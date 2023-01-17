Check out the latest Commander deck cards revealed from Phyrexia: All Will Be One below. To view the regular cards, check out our Phyrexia: All Will Be One Card Image Gallery. To see Booster Fun variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Phyrexia: All Will Be One Variant Card Image Gallery.

You can also view the complete Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander decklists now!

Phyrexia: All Will Be One releases February 10 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

WHITE | BLACK | RED | GREEN | MULTICOLORED
ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Clever Concealment
Clever Concealment

Glimmer Lens
Glimmer Lens

Kemba's Banner
Kemba's Banner

Norn's Choirmaster
Norn's Choirmaster

Norn's Decree
Norn's Decree

Staff of the Storyteller
Staff of the Storyteller

Battle Screech
Battle Screech

Call the Coppercoats
Call the Coppercoats

Collective Effort
Collective Effort

Court of Grace
Court of Grace

Cut a Deal
Cut a Deal

Elspeth Tirel
Elspeth Tirel

Emeria Angel
Emeria Angel

Felidar Retreat
Felidar Retreat

Finale of Glory
Finale of Glory

Flawless Maneuver
Flawless Maneuver

Fumigate
Fumigate

Generous Gift
Generous Gift

Ghostly Prison
Ghostly Prison

Goldnight Commander
Goldnight Commander

Grateful Apparition
Grateful Apparition

Harmonious Archon
Harmonious Archon

Hour of Reckoning
Hour of Reckoning

Increasing Devotion
Increasing Devotion

Intangible Virtue
Intangible Virtue

Mace of the Valiant
Mace of the Valiant

Martial Coup
Martial Coup

Maul of the Skyclaves
Maul of the Skyclaves

Mentor of the Meek
Mentor of the Meek

Midnight Haunting
Midnight Haunting

Norn's Annex
Norn's Annex

Path to Exile
Path to Exile

Phantom General
Phantom General

Phyrexian Rebirth
Phyrexian Rebirth

Prava of the Steel Legion
Prava of the Steel Legion

Silverwing Squadron
Silverwing Squadron

Swords to Plowshares
Swords to Plowshares

White Sun's Zenith
White Sun's Zenith

Windborn Muse
Windborn Muse

BLACK

Geth's Summons
Geth's Summons

Phyresis Outbreak
Phyresis Outbreak

Caress of Phyrexia
Caress of Phyrexia

Ichor Rats
Ichor Rats

Night's Whisper
Night's Whisper

Painful Truths
Painful Truths

Plague Stinger
Plague Stinger

RED

Goldwardens' Gambit
Goldwardens' Gambit

Hexplate Wallbreaker
Hexplate Wallbreaker

Roar of Resistance
Roar of Resistance

Vulshok Factory
Vulshok Factory

Chain Reaction
Chain Reaction

Dragonmaster Outcast
Dragonmaster Outcast

Hate Mirage
Hate Mirage

Hordeling Outburst
Hordeling Outburst

Legion Warboss
Legion Warboss

Loyal Apprentice
Loyal Apprentice

Siege-Gang Commander
Siege-Gang Commander

GREEN

Contaminant Grafter
Contaminant Grafter

Glissa's Retriever
Glissa's Retriever

Wurmquake
Wurmquake

Beast Within
Beast Within

Blight Mamba
Blight Mamba

Carrion Call
Carrion Call

Cultivate
Cultivate

Evolution Sage
Evolution Sage

Mycosynth Fiend
Mycosynth Fiend

Noxious Revival
Noxious Revival

Phyrexian Swarmlord
Phyrexian Swarmlord

Scavenging Ooze
Scavenging Ooze

Viridian Corrupter
Viridian Corrupter

MULTICOLORED

Ixhel, Scion of Atraxa
Ixhel, Scion of Atraxa

Neyali, Suns' Vanguard
Neyali, Suns' Vanguard

Otharri, Suns' Glory
Otharri, Suns' Glory

Vishgraz, the Doomhive
Vishgraz, the Doomhive

Adriana, Captain of the Guard
Adriana, Captain of the Guard

Assemble the Legion
Assemble the Legion

Boros Charm
Boros Charm

Culling Ritual
Culling Ritual

Heroic Reinforcements
Heroic Reinforcements

Jor Kadeen, the Prevailer
Jor Kadeen, the Prevailer

Merciless Eviction
Merciless Eviction

Moldervine Reclamation
Moldervine Reclamation

Mortify
Mortify

Putrefy
Putrefy

Rip Apart
Rip Apart

ARTIFACT

Glistening Sphere
Glistening Sphere

Arcane Signet
Arcane Signet

Boros Signet
Boros Signet

Chromatic Lantern
Chromatic Lantern

Commander's Sphere
Commander's Sphere

Contagion Clasp
Contagion Clasp

Fellwar Stone
Fellwar Stone

Golgari Signet
Golgari Signet

Grafted Exoskeleton
Grafted Exoskeleton

Ichorclaw Myr
Ichorclaw Myr

Idol of Oblivion
Idol of Oblivion

Loxodon Warhammer
Loxodon Warhammer

Mask of Memory
Mask of Memory

Mind Stone
Mind Stone

Myr Battlesphere
Myr Battlesphere

Plague Myr
Plague Myr

Sol Ring
Sol Ring

Solemn Simulacrum
Solemn Simulacrum

Soul-Guide Lantern
Soul-Guide Lantern

Talisman of Conviction
Talisman of Conviction

Trailblazer's Boots
Trailblazer's Boots

LAND

Bojuka Bog
Bojuka Bog

Boros Garrison
Boros Garrison

Buried Ruin
Buried Ruin

Canopy Vista
Canopy Vista

Castle Ardenvale
Castle Ardenvale

Castle Embereth
Castle Embereth

Command Tower
Command Tower

Exotic Orchard
Exotic Orchard

Forgotten Cave
Forgotten Cave

Fortified Village
Fortified Village

Furycalm Snarl
Furycalm Snarl

Karn's Bastion
Karn's Bastion

Kher Keep
Kher Keep

Krosan Verge
Krosan Verge

Myriad Landscape
Myriad Landscape

Necroblossom Snarl
Necroblossom Snarl

Path of Ancestry
Path of Ancestry

Sandsteppe Citadel
Sandsteppe Citadel

Secluded Steppe
Secluded Steppe

Shineshadow Snarl
Shineshadow Snarl

Slayers' Stronghold
Slayers' Stronghold

Sungrass Prairie
Sungrass Prairie

Tainted Field
Tainted Field

Tainted Wood
Tainted Wood

Temple of Malady
Temple of Malady

Temple of Plenty
Temple of Plenty

Temple of Silence
Temple of Silence

Temple of the False God
Temple of the False God

Temple of Triumph
Temple of Triumph

Windbrisk Heights
Windbrisk Heights

WHITE | BLACK | RED | GREEN | MULTICOLORED
ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS