先驅賽制

賽制中心
套牌數量
60+
玩家人數
2
遊戲長度
20分鐘

為何使用此賽制？

～利用創新的套牌構組方式表達自己！ ～制定自己的新遊戲策略。 ～當新的標準系列上市後，牌張不會輪替。

多種遊戲方式

桌面遊戲
與朋友面對面遊戲！桌上遊戲讓您有機會近距離看到專屬插畫、閃卡和主題牌框等實體的牌張設計。
SpellTable
使用網路攝影機與朋友一起玩魔法風雲會私人遊戲，或是與世界各地的玩家對戰！現在已有最先進的卡牌掃描技術可用。
魔法風雲會線上版
慶祝穩健發展的二十年！魔法風雲會線上版讓您可收集牌張、構組套牌，以及藉由大量不同牌張和賽制與其他玩家決鬥。
遊戲規則／調整

這種非輪替賽制能使用從再訪拉尼卡起的系列之牌張。它的目標是比標準賽更強大，但不如近代或薪傳賽般強大。構組套牌之主牌和備牌中的同名牌最多為四張。基本地不受此限。

- 套牌至少有60張牌 - 備牌中最多有15張牌（如使用）

What Sets Are Legal in Pioneer?
  • Foundations
  • Duskmourn: House of Horror
  • Bloomburrow

  • Outlaws of Thunder Junction

  • Murders at Karlov Manor

  • The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

  • Wilds of Eldraine

  • March of the Machine: The Aftermath

  • March of the Machine

  • Phyrexia: All Will Be One

  • The Brothers' War

  • Dominaria United

  • Streets of New Capenna

  • Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

  • Innistrad: Crimson Vow

  • Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

  • Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

  • Strixhaven

  • Kaldheim

  • Zendikar Rising

  • Core 2021

  • Ikoria Lair of Behemoths

  • Theros Beyond Death

  • Throne of Eldraine

  • Core Set 2020

  • War of the Spark

  • Ravnica Allegiance

  • Guilds of Ravnica

  • Core Set 2019

  • Dominaria

  • Rivals of Ixalan

  • Ixalan

  • Hour of Devastation

  • Amonkhet

  • Aether Revolt

  • Kaladesh

  • Eldritch Moon

  • Shadows over Innistrad

  • Oath of the Gatewatch

  • Battle for Zendikar

  • Magic Origins

  • Dragons of Tarkir

  • Fate Reforged

  • Khans of Tarkir

  • Magic 2015

  • Journey into Nyx

  • Born of the Gods

  • Theros

  • Magic 2014

  • Dragon's Maze

  • Gatecrash

  • Return to Ravnica

進一步探索魔法風雲會

禁用和限用牌列表
牌張資料庫
賽制中心

最新產品

2024年11月15日

魔法風雲會：基石構築

耳熟能詳的傳奇角色與鵬洛客人物帶著純粹魔法從多重宇宙匯聚此處。過去、現在、未來的魔法風雲會玩家都能從本系列中尋得共鳴。讓我們一起來傳遞火花！

2024年9月27日

暮悲邸：鬼屋驚魂

勇闖暮悲邸…如果你夠膽。這座大到能夠覆蓋整個時空的鬼屋，會令對手最恐懼的事物以各種方式具現成真。邪惡催生出夢魘與花紋鬼，使銳器人瘋狂，也把玩具和暗影都轉化成致命的武器。

2024年8月2日

斑隆洛

小身材也有大能耐！化身動物，進入斑隆洛的世界。如今元素力量暴怒失控，拯救蒼茂谷的重任便落在了小小的保護者身上。與家鼠、蛙、蝙蝠、鳥、蜥蜴、松鼠以及其他動物並肩作戰，一道恢復過往寧靜。

July 5, 2024

魔法風雲會～刺客教條

Animus現在有了新的目的地：魔法風雲會。縱身跳出信仰之躍，擁抱熟悉遊戲的全新形式——你會喜歡的！各式各樣的武器、角色還有耳熟能詳的現實世界地點，都在戰場上等著你。

June 14, 2024

近代新篇3

近代新篇3為近代賽制帶來眾多令人興奮的全新牌張。其中不乏諸如鄰色找地地這類能夠你熱情重燃的經典重印，更有雙面鵬洛客這些吸引眼光的強力新牌登場，絕對值得期待。

