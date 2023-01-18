Phyrexia: All Will Be One hits stores worldwide on February 10, and for Commander fans, we have two new Commander decks featuring awesome legends, reprints, and all-new cards.

You can check out the cards from these Commander decks in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander Card Image Gallery, as well as cards from the set in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Card Image Gallery and Variant Card Image Gallery.

For a rundown of all the cards across the set and where you can find them, check out our Collecting Phyrexia: All Will Be One article!

Look for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander decks at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering is sold.

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

Ixhel, Scion of Atraxa Vishgraz, the Doomhive

Ixhel, Scion of Atraxa and Vishgraz, the Doomhive are traditional foil cards.

1 Ixhel, Scion of Atraxa 1 Vishgraz, the Doomhive 1 Norn's Choirmaster 1 Norn's Decree 1 Geth's Summons 1 Phyresis Outbreak 1 Contaminant Grafter 1 Glissa's Retriever 1 Wurmquake 1 Glistening Sphere 1 Fumigate 1 Norn's Annex 1 Phyrexian Rebirth 1 Windborn Muse 1 Painful Truths 1 Phyrexian Swarmlord 1 Scavenging Ooze 1 Culling Ritual 1 Merciless Eviction 1 Chromatic Lantern 1 Canopy Vista 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fortified Village 1 Karn's Bastion 1 Necroblossom Snarl 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Temple of Malady 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Temple of Silence 1 Ghostly Prison 1 Grateful Apparition 1 Bilious Skulldweller 1 Blightbelly Rat 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Caress of Phyrexia 1 Ichor Rats 1 Feed the Infection 1 Night's Whisper 1 Plague Stinger 1 Infectious Inquiry 1 Pestilent Syphoner 1 Beast Within 1 Blight Mamba 1 Carrion Call 1 Cultivate 1 Evolution Sage 1 Mycosynth Fiend 1 Noxious Revival 1 Vat Emergence 1 Viridian Corrupter 1 Vraska's Fall 1 Moldervine Reclamation 1 Mortify 1 Putrefy 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Contagion Clasp 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Golgari Signet 1 Grafted Exoskeleton 1 Ichorclaw Myr 1 Plague Myr 1 Sol Ring 1 Trailblazer's Boots 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Krosan Verge 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Cankerbloom 1 Sandsteppe Citadel 1 Tainted Field 1 Expand the Sphere 1 Tainted Wood 1 Noxious Assault 1 Unnatural Restoration 1 Venomous Brutalizer 1 Myr Convert 1 Phyrexian Atlas 6 Plains 6 Swamp 8 Forest

Corrupting Influence Tokens

  • 3 Poison Counter // Phyrexian Mite (black-aligned) tokens
  • 1 Poison Counter // Beast (3/3) token
  • 1 Phyrexian Wurm // Phyrexian Horror (X/X, artifact) token
  • 2 Phyrexian Wurm // Phyrexian Insect (infect) tokens
  • 3 Phyrexian Mite (white-aligned) // Phyrexian Insect (infect) tokens
Poison Counter
Phyrexian Mite (black-aligned)
Poison Counter
Beast (3/3)
Phyrexian Wurm
Phyrexian Horror (X/X, artifact)
Phyrexian Wurm
Phyrexian Insect (infect)
Phyrexian Mite (white-aligned)
Phyrexian Insect (infect)

Neyali, Suns' Vanguard Otharri, Suns' Glory

Neyali, Suns' Vanguard and Otharri, Suns' Glory are traditional foil cards.

1 Neyali, Suns' Vanguard 1 Otharri, Suns' Glory 1 Clever Concealment 1 Glimmer Lens 1 Kemba's Banner 1 Staff of the Storyteller 1 Goldwardens’ Gambit 1 Hexplate Wallbreaker 1 Roar of Resistance 1 Vulshok Factory 1 Call the Coppercoats 1 Collective Effort 1 Court of Grace 1 Elspeth Tirel 1 Emeria Angel 1 Felidar Retreat 1 Finale of Glory 1 Flawless Maneuver 1 Harmonious Archon 1 Hour of Reckoning 1 Increasing Devotion 1 Mace of the Valiant 1 Martial Coup 1 Maul of the Skyclaves 1 Mentor of the Meek 1 Silverwing Squadron 1 White Sun's Zenith 1 Chain Reaction 1 Dragonmaster Outcast 1 Legion Warboss 1 Siege-Gang Commander 1 Adriana, Captain of the Guard 1 Assemble the Legion 1 Jor Kadeen, the Prevailer 1 Idol of Oblivion 1 Loxodon Warhammer 1 Myr Battlesphere 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Castle Ardenvale 1 Castle Embereth 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Kher Keep 1 Slayers' Stronghold 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Windbrisk Heights 1 Battle Screech 1 Cut a Deal 1 Generous Gift 1 Goldnight Commander 1 Intangible Virtue 1 Midnight Haunting 1 Path to Exile 1 Phantom General 1 Prava of the Steel Legion 1 Hate Mirage 1 Hordeling Outburst 1 Loyal Apprentice 1 Boros Charm 1 Heroic Reinforcements 1 Rip Apart 1 Arcane Signet 1 Boros Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Mask of Memory 1 Mind Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Soul-Guide Lantern 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Boros Garrison 1 Buried Ruin 1 Command Tower 1 Forgotten Cave 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Secluded Steppe 1 Temple of the False God 11 Mountain 11 Plains

Rebellion Rising Tokens

  • 1 The Monarch // Golem (X/X, haste) token
  • 1 Kobolds of Kher Keep // Dragon token
  • 1 Myr // Thopter token
  • 1 Soldier (red-white) // Eldrazi token
  • 1 Rebel // Goblin token
  • 1 Bird // Cat token
  • 1 Human // Spirit token
  • 1 Human Soldier // Elephant token
  • 1 Soldier (1/1) // Angel (flying) token
  • 1 Soldier (2/2, vigilance) // Angel (flying/vigilance) token
The Monarch
Golem (X/X, haste)
Kobolds of Kher Keep
Dragon
Myr
Thopter
Soldier (red-white)
Eldrazi
Rebel
Goblin
Bird
Cat
Human
Spirit
Human Soldier
Elephant
Soldier (1/1)
Angel (flying)
Soldier (2/2, vigilance)
Angel (flying/vigilance)

