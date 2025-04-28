You—and everyone you know—have been cordially invited to the launch of Secret Lair's latest Commander deck! The Everyone's Invited! Commander deck celebrates the spirit of coming together for an epic party. With cards fit for a low-key kickback or a real rager, you and every single creature type can party until the sun comes up when the Everyone's Invited! Commander deck drops on May 12 at MagicSecretLair.com.

Secret Lair Commander Deck: Everyone's Invited! Product Details

Designed by Studio X's Megan Smith and Victoria Spurling, the Everyone's Invited! Commander deck combines typal strategies from a variety of creature types in one ready-to-play Commander deck. Helmed by Morophon, the Boundless, this deck utilizes a bevy of Shapeshifters that are every single creature type in Magic.1 They're Elves, Slivers, Homarids, and more, and they're here to party!

Each Everyone's Invited! Commander deck contains the following:

  • 1x Ready-to-Play Commander deck
  • 10x Borderless double rainbow foil cards featuring new artwork 
    • 1x Non-foil Rin and Seri, Inseparable
    • 89x Non-foil Planeswalker-stamp reprints
  • 10x Non-foil double-sided tokens 
    • 4x Double rainbow foil Shapeshifter tokens
  • 1x Morophon, the Boundless display commander (not legal in sanctioned play)

Price: $199.99 USD

The deck is part of the Ultimate Pencil Superdrop and launches on May 12, 2025, at 9 a.m. PST on MagicSecretLair.com. This deck is available in limited quantities. You'll receive free shipping on all orders from MagicSecretLair.com that include the Everyone's Invited! Commander deck (terms and conditions may apply, so visit MagicSecretLair.com for details).

1For a complete list of creature types, see the Magic: The Gathering comprehensive rules (205.3m).

Everyone's Invited! Commander Deck Cards

1903_MTGSLD_Manual: Coat of Arms

The deck includes 10 borderless double rainbow foil cards, each featuring brand-new artwork. Each piece incorporates motifs from a variety of iconic Magic creature types; see if you can spot them all!

Art by Natalie Andrewson, Ejiwa "Edge" Ebenebe, Caroline Gariba, Rian Gonzales, Nathan Jurevicius, Wojtek Lebski, Alex Negrea, Princess Hidir, Jordan Speer, and Meel Tamphanon

1896_MTGSLD_Manual: Morophon, the Boundless 1897_MTGSLD_Manual: Raise the Palisade 1898_MTGSLD_Manual: Bitterblossom 1899_MTGSLD_Manual: Taurean Mauler 1900_MTGSLD_Manual: Avenger of Zendikar 1901_MTGSLD_Manual: Kindred Summons 1902_MTGSLD_Manual: Tendershoot Dryad 1903_MTGSLD_Manual: Coat of Arms 1904_MTGSLD_Manual: Maskwood Nexus 1905_MTGSLD_Manual: Sol Ring
1906_MTGSLD_Manual: Shapeshifter 1907_MTGSLD_Manual: Shapeshifter 1908_MTGSLD_Manual: Shapeshifter 1909_MTGSLD_Manual: Shapeshifter

It wouldn't be a party without some plus-ones! The deck includes 4 different full-art double rainbow foil Shapeshifter tokens with art by Aeron Ng!

Additionally, the deck includes 10 non-foil double-sided tokens and a helper featuring artwork from past Magic releases.

Everyone's Invited! Tokens

  • 4x Rainbow foil Shapeshifter tokens 
  • 10x Non-foil double-sided tokens 
    • 1x Tiny (MKC) // City's Blessing (LCC) helper 
    • 1x Shapeshifter (LCC) // Cat (M21) token 
    • 1x Shapeshifter (MKC) // Dog (MKM) token 
    • 1x Food (WOE) // Plant (ZNR) token 
    • 1x Treasure (KHM) // Egg (DMC) token 
    • 1x Clue (MKM) // Copy (OTJ) token 
    • 1x Faerie Rogue (WOC) // Ox (OTJ) token 
    • 1x Faerie Rogue (WOC) // Beast (IKO) token 
    • 1x Saproling (WOC) // Ape (TSR) token 
    • 1x Saproling (WOC) // Sliver (MOC) token 

Everyone's Invited! Commander Decklist

Morophon, the Boundless Raise the Palisade Bitterblossom Taurean Mauler Avenger of Zendikar Kindred Summons Tendershoot Dryad Coat of Arms Maskwood Nexus Sol Ring Harper Recruiter Mirror Entity Stick Together Tazri, Beacon of Unity Atla Palani, Nest Tender Arcane Adaptation Double Down Kindred Discovery Black Market Connections Kindred Dominance Magda, Brazen Outlaw Chameleon Colossus Feline Sovereign Realmwalker The Bears of Littjara Brenard, Ginger Sculptor Bruse Tarl, Roving Rancher Cloudshredder Sliver Kirri, Talented Sprout Rin and Seri, Inseparable Rukarumel, Biologist Sophia, Dogged Detective Unsettled Mariner Realmbreaker, the Invasion Tree Adarkar Wastes Brushland Darkwater Catacombs Exotic Orchard Fabled Passage Karplusan Forest Llanowar Wastes Mossfire Valley Murmuring Bosk Mutavault Overflowing Basin Secluded Glen Sungrass Prairie The World Tree Yavimaya Coast Crib Swap Impostor of the Sixth Pride Kinsbaile Cavalier Shields of Velis Vel Amoeboid Changeling Arcane Denial Distant Melody Mothdust Changeling Pongify Shapesharer Graveshifter Nameless Inversion Skeletal Changeling Fire-Belly Changeling Beast Within Cultivate Farseek Gemhide Sliver Guardian Gladewalker Harabaz Druid Kodama's Reach Manaweft Sliver Masked Vandal Moritte of the Frost Risen Reef Spoils of Adventure Arcane Signet Bloodline Pretender Universal Automaton Ancient Amphitheater Arcane Sanctum Command Tower Frontier Bivouac Gilt-Leaf Palace Jungle Shrine Opulent Palace Path of Ancestry Seaside Citadel Wanderwine Hub 3 Plains 3 Island Swamp 2 Mountain 3 Forest

Everyone's Invited! Reprint Details

1910_MTGSLD_Manual: Rin and Seri, Inseparable

The Everyone's Invited! Commander deck contains 10 borderless cards featuring brand-new art and the Secret Lair (SLD) set symbol. It also contains 1 non-foil default frame Rin and Seri, Inseparable card, also featuring the SLD set symbol.

The other 89 cards are Planeswalker-stamp reprints. This is the same stamp used in products like Mystery Booster 2 or previous Secret Lair Commander decks, differentiating these cards from their original printings. You can find the complete list of Planeswalker-stamp cards below.

Card Name Set Code
Harper Recruiter CLB
Mirror Entity OTC
Stick Together CLB
Tazri, Beacon of Unity ZNR
Arcane Adaptation XLN
Double Down OTJ
Kindred Discovery C17
Black Market Connections LCC
Kindred Dominance C17
Magda, Brazen Outlaw KHM
Chameleon Colossus C15
Feline Sovereign M21
Realmwalker KHM
Atla Palani, Nest Tender DMC
The Bears of Littjara KHM
Brenard, Ginger Sculptor WOC
Bruse Tarl, Roving Rancher OTJ
Cloudshredder Sliver MH1
Kirri, Talented Sprout OTC
Rukarumel, Biologist CMM
Sophia, Dogged Detective MKC
Unsettled Mariner MH1
Realmbreaker, the Invasion Tree MOM
Adarkar Wastes M3C
Brushland M3C
Darkwater Catacombs OTC
Exotic Orchard OTC
Fabled Passage M21
Karplusan Forest M3C
Llanowar Wastes OTC
Mossfire Valley MKC
Murmuring Bosk DMC
Mutavault CLB
Overflowing Basin M3C
Secluded Glen WOC
Sungrass Prairie MKC
The World Tree KHM
Yavimaya Coast OTC
Crib Swap M3C
Impostor of the Sixth Pride MH1
Kinsbaile Cavalier MOR
Shields of Velis Vel LRW
Amoeboid Changeling J22
Arcane Denial OTC
Distant Melody LCC
Mothdust Changeling MOR
Pongify OTC
Shapesharer LRW
Graveshifter MH1
Nameless Inversion MM2
Skeletal Changeling LRW
Fire-Belly Changeling LRW
Beast Within LCC
Cultivate LCC
Farseek LCC
Gemhide Sliver CMM
Guardian Gladewalker KHM
Harabaz Druid WWK
Kodama's Reach MOC
Manaweft Sliver CMM
Masked Vandal KHM
Moritte of the Frost KHM
Risen Reef M20
Spoils of Adventure ZNR
Arcane Signet OTC
Bloodline Pretender KHM
Universal Automaton J22
Ancient Amphitheater LRW
Arcane Sanctum MOC
Command Tower OTC
Frontier Bivouac CMM
Gilt-Leaf Palace LRW
Jungle Shrine OTC
Opulent Palace OTC
Path of Ancestry M3C
Seaside Citadel MKC
Wanderwine Hub LRW
Plains JMP, Unicorns
Plains JMP, Heavily Armed
Plains JMP, Dogs
Island JMP, Under the Sea
Island JMP, Wizards
Island JMP, Pirates
Swamp JMP, Witchcraft
Mountain JMP, Dragons
Mountain JMP, Goblins
Forest JMP, Dinosaurs
Forest JMP, Cats
Forest JMP, Predatory

The Secret Lair Party Starts on May 12, and Everyone's Invited!

The Everyone's Invited! Commander deck is available only from Secret Lair at MagicSecretLair.com. Don't miss out when the sale starts on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 9 a.m. PST. This deck is available in limited quantities. While there's no hard end date to the sale, we do plan to clean up the storefront from time to time and remove products that have been around for a while.