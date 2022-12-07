多明納里亞：重製版特殊版牌圖集合
在下方查看多明納里亞：重製版已揭曉的最新補充包添趣特殊牌和贈卡。如要查看一般牌張，請至多明納里亞：重製版牌圖集合。
多明納里亞：重製版將於2023年1月13日上市，並將在您當地的遊戲店家、Amazon網站上，以及任何販售魔法風雲會產品的地方出售。
WHITE
| BLUE
| BLACK
| RED
| GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Divine Sacrament
Enlightened Tutor
Glory
Lieutenant Kirtar
Lyra Dawnbringer
Mesa Enchantress
Momentary Blink
Renewed Faith
Savannah Lions
Serra Angel
Serra Avatar
Sevinne's Reclamation
Spirit Link
Swords to Plowshares
Test of Endurance
Whitemane Lion
Windborn Muse
Wrath of God
Enlightened Tutor
Lyra Dawnbringer
Test of Endurance
Windborn Muse
Wrath of God
BLUE
Arcanis the Omnipotent
Counterspell
Denizen of the Deep
Fact or Fiction
Force of Will
Frantic Search
High Tide
Impulse
Mystic Remora
Mystical Tutor
Opposition
Ovinize
Peregrine Drake
Stroke of Genius
Time Stretch
Turnabout
Urza, Lord High Artificer
Vexing Sphinx
Denizen of the Deep
Force of Will
High Tide
Mystic Remora
Mystical Tutor
Time Stretch
Urza, Lord High Artificer
BLACK
Body Snatcher
Chainer, Dementia Master
Chainer's Edict
Dark Withering
Dread Return
Duress
Entomb
Mindslicer
Nantuko Shade
Necrosavant
No Mercy
Oversold Cemetery
Royal Assassin
Street Wraith
Terror
Undead Gladiator
Vampiric Tutor
Yawgmoth, Thran Physician
Chainer, Dementia Master
Chainer's Edict
Entomb
No Mercy
Oversold Cemetery
Street Wraith
Vampiric Tutor
Yawgmoth, Thran Physician
RED
Chain Lightning
Dragon Whelp
Empty the Warrens
Fireblast
Flametongue Kavu
Gamble
Gempalm Incinerator
Goblin Matron
Grim Lavamancer
Last Chance
Mogg War Marshal
Overmaster
Pashalik Mons
Shivan Dragon
Siege-Gang Commander
Sneak Attack
Sulfuric Vortex
Valduk, Keeper of the Flame
Worldgorger Dragon
Flametongue Kavu
Gamble
Grim Lavamancer
Last Chance
Siege-Gang Commander
Worldgorger Dragon
GREEN
Arboria
Birds of Paradise
Deadwood Treefolk
Elvish Spirit Guide
Exploration
Fa'adiyah Seer
Forgotten Ancient
Invigorating Boon
Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse
Kamahl, Fist of Krosa
Lull
Nature's Lore
Nut Collector
Saproling Symbiosis
Squirrel Nest
Sylvan Library
Wild Dogs
Wild Growth
Worldly Tutor
Arboria
Birds of Paradise
Nut Collector
Sylvan Library
Worldly Tutor
MULTICOLORED
Absorb
Arcades Sabboth
Decimate
Dralnu's Crusade
Gerrard's Verdict
Hunting Grounds
Mystic Enforcer
Phantom Nishoba
Pyre Zombie
Quicksilver Dagger
Radha, Heir to Keld
Recoil
Rith, the Awakener
Sawtooth Loon
Sol'kanar the Swamp King
Spinal Embrace
Spiritmonger
Tatyova, Benthic Druid
Tiana, Ship's Caretaker
Xira Arien
Zur the Enchanter
Absorb
Decimate
Hunting Grounds
Radha, Heir to Keld
ARTIFACT
Crawlspace
Cryptic Gateway
Damping Sphere
Gauntlet of Power
Helm of Awakening
Icy Manipulator
Jester's Cap
Juggernaut
Legacy Weapon
Lotus Blossom
Mind Stone
Ornithopter
Thran Golem
Tormod's Crypt
Triskelion
Umbilicus
Urza's Blueprints
Urza's Incubator
Gauntlet of Power
Helm of Awakening
Jester's Cap
Legacy Weapon
Lotus Blossom
Triskelion
Urza's Incubator
LAND
Clifftop Retreat
Dark Depths
Gemstone Mine
Hinterland Harbor
Isolated Chapel
Maze of Ith
Mishra's Factory
Sulfur Falls
Woodland Cemetery
Dark Depths
Gemstone Mine
Maze of Ith
