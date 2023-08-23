在2023年9月8日，你就可以踏上艾卓仙踪的旅程了。肯理斯双子在为这个时空的未来奋战时，可怕的诅咒已经开始在王国里蔓延。为了进一步提升童话主题的乐趣，我们准备了两副艾卓仙踪指挥官套牌和本系列一起发售！
可在新的牌图集合里查阅这些套牌里的牌，其中还有艾卓仙踪所有精美牌张的最新信息，例如该系列里精美的补充包添趣处理。
这些套牌各有十张新加入万智牌的牌张，十张双面衍生物，两张传统闪传奇生物，以及一张蚀刻闪展示型指挥官。我们在此列出了这些指挥官套牌的套牌列表，现在你就可以在本地游戏店预订，在亚马逊等网络零售商处预购，或者在其他出售万智牌产品的地方订购！
（编注：下列的套牌列表自动从风云集抓取每张牌最新印制的样子，未必是出现在本产品中的样子。此处的套牌列表并非产品内牌张个别展示，仅为互动查询套牌中包含各牌张的功能之用。）
Virtue and Valor
幻野廷的莉薇尔和选角督导桂尔温是传统闪牌。幻野廷的莉薇尔展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。
1 Ellivere of the Wild Court
1 Gylwain, Casting Director
1 Liberated Livestock
1 Ox Drover
1 Songbirds' Blessing
1 Unfinished Business
1 Giant Inheritance
1 Knickknack Ouphe
1 Loamcrafter Faun
1 Timber Paladin
1 Ajani's Chosen
1 Angelic Destiny
1 Archon of Sun's Grace
1 Austere Command
1 Celestial Archon
1 Daybreak Coronet
1 Eidolon of Countless Battles
1 Kor Spiritdancer
1 Mantle of the Ancients
1 Realm-Cloaked Giant
1 Retether
1 Shalai, Voice of Plenty
1 Starfield Mystic
1 Sun Titan
1 Timely Ward
1 Tithe Taker
1 Umbra Mystic
1 Winds of Rath
1 Bear Umbra
1 Eidolon of Blossoms
1 Enchantress's Presence
1 Indomitable Might
1 Rishkar's Expertise
1 Sanctum Weaver
1 Setessan Champion
1 Verdant Embrace
1 Canopy Vista
1 Castle Ardenvale
1 Fortified Village
1 Hall of Heliod's Generosity
1 Sungrass Prairie
1 Temple of Plenty
1 Danitha Capashen, Paragon
1 Ethereal Armor
1 Generous Gift
1 Sage's Reverie
1 Spectral Steel
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Transcendent Envoy
1 Ancestral Mask
1 Aura Gnarlid
1 Careful Cultivation
1 Destiny Spinner
1 Fertile Ground
1 Kenrith's Transformation
1 Paradise Druid
1 Snake Umbra
1 Sylvan Ranger
1 Utopia Sprawl
1 Warbriar Blessing
1 Jukai Naturalist
1 Pollenbright Wings
1 Siona, Captain of the Pyleas
1 Arcane Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Command Tower
1 Krosan Verge
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Vitu-Ghazi, the City-Tree
1 Tanglespan Lookout
1 Armont, the Redeemer
15 Forest
14 Plains
Virtue and Valor衍生物
- 1 牛//人类／士兵衍生物
- 1 猫（系命）//飞马衍生物
- 1 鸟//人类衍生物
- 1 猫（2/2）//人类衍生物
- 1 象//腐生物衍生物
- 1 精怪//腐生物衍生物
- 1 人类／修行僧//腐生物衍生物
- 1 飞马//腐生物衍生物
- 1 怪物角色/善人角色//皇族角色/善人角色衍生物
- 1 术士角色/善人角色//怪物角色/善人角色衍生物
Fae Dominion
辉美公爵特维尔和黠智霸主阿莉莱是传统闪牌。黠智霸主阿莉莱展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。
1 Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor
1 Alela, Cunning Conqueror
1 Archmage of Echoes
1 Malleable Impostor
1 Misleading Signpost
1 Shadow Puppeteers
1 Blightwing Bandit
1 Faerie Bladecrafter
1 Nettling Nuisance
1 Tegwyll's Scouring
1 Brazen Borrower
1 Dig Through Time
1 Faerie Formation
1 Glen Elendra Archmage
1 Hullbreaker Horror
1 Illusionist's Gambit
1 Midnight Clock
1 Perplexing Test
1 Reflections of Littjara
1 Scion of Oona
1 Sower of Temptation
1 Theoretical Duplication
1 Kindred Dominance
1 Nightmare Unmaking
1 Puppeteer Clique
1 Rankle, Master of Pranks
1 Thrilling Encore
1 Glen Elendra Liege
1 Nymris, Oona's Trickster
1 Oona, Queen of the Fae
1 Choked Estuary
1 Darkwater Catacombs
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Secluded Glen
1 Sunken Hollow
1 Temple of Deceit
1 Mocking Sprite
1 Picklock Prankster
1 Spell Stutter
1 Obyra, Dreaming Duelist
1 Spellscorn Coven
1 Arcane Denial
1 Cloud of Faeries
1 Consider
1 Distant Melody
1 Fact or Fiction
1 Faerie Seer
1 Frantic Search
1 Hypnotic Sprite
1 Keep Watch
1 Nightveil Sprite
1 Opt
1 Quickling
1 Reality Shift
1 Reconnaissance Mission
1 Repulse
1 Run Away Together
1 Snap
1 Reckless Spite
1 Halo Forager
1 Arcane Signet
1 Dimir Signet
1 Fellwar Stone
1 Mind Stone
1 Sol Ring
1 Talisman of Dominance
1 Wayfarer's Bauble
1 Bojuka Bog
1 Command Tower
1 Dimir Aqueduct
1 Faerie Conclave
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Tainted Isle
1 Temple of the False God
13 Island
12 Swamp
Fae Dominion衍生物
- 3 仙灵／浪客（黑色）//海盗衍生物
- 2 仙灵／浪客（黑色）//仙灵（蓝色）衍生物
- 3 仙灵／浪客（黑蓝双色）//仙灵（蓝色）衍生物
- 2 仙灵／浪客（黑蓝双色）//复制品衍生物
这些套牌在2023年9月8日和艾卓仙踪一起上市，现在你就可以在本地游戏店预订，在亚马逊等网络零售商处预购，或者在其他出售万智牌产品的地方订购！