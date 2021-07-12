 

| | | |
多色 | 神器 | | 所有牌張

Fey Steed
Fey Steed

Holy Avenger
Holy Avenger

Immovable Rod
Immovable Rod

Mantle of the Ancients
Mantle of the Ancients

Radiant Solar
Radiant Solar

Revivify
Revivify

Robe of Stars
Robe of Stars

Thorough Investigation
Thorough Investigation

百花宗師
百花宗師

Valiant Endeavor
Valiant Endeavor

霜凍暴君冰亡
霜凍暴君冰亡

白龍
白龍

奧林界飛馬
奧林界飛馬

閃現犬
閃現犬

天界獨角獸
天界獨角獸

迴廊石像鬼
迴廊石像鬼

無私聖武士那達爾
無私聖武士那達爾

奧斯華費多班德
奧斯華費多班德

The Book of Exalted Deeds
The Book of Exalted Deeds

Dancing Sword
Dancing Sword

Flumph
Flumph

Guardian of Faith
Guardian of Faith

Loyal Warhound
Loyal Warhound

Teleportation Circle
Teleportation Circle

攜帶式次元洞
攜帶式次元洞

魔鄧肯
魔鄧肯

Arcane Endeavor
Arcane Endeavor

Diviner's Portent
Diviner's Portent

Minn, Wily Illusionist
Minn, Wily Illusionist

Netherese Puzzle-Ward
Netherese Puzzle-Ward

Phantom Steed
Phantom Steed

Rod of Absorption
Rod of Absorption

Winged Boots
Winged Boots

藍龍
藍龍

沙漠厄運艾穆莉絲
沙漠厄運艾穆莉絲

移位獸
移位獸

風巨靈預言師
風巨靈預言師

龍龜
龍龜

奪心魔
奪心魔

皮克精嚮導
皮克精嚮導

冰盾霜巨人
冰盾霜巨人

The Blackstaff of Waterdeep
The Blackstaff of Waterdeep

Demilich
Demilich

Grazilaxx, Illithid Scholar
Grazilaxx, Illithid Scholar

Tasha's Hideous Laughter
Tasha's Hideous Laughter

True Polymorph
True Polymorph

Wizard's Spellbook
Wizard's Spellbook

Yuan-Ti Malison
Yuan-Ti Malison

你發現惡人巢穴
你發現惡人巢穴

蜘蛛神后羅絲
蜘蛛神后羅絲

Bag of Devouring
Bag of Devouring

Danse Macabre
Danse Macabre

黑龍
黑龍

Death Tyrant
Death Tyrant

龍巫妖黑檀死神
龍巫妖黑檀死神

Grave Endeavor
Grave Endeavor

Grim Hireling
Grim Hireling

Hellish Rebuke
Hellish Rebuke

Lorcan, Warlock Collector
Lorcan, Warlock Collector

Wand of Orcus
Wand of Orcus

惡邪眼魔
惡邪眼魔

碎響骷髏妖
碎響骷髏妖

凝膠怪
凝膠怪

刺尾獅
刺尾獅

西門城攝政
西門城攝政

屍妖
屍妖

Acererak the Archlich
Acererak the Archlich

Asmodeus the Archfiend
Asmodeus the Archfiend

The Book of Vile Darkness
The Book of Vile Darkness

Forsworn Paladin
Forsworn Paladin

Sphere of Annihilation
Sphere of Annihilation

Vorpal Sword
Vorpal Sword

斬首劍
斬首劍

律令死亡
律令死亡

禽絕地獄大公扎瑞爾
禽絕地獄大公扎瑞爾

星之山脈的獄火
星之山脈的獄火

紅龍
紅龍

Berserker's Frenzy
Berserker's Frenzy

Chaos Dragon
Chaos Dragon

Fiendlash
Fiendlash

Maddening Hex
Maddening Hex

Reckless Endeavor
Reckless Endeavor

Share the Spoils
Share the Spoils

Vengeful Ancestor
Vengeful Ancestor

Wild-Magic Sorcerer
Wild-Magic Sorcerer

狂野法師德莉娜
狂野法師德莉娜

哥布林標槍手
哥布林標槍手

粗壯熊哥布林
粗壯熊哥布林

強者奴僕
強者奴僕

銹蝕怪
銹蝕怪

索爾石怪
索爾石怪

火巨人公爵札爾托
火巨人公爵札爾托

Flameskull
Flameskull

Hobgoblin Bandit Lord
Hobgoblin Bandit Lord

Meteor Swarm
Meteor Swarm

Orb of Dragonkind
Orb of Dragonkind

Wish
Wish

魔法飛彈
魔法飛彈

艾利薇鼓琴
艾利薇鼓琴

綠龍
綠龍

老嚙骨
老嚙骨

Bag of Tricks
Bag of Tricks

Belt of Giant Strength
Belt of Giant Strength

Druid of Purification
Druid of Purification

Indomitable Might
Indomitable Might

Neverwinter Hydra
Neverwinter Hydra

Song of Inspiration
Song of Inspiration

Wild Endeavor
Wild Endeavor

鯊蜥獸
鯊蜥獸

凶暴掠狼
凶暴掠狼

豺狼人獵手
豺狼人獵手

惡憎巨魔
惡憎巨魔

伏擊樹繩妖
伏擊樹繩妖

絕冬之森樹精
絕冬之森樹精

赭凍怪
赭凍怪

梟頭熊
梟頭熊

紫蟲
紫蟲

末日毀滅獸
末日毀滅獸

幽暗地域石化蜥蜴
幽暗地域石化蜥蜴

銀月城遊俠瓦力斯
銀月城遊俠瓦力斯

Circle of Dreams Druid
Circle of Dreams Druid

Froghemoth
Froghemoth

Instrument of the Bards
Instrument of the Bards

Long Rest
Long Rest

Werewolf Pack Leader
Werewolf Pack Leader

興隆旅店主
興隆旅店主

多色

成年金龍
成年金龍

提亞瑪特
提亞瑪特

Catti-brie of Mithral Hall
Catti-brie of Mithral Hall

Dragonborn Champion
Dragonborn Champion

Extract Brain
Extract Brain

Fevered Suspicion
Fevered Suspicion

Galea, Kindler of Hope
Galea, Kindler of Hope

Hurl Through Hell
Hurl Through Hell

Karazikar, the Eye Tyrant
Karazikar, the Eye Tyrant

Klauth, Unrivaled Ancient
Klauth, Unrivaled Ancient

Klauth's Will
Klauth's Will

Midnight Pathlighter
Midnight Pathlighter

Nihiloor
Nihiloor

Prosper, Tome-Bound
Prosper, Tome-Bound

Ride the Avalanche
Ride the Avalanche

Sefris of the Hidden Ways
Sefris of the Hidden Ways

Storvald, Frost Giant Jarl
Storvald, Frost Giant Jarl

Vrondiss, Rage of Ancients
Vrondiss, Rage of Ancients

Wulfgar of Icewind Dale
Wulfgar of Icewind Dale

烏杜爾部族的芭羅雯
烏杜爾部族的芭羅雯

布魯諾戰鎚
布魯諾戰鎚

崔斯特杜堊登
崔斯特杜堊登

魔王子民法莉黛
魔王子民法莉黛

格蕾琴微柳
格蕾琴微柳

遺跡搜尋客哈瑪帕沙
遺跡搜尋客哈瑪帕沙

畫家隱士卡萊茵
畫家隱士卡萊茵

柏德之門的克呂德
柏德之門的克呂德

厚愛遊俠明斯克
厚愛遊俠明斯克

亡者囁聲謝絲拉
亡者囁聲謝絲拉

月舞者翠勒薩
月舞者翠勒薩

怪物通沃洛
怪物通沃洛

Orcus, Prince of Undeath
Orcus, Prince of Undeath

Skeletal Swarming
Skeletal Swarming

Triumphant Adventurer
Triumphant Adventurer

Xanathar, Guild Kingpin
Xanathar, Guild Kingpin

神器

鐵魔像
鐵魔像

擬身怪
擬身怪

The Deck of Many Things
The Deck of Many Things

Eye of Vecna
Eye of Vecna

Hand of Vecna
Hand of Vecna

Treasure Chest
Treasure Chest

Treasure Chest
Treasure Chest

霜龍洞穴
霜龍洞穴

熊哥布林窩巢
熊哥布林窩巢

地城坡道
地城坡道

成形野地
成形野地

風暴巨人大廳
風暴巨人大廳

魔眼暴君棲巢
魔眼暴君棲巢

多頭蛇蜥巢穴
多頭蛇蜥巢穴

龍后神殿
龍后神殿

寶窖
寶窖

 

| | | |
多色 | 神器 | | 所有牌張