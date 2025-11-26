Let's cut to the chase: the Secret Lair x Monster Hunter™ Superdrop we revealed last week fell short of expectations. We heard loud and clear that you were disappointed, and we believe we can do better. So, we're going to postpone this release and rework this Superdrop entirely.

Like many of you, we're big fans of Monster Hunter. It's why we put this Superdrop together. But in our excitement, we missed the mark on elements like card selection and faithfully integrating the world and mechanics of Monster Hunter. As a result, the overall construction of this Superdrop is not up to the standard you have come to expect.

Pulling Superdrops back isn't something we're going to do very often, but we're committed to doing better. Capcom is on board for us to take another swing at this Superdrop as well.

So, we're going to pull this one back and will share new details and an updated release date in a few months. Keep an eye out for more information in 2026.