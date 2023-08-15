A curse has fallen upon the plane of Eldraine, leaving the survivors of the Phyrexian invasion to set out on a quest to save their home. Wilds of Eldraine, releasing September 8, 2023, is your first look into a new Multiverse, one where new enemies are rising and new allies are joining the fight for good. It's a set full of fairy tales, magic, and heroic feats that you won't want to miss. As you prepare to enter the wilds, you can arm yourself with the knowledge of all the exciting cards in Wilds of Eldraine.

Art by: Magali Villeneuve

Wilds of Eldraine Details

Wilds of Eldraine Wilds of Eldraine Commander

Wilds of Eldraine Set Code: WOE

Wilds of Eldraine Enchanting Tales Set Code: WOT

Tabletop Legality (New-to-Magic Cards):

Wilds of Eldraine (WOE): Standard, Pioneer, Modern, Legacy, Vintage, and Commander

Wilds of Eldraine Commander (WOC): Legacy, Vintage, and Commander

Wilds of Eldraine Enchanting Tales (WOT): Individual cards may be used for the respective formats in which they are legal.

MTG Arena Legality:

Wilds of Eldraine (WOE): Standard, Explorer, Alchemy, and Historic

Wilds of Eldraine Commander (WOC): Not available on MTG Arena.

Wilds of Eldraine Enchanting Tales (WOT): Historic plus individual cards may be used for the respective formats in which they are legal.

Wilds of Eldraine Preview Events:

Wilds of Eldraine Story : August 8–14

: August 8–14 Wilds of Eldraine Debut and Previews Begin : August 15

: August 15 Card Image Gallery Complete : August 25

: August 25 LoadingReadyRun's Pre-Prerelease : August 26

: August 26 Streamer Event (formerly Early Access) on MTG Arena : August 31

: August 31 Command Zone's Game Knights Wilds of Eldraine Commander Gameplay : September 6

: September 6 Global Tabletop Launch (including Starter Kit 2023): September 8

Wilds of Eldraine Gameplay Events:

Prerelease at Your Local Game Store : September 1

: September 1 MTG Arena Release : September 5

: September 5 WPN Game Store Open House : September 8–10

: September 8–10 Friday Night Magic : September 8–November 3

: September 8–November 3 Commander Nights : September 9–November 9

: September 9–November 9 MagicCon: Las Vegas and Magic World Championship XXIX : September 22–24

: September 22–24 WPN Store Championships : September 30–October 8

: September 30–October 8 Alchemy: Wilds of Eldraine Release: October 10

The Booster Fun of Wilds of Eldraine

Magic celebrated its 30th birthday earlier this month. From the first release of Alpha in 1993 to the upcoming release of Wilds of Eldraine, the excitement of opening a Magic booster has been one of the continued joys of the past 30 years. Personally, I started playing in 1994 with The Dark. Back in those days, you never had any idea of what could possibly come out of boosters. I remember hearing rumors of an artifact that would turn all your lands into Swamps, and this card had no casting cost! Supposedly, there was also an artifact that was so powerful that it cost 55 mana to cast! While Alpha's Cyclopean Tomb and Arabian Nights's Aladdin's Lamp turned out to be more reasonable than rumored, those were just how the early days of Magic worked. Fast forward 30 years, and Magic has come a long way. Today, we are excited to be talking all about the amazing cards and treatments you can find in Wilds of Eldraine.

Wilds of Eldraine Collecting Guide

Full-Art Storybook Basic Lands

We've brought the storybook flair of Eldraine to its basic lands! In Wilds of Eldraine, you'll be able to find these special full-art lands with fairy tale–themed artwork. Created by Hari & Deepti, these lands depict actual light boxes that the artists constructed. It's no tall tale: these lands are beautiful!

Plains Island Swamp

Mountain Forest

These five basic lands can be found in non-foil and traditional foil in Wilds of Eldraine Draft Boosters and Set Boosters, with Collector Boosters always having a traditional foil version. In addition to these full-art basic lands, you can find regular basic lands in Wilds of Eldraine Draft Boosters, Set Boosters, Bundles, and Commander decks.

Showcase Adventure Treatment

In Throne of Eldraine, we introduced our first official Booster Fun treatment: the showcase Adventure treatment! These cards have a special frame that looks like you're reading out of an old collection of fairy tales. This frame returns in Wilds of Eldraine, with 7 mythic rare and 13 rare adventurer cards receiving this stylish treatment.

Cruel Somnophage (Showcase) Kellan, Fae-Blooded Hero (Showcase)

You can find these treatments in Wilds of Eldraine Draft Boosters, Set Boosters, and Collector Boosters.

Enchanting Tales

Magic has tales of its own, with cards becoming beloved stories of exhilarating gameplay. Now, we're bringing some of Magic players' favorite enchantments to Eldraine as Enchanting Tales: a bonus sheet of special borderless cards that give these enchantments fairy tale–style artwork. Like cards in our previous bonus sheets from The Brothers' War and Strixhaven: School of Mages, these cards aren't Standard legal but can be played in your Wilds of Eldraine drafts and formats in which the cards are currently legal.

Smothering Tithe Greater Auramancy Curiosity

Rhystic Study Necropotence Aggravated Assault

Doubling Season Prismatic Omen

There are 63 Enchanting Tales cards to find (15 mythic rares, 30 rares, and 18 uncommons), and you can open them in any Wilds of Eldraine booster. That's right: Draft Boosters, Set Boosters, and Collector Boosters will all contain these beautiful cards. You'll also be able to find …

Anime Borderless Enchanting Tales

We worked with talented Japanese artists to bring special anime-themed treatments of the Enchanting Tales cards to life in Wilds of Eldraine. These treatments appear on 15 mythic rares and 5 select rares from the Enchanting Tales bonus sheet. You can find 1 rare and 3 mythic rare Enchanting Tales cards per color with the anime borderless treatment.

Smothering Tithe Greater Auramancy Rhystic Study

Aggravated Assault Doubling Season

Necropotence (Traditional Foil)*

*Digital render. Not actual card.

Draft and Set Boosters each have a dedicated slot that will always have an Enchanting Tales card. In 2.8% (1.1% rare/1.7% mythic rare) of boosters, that dedicated slot will have an anime borderless card. Set Boosters have 2 wildcard slots where both Enchanting Tales and anime borderless Enchanting Tales cards have a small chance to drop as well. In Japanese-language Draft, Set, and Collector Boosters, the anime borderless Enchanting Tales cards will be in Japanese. In other boosters, these cards will be in English.

In addition to both non-foil and traditional foil Enchanting Tales and anime borderless Enchanting Tales cards, Wilds of Eldraine Collector Boosters will also contain special confetti foil versions of the borderless anime cards, where the beautiful anime art gets a special foil treatment.

Doubling Season (Confetti Foil)*

*Digital render. Not actual card.

These confetti foil anime borderless Enchanting Tales can be found in Wilds of Eldraine Collector Boosters. Like their normal counterparts, these cards will be in Japanese in Japanese Collector Boosters and in English in non-Japanese Collector Boosters. Each Collector Booster has a 2.8% chance of having 1 of the 20 confetti foil cards (1.1% rare/1.7% mythic rare).

Borderless Cards

In Wilds of Eldraine, there are 11 special cards with the borderless treatment. These cards break free from the confines of the traditional Magic frame to show off their stunning artwork. You can find 1 mythic rare borderless planeswalker, 1 mythic rare borderless adventurer card, and 5 borderless rare or 4 mythic rare cards from the set in Draft Boosters, Set Boosters, and Collector Boosters.

For a taste of the borderless beauty, check out Ashiok, Wicked Manipulator.

Ashiok, Wicked Manipulator (Borderless)

New-to-Magic Jumpstart and Commander Cards

Wilds of Eldraine Set Boosters and Collector Boosters have a few additional cards to uncover that don't appear in Wilds of Eldraine Draft Boosters.

For our Commander players, we created 6 new rares and 2 new mythic rares that are intended for Commander play. With only four colors represented in our two Wilds of Eldraine Commander decks, we wanted to include new red Commander cards (and other colors) representing Eldraine. These will be found in the regular frame in Set Boosters, with extended-art versions in Collector Boosters. Exclusive Commander cards will be legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage, so get ready to add these sweet new cards to your favorite Commander deck!

During Wilds of Eldraine design, we created 10 uncommon and 5 rare cards that we intended to use in Jumpstart Boosters. While we won't be releasing Jumpstart Boosters with Wilds of Eldraine, we decided to include these delightful designs as a one-time transition even though we didn't end up using them in Jumpstart Boosters. Exclusive Jumpstart cards will be legal in Standard, Pioneer, Modern, and anywhere cards in the Wilds of Eldraine main set will be legal. Set Boosters contain regular versions of these 15 cards found, on occasion, in non-foil in the 2 wildcard slots or in traditional foil in the foil slot. Collector Boosters will have the 5 rares available in extended art (non-foil only).

Art Cards

Wilds of Eldraine Set Boosters each contain a special art card, a tribute to the amazing artwork that brings Magic sets to life. Each Set Booster will contain one of these art cards, a special card that displays the artwork of a card from Wilds of Eldraine. These cards don't represent their set counterparts. Instead, they're meant to fully display the artwork from the cards.

As a bonus, 1 in every 10 Set Boosters will have a foil-stamped art card with the artist's signature or the Planeswalker symbol as a special way to show off the artist's work.

Wilds of Eldraine Product Overview

Wilds of Eldraine Draft Boosters

Wilds of Eldraine Draft Booster Display

Wilds of Eldraine Draft Booster Breakdown

Wilds of Eldraine Set Boosters

Wilds of Eldraine Set Booster Display

Wilds of Eldraine Set Booster Breakdown

Wilds of Eldraine Collector Boosters

Wilds of Eldraine Collector Booster Display

Wilds of Eldraine Collector Booster Breakdown

4 Traditional foil commons 101 Commons from the Wilds of Eldraine main set



3 Traditional foil uncommons 80 Uncommons from the Wilds of Eldraine main set



1 Traditional foil full-art basic land

1 Non-foil Enchanting Tales uncommon 1 of 18 Uncommon Enchanting Tales cards



1 Traditional foil Enchanting Tales uncommon 1 of 18 Uncommon Enchanting Tales cards in traditional foil



1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare 1 of 60 Rares from the Wilds of Eldraine main set in traditional foil (85.7%) 1 of 20 Mythic rares from the Wilds of Eldraine main set in traditional foil (14.3%)



1 Non-foil or traditional foil extended-art rare or mythic rare 10.5% of Collector Boosters contain a foil card in this slot—this includes new Commander cards in extended art, including the new Commander content found in Set Boosters and the 2 mythic rares in each Commander deck. In total, there are 6 rares and 6 mythic rares in this slot found in traditional foil. The non-foil cards here are rares and mythic rares from Wilds of Eldraine or new-to-Magic Wilds of Eldraine Commander cards.



1 Non-foil showcase or borderless rare or mythic rare card Can be 1 of: 13 Showcase rares (54.2%) 6 Showcase mythic rares (12.5%) 5 Borderless rares (20.8%) 5 Borderless mythic rares (10.4%) Or Kellan, the Fae-Blooded, available in both the borderless and showcase Adventure treatment. Each version shows up half as often as a mythic rare in the equivalent treatment (2.1% in total).



1 Non-foil rare or mythic rare Enchanting Tales card Can be 1 of: 30 Enchanting Tales rares (73.3%) 15 Enchanting Tales mythic rares (10%) 5 Anime borderless Enchanting Tales rares (6.7%) 15 Anime borderless Enchanting Tales mythic rares (10%)



1 Traditional foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare Can be 1 of: 39 Extended-art rares (38.8%) or 8 mythic rares (4%) 20 Showcase cards (16.2%) 11 Borderless cards (7.7%) 30 Enchanting Tales rares (24.4%) 15 Enchanting Tales mythic rares (3.3%) 5 Anime borderless Enchanting Tales rares (1.1%) 15 Anime borderless Enchanting Tales mythic rares (1.7%) 5 Confetti foil anime borderless Enchanting Tales rares (1.1%) 15 Confetti foil anime borderless Enchanting Tales mythic rares (1.7%) All other treatments in this slot, besides the confetti foil cards, will appear in traditional foil.



1 Traditional foil double-faced token

Wilds of Eldraine Bundle

Wilds of Eldraine Bundle

8 Wilds of Eldraine Set Boosters

1 Traditional foil alternate-art Lich Knights' Conquest

40 Basic lands

20 Traditional foil basic lands

20 Non-foil land basic lands

1 Spindown life counter

1 Card storage box

2 Reference cards

Wilds of Eldraine Prerelease Pack

Wilds of Eldraine Prerelease Pack

6 Wilds of Eldraine Draft Boosters

1 Foil-stamped Wilds of Eldraine rare or mythic rare promo

1 Magic: The Gathering Arena code

2 Wilds of Eldraine double-faced Role tokens

1 Deck box

1 Spindown life counter

Wilds of Eldraine Commander Decks

Fae Dominion (Blue-Black) Virtue and Valor (Green-White)

Alongside the main set, there will be two Wilds of Eldraine Commander decks, each bringing the plane of Eldraine to Commander with unique 100-card decks. Decks feature new legendary creatures, new-to-Magic cards, and reprints. Here's what you'll find inside each deck:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck

2 Traditional foil new-to-Magic legendary creatures that can serve as the deck's commander

8 Non-foil new-to-Magic rares specific to that deck

90 Non-foil Magic cards, including basic lands

1 Foil-etched display commander printed on thicker cardstock (Not legal for sanctioned play.)

1 Collector Booster Sample Pack 1 Non-foil or traditional foil Booster Fun Wilds of Eldraine rare or mythic rare card 1 Traditional foil borderless uncommon Enchanting Tales Wilds of Eldraine card

10 Double-faced tokens

1 Cardboard deck box

1 Spindown life counter

Fae Dominion (Blue-Black)

Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor (Display Commander) Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor (Extended-Art)

Virtue and Valor (Green-White)

Ellivere of the Wild Court Ellivere of the Wild Court (Display Commander) Ellivere of the Wild Court (Extended-Art)

Happily Ever After

This may be the ending of our collecting story, but it's far from the end of Wilds of Eldraine! The set releases on September 8, 2023.