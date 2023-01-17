非瑞克西亞：萬界歸一特殊牌圖集合
在下方查看非瑞克西亞：萬界歸一已揭曉的最新補充包添趣特殊牌和贈卡。如要查看一般牌張，請至非瑞克西亞：萬界歸一牌圖集合。您還可以前往非瑞克西亞：萬界歸一指揮官牌圖集合，查看指揮官套牌牌張。
非瑞克西亞：萬界歸一將於2月10日上市，並將在您當地的遊戲店家、Amazon網站上，以及任何販售魔法風雲會產品的地方出售。
WHITE
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines
Mondrak, Glory Dominus
Skrelv, Defector Mite
Kemba, Kha Enduring
The Eternal Wanderer
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines
Mondrak, Glory Dominus
Skrelv's Hive
White Sun's Twilight
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines
The Eternal Wanderer
Kemba, Kha Enduring
Mondrak, Glory Dominus
Skrelv, Defector Mite
BLUE
Jace, the Perfected Mind
Jace, the Perfected Mind
Blade of Shared Souls
Blue Sun's Twilight
Jace, the Perfected Mind
Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant
Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant
BLACK
Geth, Thane of Contracts
Phyrexian Obliterator
Vraska, Betrayal's Sting
Phyrexian Obliterator
Vraska, Betrayal's Sting
Black Sun's Twilight
Sheoldred, the Apocalypse
Sheoldred, the Apocalypse
Geth, Thane of Contracts
Phyrexian Obliterator
Vraska, Betrayal's Sting
RED
Slobad, Iron Goblin
Koth, Fire of Resistance
Urabrask's Forge
Koth, Fire of Resistance
Slobad, Iron Goblin
Urabrask, Heretic Praetor
Urabrask, Heretic Praetor
GREEN
Nissa, Ascended Animist
Nissa, Ascended Animist
Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider
Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider
Nissa, Ascended Animist
MULTICOLORED
Ixhel, Scion of Atraxa
Neyali, Suns' Vanguard
Ezuri, Stalker of Spheres
Glissa Sunslayer
Jor Kadeen, First Goldwarden
Melira, the Living Cure
Kaito, Dancing Shadow
Kaya, Intangible Slayer
Lukka, Bound to Ruin
Nahiri, the Unforgiving
Tyvar, Jubilant Brawler
Lukka, Bound to Ruin
Nahiri, the Unforgiving
Ezuri, Stalker of Spheres
Glissa Sunslayer
Jor Kadeen, First Goldwarden
Kaito, Dancing Shadow
Kaya, Intangible Slayer
Lukka, Bound to Ruin
Melira, the Living Cure
Nahiri, the Unforgiving
Tyvar, Jubilant Brawler
LAND
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
Blackcleave Cliffs
Copperline Gorge
Darkslick Shores
Razorverge Thicket
Seachrome Coast
The Seedcore
