近代賽

賽制中心
套牌數量
60+
玩家人數
2
遊戲長度
20分鐘

為何使用此賽制？

  • 非轮替赛制
  • 赛场趋势多变
  • 逐渐精通你最爱的套牌

多種遊戲方式

桌面遊戲
與朋友面對面遊戲！桌上遊戲讓您有機會近距離看到專屬插畫、閃卡和主題牌框等實體的牌張設計。
SpellTable
使用網路攝影機與朋友一起玩魔法風雲會私人遊戲，或是與世界各地的玩家對戰！現在已有最先進的卡牌掃描技術可用。
魔法風雲會線上版
慶祝穩健發展的二十年！魔法風雲會線上版讓您可收集牌張、構組套牌，以及藉由大量不同牌張和賽制與其他玩家決鬥。
遊戲規則／調整

這是一對一的遊戲，主套牌為至少60張（備牌最多15張）。近代遊戲應持續一盤遊戲的平均長度（約20分鐘）。

除了基本地牌（平原、海島、沼澤、山脈、樹林和荒野）外，您構組的主牌和備牌中，同名牌不能超過四張，以英文牌名稱為準。這種賽制包含過去二十年魔法風雲會的強大牌張和策略。

近代賽是一種構組賽制，因此遵循下列構組賽規則： - Bloomburrow - Assassin's Creed - Modern Horizons 3 - Outlaws of Thunder Junction - Murders at Karlov Manor - The Lost Caverns of Ixalan - Wilds of Eldraine - The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle Earth - March of the Machine: The Aftermath - March of the Machine - Phyrexia: All Will Be One - The Brothers' War - Dominaria United - Streets of New Capenna - Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty - Innistrad: Crimson Vow - Innistrad: Midnight Hunt - Adventures in the Forgotten Realms - Modern Horizons 2 - Strixhaven - Kaldheim - Zendikar Rising - Core 2021 - Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths - Theros Beyond Death - Throne of Eldraine - Core Set 2020 - Modern Horizons - War of the Spark - Ravnica Allegiance - Guilds of Ravnica - Core Set 2019 - Dominaria - Rivals of Ixalan - Ixalan - Hour of Devastation - Amonkhet - Aether Revolt - Kaladesh - Eldritch Moon - Shadows over Innistrad - Oath of the Gatewatch - Battle for Zendikar - Magic Origins - Dragons of Tarkir - Fate Reforged - Khans of Tarkir - Magic 2015 - Journey into Nyx - Born of the Gods - Theros - Magic 2014 - Dragon's Maze - Gatecrash - Return to Ravnica - Magic 2013 - Avacyn Restored - Dark Ascension - Innistrad - Magic 2012 - New Phyrexia - Mirrodin Besieged - Scars of Mirrodin - Magic 2011 - Rise of the Eldrazi - Worldwake - Zendikar - Magic 2010 - Alara Reborn - Conflux - Shards of Alara - Eventide - Shadowmoor - Morningtide - Lorwyn - Tenth Edition - Future Sight - Planar Chaos - Time Spiral - Coldsnap - Dissension - Guildpact - Ravnica: City of Guilds - Ninth Edition - Saviors of Kamigawa - Eighth Edition - Betrayers of Kamigawa - Champions of Kamigawa - Fifth Dawn - Darksteel - Mirrodin

進一步探索魔法風雲會

禁用和限用牌列表
牌張資料庫
賽制中心

最新產品

2024年8月2日

斑隆洛

小身材也有大能耐！化身動物，進入斑隆洛的世界。如今元素力量暴怒失控，拯救蒼茂谷的重任便落在了小小的保護者身上。與家鼠、蛙、蝙蝠、鳥、蜥蜴、松鼠以及其他動物並肩作戰，一道恢復過往寧靜。

July 5, 2024

魔法風雲會～刺客教條

Animus現在有了新的目的地：魔法風雲會。縱身跳出信仰之躍，擁抱熟悉遊戲的全新形式——你會喜歡的！各式各樣的武器、角色還有耳熟能詳的現實世界地點，都在戰場上等著你。

June 14, 2024

近代新篇3

近代新篇3為近代賽制帶來眾多令人興奮的全新牌張。其中不乏諸如鄰色找地地這類能夠你熱情重燃的經典重印，更有雙面鵬洛客這些吸引眼光的強力新牌登場，絕對值得期待。

April 19, 2024

光雷驛鏢客

歡迎來到全新的邊境時空光雷驛，這裡的每座城鎮都是狂徒的樂園。配鞍備馬，一同闖蕩這片充滿機遇…和罪行的土地。

February 9, 2024

卡洛夫莊園謀殺案

拉尼卡市發生了一連串令人震驚的謀殺案，其中牽涉到部分權力滔天的市民。破案就靠你了！

