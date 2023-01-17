在下方查看非瑞克西亞：萬界歸一已揭曉的最新補充包添趣特殊牌和贈卡。如要查看一般牌張，請至非瑞克西亞：萬界歸一牌圖集合。您還可以前往非瑞克西亞：萬界歸一指揮官牌圖集合，查看指揮官套牌牌張。

非瑞克西亞：萬界歸一將於2月10日上市，並將在您當地的遊戲店家Amazon網站上，以及任何販售魔法風雲會產品的地方出售。

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

Mondrak, Glory Dominus
Mondrak, Glory Dominus

Skrelv, Defector Mite
Skrelv, Defector Mite

Kemba, Kha Enduring
Kemba, Kha Enduring

The Eternal Wanderer
The Eternal Wanderer

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

Mondrak, Glory Dominus
Mondrak, Glory Dominus

Skrelv's Hive
Skrelv's Hive

White Sun's Twilight
White Sun's Twilight

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

The Eternal Wanderer
The Eternal Wanderer

Kemba, Kha Enduring
Kemba, Kha Enduring

Mondrak, Glory Dominus
Mondrak, Glory Dominus

Skrelv, Defector Mite
Skrelv, Defector Mite

BLUE

Jace, the Perfected Mind
Jace, the Perfected Mind

Jace, the Perfected Mind
Jace, the Perfected Mind

Blade of Shared Souls
Blade of Shared Souls

Blue Sun's Twilight
Blue Sun's Twilight

Jace, the Perfected Mind
Jace, the Perfected Mind

Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant
Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant

Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant
Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant

BLACK

Geth, Thane of Contracts
Geth, Thane of Contracts

Phyrexian Obliterator
Phyrexian Obliterator

Vraska, Betrayal's Sting
Vraska, Betrayal's Sting

Phyrexian Obliterator
Phyrexian Obliterator

Vraska, Betrayal's Sting
Vraska, Betrayal's Sting

Black Sun's Twilight
Black Sun's Twilight

Sheoldred, the Apocalypse
Sheoldred, the Apocalypse

Sheoldred, the Apocalypse
Sheoldred, the Apocalypse

Geth, Thane of Contracts
Geth, Thane of Contracts

Phyrexian Obliterator
Phyrexian Obliterator

Vraska, Betrayal's Sting
Vraska, Betrayal's Sting

RED

Slobad, Iron Goblin
Slobad, Iron Goblin

Koth, Fire of Resistance
Koth, Fire of Resistance

Urabrask's Forge
Urabrask's Forge

Koth, Fire of Resistance
Koth, Fire of Resistance

Slobad, Iron Goblin
Slobad, Iron Goblin

Urabrask, Heretic Praetor
Urabrask, Heretic Praetor

Urabrask, Heretic Praetor
Urabrask, Heretic Praetor

GREEN

Nissa, Ascended Animist
Nissa, Ascended Animist

Nissa, Ascended Animist
Nissa, Ascended Animist

Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider
Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider

Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider
Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider

Nissa, Ascended Animist
Nissa, Ascended Animist

MULTICOLORED

Ixhel, Scion of Atraxa
Ixhel, Scion of Atraxa

Neyali, Suns' Vanguard
Neyali, Suns' Vanguard

Ezuri, Stalker of Spheres
Ezuri, Stalker of Spheres

Glissa Sunslayer
Glissa Sunslayer

Jor Kadeen, First Goldwarden
Jor Kadeen, First Goldwarden

Melira, the Living Cure
Melira, the Living Cure

Kaito, Dancing Shadow
Kaito, Dancing Shadow

Kaya, Intangible Slayer
Kaya, Intangible Slayer

Lukka, Bound to Ruin
Lukka, Bound to Ruin

Nahiri, the Unforgiving
Nahiri, the Unforgiving

Tyvar, Jubilant Brawler
Tyvar, Jubilant Brawler

Lukka, Bound to Ruin
Lukka, Bound to Ruin

Nahiri, the Unforgiving
Nahiri, the Unforgiving

Ezuri, Stalker of Spheres
Ezuri, Stalker of Spheres

Glissa Sunslayer
Glissa Sunslayer

Jor Kadeen, First Goldwarden
Jor Kadeen, First Goldwarden

Kaito, Dancing Shadow
Kaito, Dancing Shadow

Kaya, Intangible Slayer
Kaya, Intangible Slayer

Lukka, Bound to Ruin
Lukka, Bound to Ruin

Melira, the Living Cure
Melira, the Living Cure

Nahiri, the Unforgiving
Nahiri, the Unforgiving

Tyvar, Jubilant Brawler
Tyvar, Jubilant Brawler

LAND

Plains
Plains

Island
Island

Swamp
Swamp

Mountain
Mountain

Forest
Forest

Plains
Plains

Island
Island

Swamp
Swamp

Mountain
Mountain

Forest
Forest

Blackcleave Cliffs
Blackcleave Cliffs

Copperline Gorge
Copperline Gorge

Darkslick Shores
Darkslick Shores

Razorverge Thicket
Razorverge Thicket

Seachrome Coast
Seachrome Coast

The Seedcore
The Seedcore

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | LAND | ALL CARDS