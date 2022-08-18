Dominaria United Set Mastery

33x Dominaria United boosters

5x Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for a card style or sleeve on the Dominaria United Mastery Tree)

Dominaria United Mastery Pass

Avatar

Jaya, Fiery Negotiator

Cards and Boosters

20x Packs: 4x Dominaria United 4x Streets of New Capenna 4x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty 4x Innistrad: Crimson Vow 4x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

10x Dominaria United mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

Level 81+: 1x Uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Dominaria United card sleeve

Exquisite card sleeve

King Darien XLVIII stained-glass card sleeve*

Rona, Sheoldred's Faithful stained-glass card*

Braids, Arisen Nightmare stained-glass card sleeve*

Squee, Dubious Monarch stained-glass card sleeve*

Shanna, Purifying Blade stained-glass card sleeve*

*Obtainable from the Dominaria United Mastery Tree.

Card Styles

25x Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for a card style or sleeve on the Dominaria United Mastery Tree)

15x Common card styles

10x Uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

1x Player Draft Token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)

Gold and Gems

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

Pets

Rundvelt Goblin

Caliman Goblin

Otarian Goblin

Renewal Rewards

Adventure isn't the only thing awaiting in Dominaria United (DMU)! Standard rotation will also be arriving on September 1, and while Zendikar Rising, Kaldheim, Strixhaven: School of Mages, and Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms will continue to be playable in Historic formats, it's time for a new Standard meta to rise.

To kick things off, in addition to the Renewal Gift players will receive when they login after September 1, we'll also be adding additional rewards to the Dominaria United Set Mastery—no mastery pass required!

The Important Stuff

Users must have created a MTG Arena account and logged into their account on or before September 1 to be eligible for rewards.

Individual card rewards (ICRs) are from current Standard sets as of September 1, 2022.

Limit one (1) activation per MTG Arena account.

Renewal Gift

10x Rare or higher ICRs

Renewal Mastery Rewards

Level 3: 2x DMU uncommon ICRs

Level 7: 1x DMU pack and 1x DMU mythic rare ICR

Level 9: 2x DMU uncommon ICRs

Level 11: 2x DMU uncommon ICRs

Level 13: 1x DMU pack and 1x DMU mythic rare ICR

Level 17: 2x DMU uncommon ICRs

Level 21: 2x DMU uncommon ICRs

Level 27: 1x DMU pack and 1x DMU mythic rare ICR

Level 31: Standard 2022 basic sleeve

Again, in order to be eligible to receive renewal rewards, you must have created and logged into your account before the release of Dominaria United!

How many levels are there in Dominaria United Set Mastery?

The Dominaria United Set Mastery goes up to level 80. All players receive rewards through level 66, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to level 80—and beyond!