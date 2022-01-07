先驅賽制
為何使用此賽制？
～利用創新的套牌構組方式表達自己！ ～制定自己的新遊戲策略。 ～當新的標準系列上市後，牌張不會輪替。
多種遊戲方式
遊戲規則／調整
這種非輪替賽制能使用從再訪拉尼卡起的系列之牌張。它的目標是比標準賽更強大，但不如近代或薪傳賽般強大。構組套牌之主牌和備牌中的同名牌最多為四張。基本地不受此限。
- 套牌至少有60張牌 - 備牌中最多有15張牌（如使用）
What Sets Are Legal in Pioneer?
- Foundations
- Duskmourn: House of Horror
Bloomburrow
Outlaws of Thunder Junction
Murders at Karlov Manor
The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
Wilds of Eldraine
March of the Machine: The Aftermath
March of the Machine
Phyrexia: All Will Be One
The Brothers' War
Dominaria United
Streets of New Capenna
Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
Innistrad: Crimson Vow
Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
Adventures in the Forgotten Realms
Strixhaven
Kaldheim
Zendikar Rising
Core 2021
Ikoria Lair of Behemoths
Theros Beyond Death
Throne of Eldraine
Core Set 2020
War of the Spark
Ravnica Allegiance
Guilds of Ravnica
Core Set 2019
Dominaria
Rivals of Ixalan
Ixalan
Hour of Devastation
Amonkhet
Aether Revolt
Kaladesh
Eldritch Moon
Shadows over Innistrad
Oath of the Gatewatch
Battle for Zendikar
Magic Origins
Dragons of Tarkir
Fate Reforged
Khans of Tarkir
Magic 2015
Journey into Nyx
Born of the Gods
Theros
Magic 2014
Dragon's Maze
Gatecrash
Return to Ravnica