When the Phyrexians show up on a plane's doorstep, as a rule, it doesn't bode well for the residents. But in our plane at least they're accompanied by new Jumpstart Boosters! Phyrexia: All Will Be One arrives in stores February 10, along with all the quick-play fun and cool cards that Jumpstart brings with each set.
What Are Jumpstart Boosters?
If you're not familiar with Jumpstart Boosters, you're in for a treat. Jumpstart Boosters let you get to the fun of a Magic game fast. Just open two Jumpstart Boosters, shuffle them together, and start playing—time needed to build your deck. It's that easy!
Plus, Jumpstart Boosters are backwards compatible: try mixing in Jumpstart Boosters from previous sets, like those from The Brothers' War and Jumpstart 2022, for even more variety!
Jumpstart Booster Themes and Contents
Phyrexia: All Will Be One Jumpstart Boosters come in ten color-based themes, with two versions of each color theme:
- White: Mite-y
- Blue: Progress
- Black: Corruption
- Red: Rebellious
- Green: Toxic
Each Jumpstart Booster contains 20 Magic cards, plus an insert naming the theme. Cards you'll open in each pack include:
- 1 Rare designed for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Jumpstart Boosters
- 1 Random rare or mythic rare card from Phyrexia: All Will Be One in the theme's color
- 1 Common or uncommon with the ichor treatment from Phyrexia: All Will Be One
- 2 Traditional foil lands
- 5 Non-foil lands
There are five rare cards designed for these Jumpstart Boosters that fit with each booster's theme:
(Note: the rare cards designed for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Jumpstart Boosters are available in Phyrexia: All Will Be One Collector Boosters as extended-art variants.)
Each Phyrexia: All Will Be One Jumpstart Booster also includes an ichor treatment card that matches each booster's color theme:
Now, jump into the contents of each Jumpstart Booster below! You can also preorder Phyrexia: All Will Be One products at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering is sold.
Phyrexia: All Will Be One Jumpstart Booster Card Lists
(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)
1 Mite Overseer
1 Random rare or mythic rare
1 Bladed Ambassador
1 Sinew Dancer
1 Duelist of Deep Faith
1 Basilica Shepherd
1 Planar Disruption
1 Charge of the Mites
1 Vanish into Eternity
1 Annex Sentry
1 Porcelain Zealot
1 Infested Fleshcutter
1 The Fair Basilica
7 Plains
7 Plains
1 Mite Overseer
1 Random rare or mythic rare
1 Bladed Ambassador
1 Crawling Chorus
1 Mandible Justiciar
1 Duelist of Deep Faith
1 Zealot's Conviction
1 Compleat Devotion
1 Vanish into Eternity
1 Porcelain Zealot
1 Apostle of Invasion
1 Ossification
1 The Fair Basilica
1 Serum Sovereign
1 Random rare or mythic rare
1 Thrummingbird
1 Glistener Seer
1 Ichor Synthesizer
1 Chrome Prowler
1 Meldweb Curator
1 Quicksilver Fisher
1 Mesmerizing Dose
1 Serum Snare
1 Tamiyo's Immobilizer
1 Distorted Curiosity
1 The Surgical Bay
7 Island
1 Serum Sovereign
1 Random rare or mythic rare
1 Thrummingbird
1 Chrome Prowler
1 Experimental Augury
1 Bring the Ending
1 Mesmerizing Dose
1 Atmosphere Surgeon
1 Trawler Drake
1 Distorted Curiosity
1 Myr Custodian
1 Surgical Skullbomb
1 The Surgical Bay
7 Island
1 Kinzu of the Bleak Coven
1 Random rare or mythic rare
1 Bonepicker Skirge
1 Pestilent Syphoner
1 Testament Bearer
1 Annihilating Glare
1 Anoint with Affliction
1 Ambulatory Edifice
1 Nimraiser Paladin
1 Drown in Ichor
1 Feed the Infection
1 Dross Skullbomb
1 The Dross Pits
7 Swamp
1 Kinzu of the Bleak Coven
1 Random rare or mythic rare
1 Bonepicker Skirge
1 Stinging Hivemaster
1 Testament Bearer
1 Offer Immortality
1 Infectious Inquiry
1 Vraska's Fall
1 Bilious Skulldweller
1 Chittering Skitterling
1 Nimraiser Paladin
1 Necrogen Communion
1 The Dross Pits
7 Swamp
1 Rhuk, Hexgold Nabber
1 Random rare or mythic rare
1 Furnace Punisher
1 Barbed Batterfist
1 Vulshok Splitter
1 Chimney Rabble
1 Furnace Strider
1 Free from Flesh
1 Volt Charge
1 Hexgold Halberd
1 Resistance Skywarden
1 Rebel Salvo
1 The Autonomous Furnace
7 Mountain
1 Rhuk, Hexgold Nabber
1 Random rare or mythic rare
1 Furnace Punisher
1 Barbed Batterfist
1 Bladegraft Aspirant
1 Vulshok Splitter
1 Hexgold Slash
1 Blazing Crescendo
1 Molten Rebuke
1 Hexgold Halberd
1 Oxidda Finisher
1 Prosthetic Injector
1 The Autonomous Furnace
7 Mountain
1 Goliath Hatchery
1 Random rare or mythic rare
1 Cankerbloom
1 Copper Longlegs
1 Branchblight Stalker
1 Contagious Vorrac
1 Titanic Growth
1 Venomous Brutalizer
1 Paladin of Predation
1 Infectious Bite
1 Phyrexian Atlas
1 Ichorspit Basilisk
1 The Hunter Maze
7 Forest
1 Goliath Hatchery
1 Cankerbloom (ichor treatment)
1 Random green rare or mythic rare
1 Rustvine Cultivator
1 Branchblight Stalker
1 Contagious Vorrac
1 Ruthless Predation
1 Viral Spawning
1 Paladin of Predation
1 Tyvar's Stand
1 Lattice-Blade Mantis
1 Maze's Mantle
1 The Hunter Maze
7 Forest
Look for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Jumpstart Boosters at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering products are sold.