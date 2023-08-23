在2023年9月8日，你就可以踏上艾卓仙踪的旅程了。肯理斯双子在为这个时空的未来奋战时，可怕的诅咒已经开始在王国里蔓延。为了进一步提升童话主题的乐趣，我们准备了两副艾卓仙踪指挥官套牌和本系列一起发售！ 

Fae Dominion（蓝黑）指挥官套牌
Fae Dominion（蓝黑）
Virtue and Valor（绿白）指挥官套牌
Virtue and Valor（绿白）

可在新的牌图集合里查阅这些套牌里的牌，其中还有艾卓仙踪所有精美牌张的最新信息，例如该系列里精美的补充包添趣处理。 

这些套牌各有十张新加入万智牌的牌张，十张双面衍生物，两张传统闪传奇生物，以及一张蚀刻闪展示型指挥官。我们在此列出了这些指挥官套牌的套牌列表，现在你就可以在本地游戏店预订，在亚马逊等网络零售商处预购，或者在其他出售万智牌产品的地方订购！

（编注：下列的套牌列表自动从风云集抓取每张牌最新印制的样子，未必是出现在本产品中的样子。此处的套牌列表并非产品内牌张个别展示，仅为互动查询套牌中包含各牌张的功能之用。） 

Virtue and Valor

幻野廷的莉薇尔
幻野廷的莉薇尔
幻野廷的莉薇尔（展示型指挥官）
幻野廷的莉薇尔（展示型指挥官）
选角督导桂尔温
选角督导桂尔温

幻野廷的莉薇尔和选角督导桂尔温是传统闪牌。幻野廷的莉薇尔展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。 

Virtue and Valor衍生物

  • 1 牛//人类／士兵衍生物 
  • 1 猫（系命）//飞马衍生物 
  • 1 鸟//人类衍生物 
  • 1 猫（2/2）//人类衍生物 
  • 1 象//腐生物衍生物 
  • 1 精怪//腐生物衍生物 
  • 1 人类／修行僧//腐生物衍生物 
  • 1 飞马//腐生物衍生物 
  • 1 怪物角色/善人角色//皇族角色/善人角色衍生物 
  • 1 术士角色/善人角色//怪物角色/善人角色衍生物 
牛
人类／士兵
牛//人类／士兵
猫（系命）
飞马
猫（系命）//飞马
鸟
人类
鸟//人类
猫（2/2）
人类
猫（2/2）//人类
象
腐生物
象//腐生物
精怪
腐生物
精怪//腐生物
人类／修行僧
腐生物
人类／修行僧//腐生物
飞马
腐生物
飞马//腐生物
怪物角色/善人角色
皇族角色/善人角色
怪物角色/善人角色//皇族角色/善人角色
术士角色/善人角色
怪物角色/善人角色
术士角色/善人角色//怪物角色/善人角色

Fae Dominion

辉美公爵特维尔
辉美公爵特维尔
辉美公爵特维尔（展示型指挥官）
辉美公爵特维尔（展示型指挥官）
黠智霸主阿莉莱
黠智霸主阿莉莱

辉美公爵特维尔和黠智霸主阿莉莱是传统闪牌。黠智霸主阿莉莱展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。

Fae Dominion衍生物

  • 3 仙灵／浪客（黑色）//海盗衍生物 
  • 2 仙灵／浪客（黑色）//仙灵（蓝色）衍生物 
  • 3 仙灵／浪客（黑蓝双色）//仙灵（蓝色）衍生物 
  • 2 仙灵／浪客（黑蓝双色）//复制品衍生物 
仙灵／浪客（黑色）
海盗
仙灵／浪客（黑色）//海盗
仙灵／浪客（黑色）
仙灵（蓝色）
仙灵／浪客（黑色）//仙灵（蓝色）
仙灵／浪客（黑蓝双色）
仙灵（蓝色）
仙灵／浪客（黑蓝双色）//仙灵（蓝色）
仙灵／浪客（黑蓝双色）
复制品
仙灵／浪客（黑蓝双色）//复制品

