Phyrexia: All Will Be One Jumpstart Booster Themes and Card Lists

When the Phyrexians show up on a plane's doorstep, as a rule, it doesn't bode well for the residents. But in our plane at least they're accompanied by new Jumpstart Boosters! Phyrexia: All Will Be One arrives in stores February 10, along with all the quick-play fun and cool cards that Jumpstart brings with each set.

What Are Jumpstart Boosters?

If you're not familiar with Jumpstart Boosters, you're in for a treat. Jumpstart Boosters let you get to the fun of a Magic game fast. Just open two Jumpstart Boosters, shuffle them together, and start playing—time needed to build your deck. It's that easy!

Plus, Jumpstart Boosters are backwards compatible: try mixing in Jumpstart Boosters from previous sets, like those from The Brothers' War and Jumpstart 2022, for even more variety!

Jumpstart Booster Themes and Contents

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Jumpstart Boosters come in ten color-based themes, with two versions of each color theme:

White : Mite-y

: Mite-y Blue : Progress

: Progress Black : Corruption

: Corruption Red : Rebellious

: Rebellious Green: Toxic

Each Jumpstart Booster contains 20 Magic cards, plus an insert naming the theme. Cards you'll open in each pack include:

1 Rare designed for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Jumpstart Boosters

1 Random rare or mythic rare card from Phyrexia: All Will Be One in the theme's color

1 Common or uncommon with the ichor treatment from Phyrexia: All Will Be One

2 Traditional foil lands

5 Non-foil lands

Basic Lands

There are five rare cards designed for these Jumpstart Boosters that fit with each booster's theme:

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Jumpstart Booster Rares

(Note: the rare cards designed for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Jumpstart Boosters are available in Phyrexia: All Will Be One Collector Boosters as extended-art variants.)

Each Phyrexia: All Will Be One Jumpstart Booster also includes an ichor treatment card that matches each booster's color theme:

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Jumpstart Booster Ichor Treatment Cards

Now, jump into the contents of each Jumpstart Booster below! You can also preorder Phyrexia: All Will Be One products at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering is sold.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Jumpstart Booster Card Lists

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

1 Mite Overseer 1 Random rare or mythic rare 1 Bladed Ambassador 1 Sinew Dancer 1 Duelist of Deep Faith 1 Basilica Shepherd 1 Planar Disruption 1 Charge of the Mites 1 Vanish into Eternity 1 Annex Sentry 1 Porcelain Zealot 1 Infested Fleshcutter 1 The Fair Basilica 7 Plains

7 Plains 1 Mite Overseer 1 Random rare or mythic rare 1 Bladed Ambassador 1 Crawling Chorus 1 Mandible Justiciar 1 Duelist of Deep Faith 1 Zealot's Conviction 1 Compleat Devotion 1 Vanish into Eternity 1 Porcelain Zealot 1 Apostle of Invasion 1 Ossification 1 The Fair Basilica

1 Serum Sovereign 1 Random rare or mythic rare 1 Thrummingbird 1 Glistener Seer 1 Ichor Synthesizer 1 Chrome Prowler 1 Meldweb Curator 1 Quicksilver Fisher 1 Mesmerizing Dose 1 Serum Snare 1 Tamiyo's Immobilizer 1 Distorted Curiosity 1 The Surgical Bay 7 Island

1 Serum Sovereign 1 Random rare or mythic rare 1 Thrummingbird 1 Chrome Prowler 1 Experimental Augury 1 Bring the Ending 1 Mesmerizing Dose 1 Atmosphere Surgeon 1 Trawler Drake 1 Distorted Curiosity 1 Myr Custodian 1 Surgical Skullbomb 1 The Surgical Bay 7 Island

1 Kinzu of the Bleak Coven 1 Random rare or mythic rare 1 Bonepicker Skirge 1 Pestilent Syphoner 1 Testament Bearer 1 Annihilating Glare 1 Anoint with Affliction 1 Ambulatory Edifice 1 Nimraiser Paladin 1 Drown in Ichor 1 Feed the Infection 1 Dross Skullbomb 1 The Dross Pits 7 Swamp

1 Kinzu of the Bleak Coven 1 Random rare or mythic rare 1 Bonepicker Skirge 1 Stinging Hivemaster 1 Testament Bearer 1 Offer Immortality 1 Infectious Inquiry 1 Vraska's Fall 1 Bilious Skulldweller 1 Chittering Skitterling 1 Nimraiser Paladin 1 Necrogen Communion 1 The Dross Pits 7 Swamp

1 Rhuk, Hexgold Nabber 1 Random rare or mythic rare 1 Furnace Punisher 1 Barbed Batterfist 1 Vulshok Splitter 1 Chimney Rabble 1 Furnace Strider 1 Free from Flesh 1 Volt Charge 1 Hexgold Halberd 1 Resistance Skywarden 1 Rebel Salvo 1 The Autonomous Furnace 7 Mountain

1 Rhuk, Hexgold Nabber 1 Random rare or mythic rare 1 Furnace Punisher 1 Barbed Batterfist 1 Bladegraft Aspirant 1 Vulshok Splitter 1 Hexgold Slash 1 Blazing Crescendo 1 Molten Rebuke 1 Hexgold Halberd 1 Oxidda Finisher 1 Prosthetic Injector 1 The Autonomous Furnace 7 Mountain

1 Goliath Hatchery 1 Random rare or mythic rare 1 Cankerbloom 1 Copper Longlegs 1 Branchblight Stalker 1 Contagious Vorrac 1 Titanic Growth 1 Venomous Brutalizer 1 Paladin of Predation 1 Infectious Bite 1 Phyrexian Atlas 1 Ichorspit Basilisk 1 The Hunter Maze 7 Forest

1 Goliath Hatchery 1 Cankerbloom (ichor treatment) 1 Random green rare or mythic rare 1 Rustvine Cultivator 1 Branchblight Stalker 1 Contagious Vorrac 1 Ruthless Predation 1 Viral Spawning 1 Paladin of Predation 1 Tyvar's Stand 1 Lattice-Blade Mantis 1 Maze's Mantle 1 The Hunter Maze 7 Forest

Look for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Jumpstart Boosters at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering products are sold.