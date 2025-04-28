You—and everyone you know—have been cordially invited to the launch of Secret Lair's latest Commander deck! The Everyone's Invited! Commander deck celebrates the spirit of coming together for an epic party. With cards fit for a low-key kickback or a real rager, you and every single creature type can party until the sun comes up when the Everyone's Invited! Commander deck drops on May 12 at MagicSecretLair.com.

Secret Lair Commander Deck: Everyone's Invited! Product Details

Designed by Studio X's Megan Smith and Victoria Spurling, the Everyone's Invited! Commander deck combines typal strategies from a variety of creature types in one ready-to-play Commander deck. Helmed by Morophon, the Boundless, this deck utilizes a bevy of Shapeshifters that are every single creature type in Magic.1 They're Elves, Slivers, Homarids, and more, and they're here to party!

Each Everyone's Invited! Commander deck contains the following:

1x Ready-to-Play Commander deck

10x Borderless double rainbow foil cards featuring new artwork 1x Non-foil Rin and Seri, Inseparable 89x Non-foil Planeswalker-stamp reprints

10x Non-foil double-sided tokens 4x Double rainbow foil Shapeshifter tokens

1x Morophon, the Boundless display commander (not legal in sanctioned play)

Price: $199.99 USD

The deck is part of the Ultimate Pencil Superdrop and launches on May 12, 2025, at 9 a.m. PST on MagicSecretLair.com. This deck is available in limited quantities. You'll receive free shipping on all orders from MagicSecretLair.com that include the Everyone's Invited! Commander deck (terms and conditions may apply, so visit MagicSecretLair.com for details).

Everyone's Invited! Commander Deck Cards

1903_MTGSLD_Manual: Coat of Arms

The deck includes 10 borderless double rainbow foil cards, each featuring brand-new artwork. Each piece incorporates motifs from a variety of iconic Magic creature types; see if you can spot them all!

Click here to see the party Art by Natalie Andrewson, Ejiwa "Edge" Ebenebe, Caroline Gariba, Rian Gonzales, Nathan Jurevicius, Wojtek Lebski, Alex Negrea, Princess Hidir, Jordan Speer, and Meel Tamphanon 1896_MTGSLD_Manual: Morophon, the Boundless 1897_MTGSLD_Manual: Raise the Palisade 1898_MTGSLD_Manual: Bitterblossom 1899_MTGSLD_Manual: Taurean Mauler 1900_MTGSLD_Manual: Avenger of Zendikar 1901_MTGSLD_Manual: Kindred Summons 1902_MTGSLD_Manual: Tendershoot Dryad 1903_MTGSLD_Manual: Coat of Arms 1904_MTGSLD_Manual: Maskwood Nexus 1905_MTGSLD_Manual: Sol Ring

It wouldn't be a party without some plus-ones! The deck includes 4 different full-art double rainbow foil Shapeshifter tokens with art by Aeron Ng!

Additionally, the deck includes 10 non-foil double-sided tokens and a helper featuring artwork from past Magic releases.

Everyone's Invited! Tokens

4x Rainbow foil Shapeshifter tokens

10x Non-foil double-sided tokens 1x Tiny (MKC) // City's Blessing (LCC) helper 1x Shapeshifter (LCC) // Cat (M21) token 1x Shapeshifter (MKC) // Dog (MKM) token 1x Food (WOE) // Plant (ZNR) token 1x Treasure (KHM) // Egg (DMC) token 1x Clue (MKM) // Copy (OTJ) token 1x Faerie Rogue (WOC) // Ox (OTJ) token 1x Faerie Rogue (WOC) // Beast (IKO) token 1x Saproling (WOC) // Ape (TSR) token 1x Saproling (WOC) // Sliver (MOC) token



Everyone's Invited! Commander Decklist

Morophon, the Boundless Raise the Palisade Bitterblossom Taurean Mauler Avenger of Zendikar Kindred Summons Tendershoot Dryad Coat of Arms Maskwood Nexus Sol Ring Harper Recruiter Mirror Entity Stick Together Tazri, Beacon of Unity Atla Palani, Nest Tender Arcane Adaptation Double Down Kindred Discovery Black Market Connections Kindred Dominance Magda, Brazen Outlaw Chameleon Colossus Feline Sovereign Realmwalker The Bears of Littjara Brenard, Ginger Sculptor Bruse Tarl, Roving Rancher Cloudshredder Sliver Kirri, Talented Sprout Rin and Seri, Inseparable Rukarumel, Biologist Sophia, Dogged Detective Unsettled Mariner Realmbreaker, the Invasion Tree Adarkar Wastes Brushland Darkwater Catacombs Exotic Orchard Fabled Passage Karplusan Forest Llanowar Wastes Mossfire Valley Murmuring Bosk Mutavault Overflowing Basin Secluded Glen Sungrass Prairie The World Tree Yavimaya Coast Crib Swap Impostor of the Sixth Pride Kinsbaile Cavalier Shields of Velis Vel Amoeboid Changeling Arcane Denial Distant Melody Mothdust Changeling Pongify Shapesharer Graveshifter Nameless Inversion Skeletal Changeling Fire-Belly Changeling Beast Within Cultivate Farseek Gemhide Sliver Guardian Gladewalker Harabaz Druid Kodama's Reach Manaweft Sliver Masked Vandal Moritte of the Frost Risen Reef Spoils of Adventure Arcane Signet Bloodline Pretender Universal Automaton Ancient Amphitheater Arcane Sanctum Command Tower Frontier Bivouac Gilt-Leaf Palace Jungle Shrine Opulent Palace Path of Ancestry Seaside Citadel Wanderwine Hub 3 Plains 3 Island Swamp 2 Mountain 3 Forest

Everyone's Invited! Reprint Details

1910_MTGSLD_Manual: Rin and Seri, Inseparable

The Everyone's Invited! Commander deck contains 10 borderless cards featuring brand-new art and the Secret Lair (SLD) set symbol. It also contains 1 non-foil default frame Rin and Seri, Inseparable card, also featuring the SLD set symbol.

The other 89 cards are Planeswalker-stamp reprints. This is the same stamp used in products like Mystery Booster 2 or previous Secret Lair Commander decks, differentiating these cards from their original printings. You can find the complete list of Planeswalker-stamp cards below.

Click here to see the Planeswalker-stamp reprints Card Name Set Code Harper Recruiter CLB Mirror Entity OTC Stick Together CLB Tazri, Beacon of Unity ZNR Arcane Adaptation XLN Double Down OTJ Kindred Discovery C17 Black Market Connections LCC Kindred Dominance C17 Magda, Brazen Outlaw KHM Chameleon Colossus C15 Feline Sovereign M21 Realmwalker KHM Atla Palani, Nest Tender DMC The Bears of Littjara KHM Brenard, Ginger Sculptor WOC Bruse Tarl, Roving Rancher OTJ Cloudshredder Sliver MH1 Kirri, Talented Sprout OTC Rukarumel, Biologist CMM Sophia, Dogged Detective MKC Unsettled Mariner MH1 Realmbreaker, the Invasion Tree MOM Adarkar Wastes M3C Brushland M3C Darkwater Catacombs OTC Exotic Orchard OTC Fabled Passage M21 Karplusan Forest M3C Llanowar Wastes OTC Mossfire Valley MKC Murmuring Bosk DMC Mutavault CLB Overflowing Basin M3C Secluded Glen WOC Sungrass Prairie MKC The World Tree KHM Yavimaya Coast OTC Crib Swap M3C Impostor of the Sixth Pride MH1 Kinsbaile Cavalier MOR Shields of Velis Vel LRW Amoeboid Changeling J22 Arcane Denial OTC Distant Melody LCC Mothdust Changeling MOR Pongify OTC Shapesharer LRW Graveshifter MH1 Nameless Inversion MM2 Skeletal Changeling LRW Fire-Belly Changeling LRW Beast Within LCC Cultivate LCC Farseek LCC Gemhide Sliver CMM Guardian Gladewalker KHM Harabaz Druid WWK Kodama's Reach MOC Manaweft Sliver CMM Masked Vandal KHM Moritte of the Frost KHM Risen Reef M20 Spoils of Adventure ZNR Arcane Signet OTC Bloodline Pretender KHM Universal Automaton J22 Ancient Amphitheater LRW Arcane Sanctum MOC Command Tower OTC Frontier Bivouac CMM Gilt-Leaf Palace LRW Jungle Shrine OTC Opulent Palace OTC Path of Ancestry M3C Seaside Citadel MKC Wanderwine Hub LRW Plains JMP, Unicorns Plains JMP, Heavily Armed Plains JMP, Dogs Island JMP, Under the Sea Island JMP, Wizards Island JMP, Pirates Swamp JMP, Witchcraft Mountain JMP, Dragons Mountain JMP, Goblins Forest JMP, Dinosaurs Forest JMP, Cats Forest JMP, Predatory

The Secret Lair Party Starts on May 12, and Everyone's Invited!

The Everyone's Invited! Commander deck is available only from Secret Lair at MagicSecretLair.com. Don't miss out when the sale starts on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 9 a.m. PST. This deck is available in limited quantities. While there's no hard end date to the sale, we do plan to clean up the storefront from time to time and remove products that have been around for a while.