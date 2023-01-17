Check out the latest cards revealed from Phyrexia: All Will Be One below. To view the Booster Fun variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery. You can also see Commander deck cards in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander Card Image Gallery.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One releases February 10 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

WHITE

Annex Sentry
Apostle of Invasion
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines
The Eternal Wanderer
Jawbone Duelist
Kemba, Kha Enduring
Mondrak, Glory Dominus
Norn's Wellspring
Ossification
Resistance Reunited
Sinew Dancer
Skrelv, Defector Mite
Skrelv's Hive
Swooping Lookout
Vanish into Eternity
White Sun's Twilight
BLUE

Blade of Shared Souls
Blue Sun's Twilight
Encroaching Mycosynth
Experimental Augury
Jace, the Perfected Mind
Mercurial Spelldancer
Mesmerizing Dose
Minor Misstep
BLACK

Anoint with Affliction
Archfiend of the Dross
Black Sun's Twilight
Geth, Thane of Contracts
Karumonix, the Rat King
Nimraiser Paladin
Phyrexian Arena
Phyrexian Obliterator
Sheoldred's Edict
Vraska, Betrayal's Sting
RED

Capricious Hellraiser
Hexgold Slash
Koth, Fire of Resistance
Slobad, Iron Goblin
Urabrask's Forge
Vindictive Flamestoker
GREEN

Bloated Contaminator
Carnivorous Canopy
Conduit of Worlds
Evolved Spinoderm
Green Sun's Twilight
Nissa, Ascended Animist
Noxious Assault
Paladin of Predation
Tyrranax Rex
Venerated Rotpriest
MULTICOLORED

Atraxa, Grand Unifier
Bladehold War-Whip
Ezuri, Stalker of Spheres
Glissa Sunslayer
Jor Kadeen, First Goldwarden
Kaito, Dancing Shadow
Kaya, Intangible Slayer
Lukka, Bound to Ruin
Melira, the Living Cure
Nahiri, the Unforgiving
Necrogen Rotpriest
Ovika, Enigma Goliath
Slaughter Singer
Tyvar, Jubilant Brawler
Venser, Corpse Puppet
ARTIFACT

Graaz, Unstoppable Juggernaut
Mirran Safehouse
Monument to Perfection
Myr Convert
Staff of Compleation
Sword of Forge and Frontier
Zenith Chronicler
LAND

Blackcleave Cliffs
Copperline Gorge
Darkslick Shores
The Monumental Facade
Razorverge Thicket
Seachrome Coast
The Seedcore
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
