Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Corrupting Influence
Rebellion Rising
You can check out the cards from these Commander decks in the
, as well as cards from the set in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander Card Image Gallery and Phyrexia: All Will Be One Card Image Gallery Variant Card Image Gallery.
For a rundown of all the cards across the set and where you can find them, check out our
Collecting Phyrexia: All Will Be One article
Look for
Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander decks
Corrupting Influence
Ixhel, Scion of Atraxa and Vishgraz, the Doomhive are traditional foil cards.
1 Ixhel, Scion of Atraxa
1 Vishgraz, the Doomhive
1 Norn's Choirmaster
1 Norn's Decree
1 Geth's Summons
1 Phyresis Outbreak
1 Contaminant Grafter
1 Glissa's Retriever
1 Wurmquake
1 Glistening Sphere
1 Fumigate
1 Norn's Annex
1 Phyrexian Rebirth
1 Windborn Muse
1 Painful Truths
1 Phyrexian Swarmlord
1 Scavenging Ooze
1 Culling Ritual
1 Merciless Eviction
1 Chromatic Lantern
1 Canopy Vista
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fortified Village
1 Karn's Bastion
1 Necroblossom Snarl
1 Shineshadow Snarl
1 Sungrass Prairie
1 Temple of Malady
1 Temple of Plenty
1 Temple of Silence
1 Ghostly Prison
1 Grateful Apparition
1 Bilious Skulldweller
1 Blightbelly Rat
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Caress of Phyrexia
1 Ichor Rats
1 Feed the Infection
1 Night's Whisper
1 Plague Stinger
1 Infectious Inquiry
1 Pestilent Syphoner
1 Beast Within
1 Blight Mamba
1 Carrion Call
1 Cultivate
1 Evolution Sage
1 Mycosynth Fiend
1 Noxious Revival
1 Vat Emergence
1 Viridian Corrupter
1 Vraska's Fall
1 Moldervine Reclamation
1 Mortify
1 Putrefy
1 Arcane Signet
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Contagion Clasp
1 Fellwar Stone
1 Golgari Signet
1 Grafted Exoskeleton
1 Ichorclaw Myr
1 Plague Myr
1 Sol Ring
1 Trailblazer's Boots
1 Bojuka Bog
1 Command Tower
1 Krosan Verge
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Cankerbloom
1 Sandsteppe Citadel
1 Tainted Field
1 Expand the Sphere
1 Tainted Wood
1 Noxious Assault
1 Unnatural Restoration
1 Venomous Brutalizer
1 Myr Convert
1 Phyrexian Atlas
6 Plains
6 Swamp
8 Forest
Corrupting Influence Tokens
3 Poison Counter // Phyrexian Mite (black-aligned) tokens
1 Poison Counter // Beast (3/3) token
1 Phyrexian Wurm // Phyrexian Horror (X/X, artifact) token
2 Phyrexian Wurm // Phyrexian Insect (infect) tokens
3 Phyrexian Mite (white-aligned) // Phyrexian Insect (infect) tokens
Rebellion Rising
Neyali, Suns' Vanguard and Otharri, Suns' Glory are traditional foil cards.
1 Neyali, Suns' Vanguard
1 Otharri, Suns' Glory
1 Clever Concealment
1 Glimmer Lens
1 Kemba's Banner
1 Staff of the Storyteller
1 Goldwardens’ Gambit
1 Hexplate Wallbreaker
1 Roar of Resistance
1 Vulshok Factory
1 Call the Coppercoats
1 Collective Effort
1 Court of Grace
1 Elspeth Tirel
1 Emeria Angel
1 Felidar Retreat
1 Finale of Glory
1 Flawless Maneuver
1 Harmonious Archon
1 Hour of Reckoning
1 Increasing Devotion
1 Mace of the Valiant
1 Martial Coup
1 Maul of the Skyclaves
1 Mentor of the Meek
1 Silverwing Squadron
1 White Sun's Zenith
1 Chain Reaction
1 Dragonmaster Outcast
1 Legion Warboss
1 Siege-Gang Commander
1 Adriana, Captain of the Guard
1 Assemble the Legion
1 Jor Kadeen, the Prevailer
1 Idol of Oblivion
1 Loxodon Warhammer
1 Myr Battlesphere
1 Solemn Simulacrum
1 Castle Ardenvale
1 Castle Embereth
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 Kher Keep
1 Slayers' Stronghold
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Windbrisk Heights
1 Battle Screech
1 Cut a Deal
1 Generous Gift
1 Goldnight Commander
1 Intangible Virtue
1 Midnight Haunting
1 Path to Exile
1 Phantom General
1 Prava of the Steel Legion
1 Hate Mirage
1 Hordeling Outburst
1 Loyal Apprentice
1 Boros Charm
1 Heroic Reinforcements
1 Rip Apart
1 Arcane Signet
1 Boros Signet
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Fellwar Stone
1 Mask of Memory
1 Mind Stone
1 Sol Ring
1 Soul-Guide Lantern
1 Talisman of Conviction
1 Boros Garrison
1 Buried Ruin
1 Command Tower
1 Forgotten Cave
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Secluded Steppe
1 Temple of the False God
11 Mountain
11 Plains
Rebellion Rising Tokens
1 The Monarch // Golem (X/X, haste) token
1 Kobolds of Kher Keep // Dragon token
1 Myr // Thopter token
1 Soldier (red-white) // Eldrazi token
1 Rebel // Goblin token
1 Bird // Cat token
1 Human // Spirit token
1 Human Soldier // Elephant token
1 Soldier (1/1) // Angel (flying) token
1 Soldier (2/2, vigilance) // Angel (flying/vigilance) token
