D&D: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Variants
白
Fey Steed
Holy Avenger
Immovable Rod
Mantle of the Ancients
Radiant Solar
Revivify
Robe of Stars
Thorough Investigation
百花宗師
Valiant Endeavor
霜凍暴君冰亡
白龍
奧林界飛馬
閃現犬
天界獨角獸
迴廊石像鬼
無私聖武士那達爾
奧斯華費多班德
The Book of Exalted Deeds
Dancing Sword
Flumph
Guardian of Faith
Loyal Warhound
Teleportation Circle
攜帶式次元洞
藍
魔鄧肯
Arcane Endeavor
Diviner's Portent
Minn, Wily Illusionist
Netherese Puzzle-Ward
Phantom Steed
Rod of Absorption
Winged Boots
藍龍
沙漠厄運艾穆莉絲
移位獸
風巨靈預言師
龍龜
奪心魔
皮克精嚮導
冰盾霜巨人
The Blackstaff of Waterdeep
Demilich
Grazilaxx, Illithid Scholar
Tasha's Hideous Laughter
True Polymorph
Wizard's Spellbook
Yuan-Ti Malison
你發現惡人巢穴
黑
蜘蛛神后羅絲
Bag of Devouring
Danse Macabre
黑龍
Death Tyrant
龍巫妖黑檀死神
Grave Endeavor
Grim Hireling
Hellish Rebuke
Lorcan, Warlock Collector
Wand of Orcus
惡邪眼魔
碎響骷髏妖
凝膠怪
刺尾獅
西門城攝政
屍妖
Acererak the Archlich
Asmodeus the Archfiend
The Book of Vile Darkness
Forsworn Paladin
Sphere of Annihilation
Vorpal Sword
斬首劍
律令死亡
紅
禽絕地獄大公扎瑞爾
星之山脈的獄火
紅龍
Berserker's Frenzy
Chaos Dragon
Fiendlash
Maddening Hex
Reckless Endeavor
Share the Spoils
Vengeful Ancestor
Wild-Magic Sorcerer
狂野法師德莉娜
哥布林標槍手
粗壯熊哥布林
強者奴僕
銹蝕怪
索爾石怪
火巨人公爵札爾托
Flameskull
Hobgoblin Bandit Lord
Meteor Swarm
Orb of Dragonkind
Wish
魔法飛彈
綠
艾利薇鼓琴
綠龍
老嚙骨
Bag of Tricks
Belt of Giant Strength
Druid of Purification
Indomitable Might
Neverwinter Hydra
Song of Inspiration
Wild Endeavor
鯊蜥獸
凶暴掠狼
豺狼人獵手
惡憎巨魔
伏擊樹繩妖
絕冬之森樹精
赭凍怪
梟頭熊
紫蟲
末日毀滅獸
幽暗地域石化蜥蜴
銀月城遊俠瓦力斯
Circle of Dreams Druid
Froghemoth
Instrument of the Bards
Long Rest
Werewolf Pack Leader
興隆旅店主
多色
成年金龍
提亞瑪特
Catti-brie of Mithral Hall
Dragonborn Champion
Extract Brain
Fevered Suspicion
Galea, Kindler of Hope
Hurl Through Hell
Karazikar, the Eye Tyrant
Klauth, Unrivaled Ancient
Klauth's Will
Midnight Pathlighter
Nihiloor
Prosper, Tome-Bound
Ride the Avalanche
Sefris of the Hidden Ways
Storvald, Frost Giant Jarl
Vrondiss, Rage of Ancients
Wulfgar of Icewind Dale
烏杜爾部族的芭羅雯
布魯諾戰鎚
崔斯特杜堊登
魔王子民法莉黛
格蕾琴微柳
遺跡搜尋客哈瑪帕沙
畫家隱士卡萊茵
柏德之門的克呂德
厚愛遊俠明斯克
亡者囁聲謝絲拉
月舞者翠勒薩
怪物通沃洛
Orcus, Prince of Undeath
Skeletal Swarming
Triumphant Adventurer
Xanathar, Guild Kingpin
神器
鐵魔像
擬身怪
The Deck of Many Things
Eye of Vecna
Hand of Vecna
Treasure Chest
地
霜龍洞穴
熊哥布林窩巢
地城坡道
成形野地
風暴巨人大廳
魔眼暴君棲巢
多頭蛇蜥巢穴
龍后神殿
寶窖