rare designed for March of the Machine Jumpstart Boosters

1 Random rare or mythic rare card from March of the Machine

1 Uncommon designed for March of the Machine Jumpstart Boosters

1 Common designed for March of the Machine Jumpstart Boosters

2 Traditional foil lands

1 Full-art basic land

5 Non-foil basic lands

New Cards in March of the Machine Jumpstart Boosters

There are five new rare cards designed specifically for these Jumpstart Boosters that align with each booster's theme.

These five rares from March of the Machine Jumpstart Boosters are also available in March of the Machine Collector Boosters as extended-art variants.

Each March of the Machine Jumpstart Booster also includes one common and one uncommon card designed for Jumpstart Boosters.

White

Blue

Black

Red

Green



Jump into the full contents of each Jumpstart Booster below, and don't forget to preorder March of the Machine products at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering is sold!

March of the Machine Jumpstart Booster Card Lists

1 Essence of Orthodoxy 1 Random rare or mythic rare 1 Norn's Inquisitor 1 Phyrexian Pegasus 1 Sunder the Gateway 1 Alabaster Host Sanctifier 1 Infected Defector 1 Alabaster Host Intercessor 1 Angelic Intervention 1 Cut Short 1 Seedpod Caretaker 1 Tiller of Flesh 8 Plains

1 Random rare or mythic rare 1 Zephyr Winder 1 Expedition Lookout 1 Preening Champion 1 Thunderhead Squadron 1 Tidal Terror 1 Ephara's Dispersal 1 Meeting of Minds 1 Temporal Cleansing 1 Referee Squad 1 Oracle of Tragedy 1 Interdisciplinary Mascot 8 Island

1 Random rare or mythic rare 1 Zephyr Winder 1 Referee Squad 1 Interdisciplinary Mascot 1 Tidal Terror 1 Ephara's Dispersal 1 Expedition Lookout 1 Oracle of Tragedy 1 Xerex Strobe-Knight 1 Wicked Slumber 1 Astral Wingspan 1 Thunderhead Squadron 8 Island

1 Random rare or mythic rare 1 Injector Crocodile 1 Dreg Recycler 1 Etched Familiar 1 Ichor Shade 1 Final Flourish 1 Unseal the Necropolis 1 Deadly Derision 1 Scorn-Blade Berserker 1 Seer of Stolen Sight 1 Gift of Compleation 1 Terror of Towashi 8 Swamp

1 Random rare or mythic rare 1 Injector Crocodile 1 Dreg Recycler 1 Etched Familiar 1 Corrupted Conviction 1 Deadly Derision 1 Failed Conversion 1 Scorn-Blade Berserker 1 Seer of Stolen Sight 1 Gift of Compleation 1 Compleated Huntmaster 1 Terror of Towashi 8 Swamp

1 Random rare or mythic rare 1 Cragsmasher Yeti 1 Ral's Reinforcements 1 Karsus Depthguard 1 Hangar Scrounger 1 Redcap Heelslasher 1 Coming In Hot 1 Volcanic Spite 1 Axgard Artisan 1 Fearless Skald 1 Stoke the Flames 1 Orthion, Hero of Lavabrink 8 Mountain

1 Random rare or mythic rare 1 Cragsmasher Yeti 1 Trailblazing Historian 1 Karsus Depthguard 1 Hangar Scrounger 1 Redcap Heelslasher 1 Mirran Banesplitter 1 Volcanic Spite 1 Shatter the Source 1 Axgard Artisan 1 Fearless Skald 1 Orthion, Hero of Lavabrink 8 Mountain

1 Random rare or mythic rare 1 Fairgrounds Trumpeter 1 Placid Rottentail 1 Wary Thespian 1 Converter Beast 1 Timberland Ancient 1 Arachnoid Adaptation 1 Cosmic Hunger 1 Fertilid's Favor 1 Ruins Recluse 1 Kami of Whispered Hopes 1 Surrak and Goreclaw 8 Forest