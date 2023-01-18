Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander Decklists

Phyrexia: All Will Be One hits stores worldwide on February 10, and for Commander fans, we have two new Commander decks featuring awesome legends, reprints, and all-new cards.

You can check out the cards from these Commander decks in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander Card Image Gallery, as well as cards from the set in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Card Image Gallery and Variant Card Image Gallery.

For a rundown of all the cards across the set and where you can find them, check out our Collecting Phyrexia: All Will Be One article!

Look for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander decks at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering is sold.

Corrupting Influence

Ixhel, Scion of Atraxa and Vishgraz, the Doomhive are traditional foil cards.

1 Ixhel, Scion of Atraxa 1 Vishgraz, the Doomhive 1 Norn's Choirmaster 1 Norn's Decree 1 Geth's Summons 1 Phyresis Outbreak 1 Contaminant Grafter 1 Glissa's Retriever 1 Wurmquake 1 Glistening Sphere 1 Fumigate 1 Norn's Annex 1 Phyrexian Rebirth 1 Windborn Muse 1 Painful Truths 1 Phyrexian Swarmlord 1 Scavenging Ooze 1 Culling Ritual 1 Merciless Eviction 1 Chromatic Lantern 1 Canopy Vista 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fortified Village 1 Karn's Bastion 1 Necroblossom Snarl 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Temple of Malady 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Temple of Silence 1 Ghostly Prison 1 Grateful Apparition 1 Bilious Skulldweller 1 Blightbelly Rat 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Caress of Phyrexia 1 Ichor Rats 1 Feed the Infection 1 Night's Whisper 1 Plague Stinger 1 Infectious Inquiry 1 Pestilent Syphoner 1 Beast Within 1 Blight Mamba 1 Carrion Call 1 Cultivate 1 Evolution Sage 1 Mycosynth Fiend 1 Noxious Revival 1 Vat Emergence 1 Viridian Corrupter 1 Vraska's Fall 1 Moldervine Reclamation 1 Mortify 1 Putrefy 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Contagion Clasp 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Golgari Signet 1 Grafted Exoskeleton 1 Ichorclaw Myr 1 Plague Myr 1 Sol Ring 1 Trailblazer's Boots 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Krosan Verge 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Cankerbloom 1 Sandsteppe Citadel 1 Tainted Field 1 Expand the Sphere 1 Tainted Wood 1 Noxious Assault 1 Unnatural Restoration 1 Venomous Brutalizer 1 Myr Convert 1 Phyrexian Atlas 6 Plains 6 Swamp 8 Forest

Corrupting Influence Tokens

3 Poison Counter // Phyrexian Mite (black-aligned) tokens

1 Poison Counter // Beast (3/3) token

1 Phyrexian Wurm // Phyrexian Horror (X/X, artifact) token

2 Phyrexian Wurm // Phyrexian Insect (infect) tokens

3 Phyrexian Mite (white-aligned) // Phyrexian Insect (infect) tokens

Rebellion Rising

Neyali, Suns' Vanguard and Otharri, Suns' Glory are traditional foil cards.

1 Neyali, Suns' Vanguard 1 Otharri, Suns' Glory 1 Clever Concealment 1 Glimmer Lens 1 Kemba's Banner 1 Staff of the Storyteller 1 Goldwardens’ Gambit 1 Hexplate Wallbreaker 1 Roar of Resistance 1 Vulshok Factory 1 Call the Coppercoats 1 Collective Effort 1 Court of Grace 1 Elspeth Tirel 1 Emeria Angel 1 Felidar Retreat 1 Finale of Glory 1 Flawless Maneuver 1 Harmonious Archon 1 Hour of Reckoning 1 Increasing Devotion 1 Mace of the Valiant 1 Martial Coup 1 Maul of the Skyclaves 1 Mentor of the Meek 1 Silverwing Squadron 1 White Sun's Zenith 1 Chain Reaction 1 Dragonmaster Outcast 1 Legion Warboss 1 Siege-Gang Commander 1 Adriana, Captain of the Guard 1 Assemble the Legion 1 Jor Kadeen, the Prevailer 1 Idol of Oblivion 1 Loxodon Warhammer 1 Myr Battlesphere 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Castle Ardenvale 1 Castle Embereth 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Kher Keep 1 Slayers' Stronghold 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Windbrisk Heights 1 Battle Screech 1 Cut a Deal 1 Generous Gift 1 Goldnight Commander 1 Intangible Virtue 1 Midnight Haunting 1 Path to Exile 1 Phantom General 1 Prava of the Steel Legion 1 Hate Mirage 1 Hordeling Outburst 1 Loyal Apprentice 1 Boros Charm 1 Heroic Reinforcements 1 Rip Apart 1 Arcane Signet 1 Boros Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Mask of Memory 1 Mind Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Soul-Guide Lantern 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Boros Garrison 1 Buried Ruin 1 Command Tower 1 Forgotten Cave 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Secluded Steppe 1 Temple of the False God 11 Mountain 11 Plains

Rebellion Rising Tokens

1 The Monarch // Golem (X/X, haste) token

1 Kobolds of Kher Keep // Dragon token

1 Myr // Thopter token

1 Soldier (red-white) // Eldrazi token

1 Rebel // Goblin token

1 Bird // Cat token

1 Human // Spirit token

1 Human Soldier // Elephant token

1 Soldier (1/1) // Angel (flying) token

1 Soldier (2/2, vigilance) // Angel (flying/vigilance) token

