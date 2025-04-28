Ever since 2019, the Secret Lair team has delivered groundbreaking offerings that continue to delight Magic players worldwide. Now, we're taking the next logical step. Every single order from the Ultimate Pencil Superdrop includes Secret Lair's very first pencil. We'll hold for your applause.

The Ultimate Pencil Superdrop hits the virtual shelves on May 12, 2025, at 9 a.m. PT over on MagicSecretLair.com. With eight drops, ranging from fiery and fabulous to cartoony and campy, there's something for everyone. And that something might just be a pencil.

All orders over $100 will receive free shipping. Terms and conditions may apply to these promotions, so see MagicSecretLair.com for details.

The Ultimate Pencil Superdrop is coming soon, and the world (or at least your notebooks) will never be the same. These drops go on sale starting May 12, 2025, at 9 a.m. PT over on MagicSecretLair.com. These drops are available in limited quantities. While there's no hard end date to the sale, we do plan to clean up the storefront from time to time and remove products that have been around for a while.

Secret Lair x KEXP: You Are Not Alone

Tune in to legendary independent radio station KEXP, and in between songs, you'll often hear a phrase repeated by DJs: "You are not alone." It's a simple phrase, but in those moments when you're feeling down, it makes the world feel a little bit brighter and a little less lonely. Every time.

Inspired by KEXP's commitment to bringing people together through all kinds of music, the visuals on these cards honor a diverse range of gig poster art styles. For the card choices, we picked five "group-hug" cards that will get everyone at the table smiling together.

Music brings us together. Magic brings us together. You are not alone.

Art by Bráulio Amado, Jesse LeDoux, Max Loeffler, Bene Rohlmann, and Jay Ryan

Contents:

1x Cultural Exchange

1x Folio of Fancies

1x Concordant Crossroads

1x Rites of Flourishing

1x Font of Mythos

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x KEXP: Where the Music Matters®

From the sketchy basement where you caught your first punk show to the legendary Gathering Space at independent radio station KEXP's headquarters, music and music venues have a special relationship. Quick experiment: Put on a song you used to love and close your eyes—where are you transported? Stand quietly on an empty stage—what do you hear?

These lands celebrate the places where music lives, and where music matters. KEXP originates from a very specific place in the shadow of the Space Needle (you can actually just show up and drink coffee while you watch the DJs spin; it's great), but it extends across the universe, spreading music and love in places you might never expect.

Art by Dan Black and Jessica Seamans

Contents:

2x Plains

2x Island

2x Swamp

2x Mountain

2x Forest

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Featuring: Jay Howell

Los Angeles-based illustrator Jay Howell is the best. He's built a fandom across animation, illustration, and—fortunately for us—within the Secret Lair team. We were absolutely thrilled to get to work with him on these cards.

There's the start of a nice Marchesa Commander deck in here, but it's up to you to decide how you want to play these. More importantly, we're happy to have you in the game, Jay.

Art by Jay Howell

Contents:

1x Agent of Treachery

1x Priest of Forgotten Gods

1x Treasonous Ogre

1x Uncivil Unrest

1x Marchesa, the Black Rose

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

EVERYTHING IS ON FIRE

Some of our drop concepts are pretty complex, subtly-layered references and creative conceits on top of one another to create a nuanced semiotic package. For this one, we mostly said "Fire Hot" a bunch and asked the artists to go nuts. They did.

Art by Deb JJ Lee, Molly Mendoza, Yuko Shimizu, Adam Volker, and K Wroten

Contents:

1x Chain Lightning

1x Dragon's Rage Channeler

1x Lava Spike

1x Rift Bolt

1x Skewer the Critics

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Raised foil: $99.99 USD

vroooOOOMMMMMM!

Toru Terada has been on our radar for a while. While he's less known stateside, he's built a reputation in the Japanese illustration world, and we're fans. When it came time to do a drop based on depicting aggressive speed, his name was the first to come to mind, and he really stepped up to the challenge. In conclusion … Good grief, look at that Lava Dart! I mean come on—are you kidding me?

Art by Toru Terada

Contents:

1x Lava Dart

1x Monastery Swiftspear

1x Soul-Scar Mage

1x Underworld Breach

1x Mishra's Bauble

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Raised foil: $99.99 USD

Make sure to pencil in some time to purchase all of these Secret Lair drops, as they're available in limited quantities! The Ultimate Pencil Superdrop goes on sale April 28, 2025, at 9 a.m. PT over on MagicSecretLair.com. Register for our newsletter to be notified when all of these drops go on sale. Plus, we'll let you know when the Secret Lair team has our next world-changing idea. We're thinking hats.