Check out the latest cards revealed from Dominaria Remastered below. To view the Booster Fun variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.

Dominaria Remastered releases January 13, 2023, and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

WHITE

Auramancer

Battle Screech

Cleric of the Forward Order

Congregate

Divine Sacrament

Enlightened Tutor

Glory

Griffin Guide

Icatian Javelineers

Improvised Armor

Kjeldoran Gargoyle

Lieutenant Kirtar

Lyra Dawnbringer

Mesa Enchantress

Momentary Blink

Mystic Zealot

Nomad Decoy

Orim's Thunder

Pacifism

Phantom Flock

Radiant's Judgment

Remedy

Renewed Faith

Savannah Lions

Serra Angel

Serra Avatar

Sevinne's Reclamation

Spectral Lynx

Spirit Link

Sun Clasp

Swords to Plowshares

Test of Endurance

Vigilant Sentry

Voice of All

Whitemane Lion

Windborn Muse

Wrath of God

BLUE

Aquamoeba

Arcanis the Omnipotent

Aven Fateshaper

Aven Fisher

Circular Logic

Cloud of Faeries

Confiscate

Counterspell

Deep Analysis

Denizen of the Deep

Fact or Fiction

Floodgate

Force of Will

Frantic Search

Glintwing Invoker

Hermetic Study

High Tide

Horseshoe Crab

Impulse

Leaden Fists

Man-o'-War

Mystic Remora

Mystical Tutor

Obsessive Search

Opposition

Ovinize

Ovinomancer

Peregrine Drake

Snap

Stroke of Genius

Thieving Magpie

Time Stretch

Turnabout

Urza, Lord High Artificer

Veiled Serpent

Vexing Sphinx

Wormfang Drake

BLACK

Body Snatcher

Cackling Fiend

Chainer, Dementia Master

Chainer's Edict

Dark Withering

Dread Return

Duress

Entomb

Evil Eye of Orms-by-Gore

Faceless Butcher

Festering Goblin

Flesh Reaver

Goblin Turncoat

Howl from Beyond

Hyalopterous Lemure

Ichor Slick

Mindslicer

Nantuko Shade

Necrosavant

Nightscape Familiar

No Mercy

Oversold Cemetery

Phyrexian Debaser

Phyrexian Ghoul

Phyrexian Rager

Phyrexian Scuta

Royal Assassin

Street Wraith

Terror

Twisted Experiment

Undead Gladiator

Urborg Syphon-Mage

Urborg Uprising

Vampiric Tutor

Wretched Anurid

Yawgmoth, Thran Physician

Zombie Infestation

RED

Avarax

Chain Lightning

Coal Stoker

Deadapult

Dragon Whelp

Ember Beast

Empty the Warrens

Fireblast

Flametongue Kavu

Gamble

Gempalm Incinerator

Goblin Matron

Goblin Medics

Grapeshot

Grim Lavamancer

Last Chance

Lightning Reflexes

Lightning Rift

Macetail Hystrodon

Mogg War Marshal

Overmaster

Pashalik Mons

Ridgetop Raptor

Shivan Dragon

Siege-Gang Commander

Skirk Prospector

Slice and Dice

Sneak Attack

Solar Blast

Spark Spray

Storm Entity

Subterranean Scout

Sulfuric Vortex

Suq'Ata Lancer

Undying Rage

Valduk, Keeper of the Flame

Worldgorger Dragon

GREEN

Arboria

Battlefield Scrounger

Birds of Paradise

Break Asunder

Call of the Herd

Crop Rotation

Deadwood Treefolk

Elvish Aberration

Elvish Spirit Guide

Emerald Charm

Exploration

Fa'adiyah Seer

Forgotten Ancient

Gamekeeper

Giant Spider

Invigorating Boon

Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse

Kamahl, Fist of Krosa

Kavu Primarch

Krosan Restorer

Lull

Nature's Lore

Nut Collector

Penumbra Bobcat

Primal Boost

Sandstorm

Saproling Symbiosis

Seton's Desire

Squirrel Nest

Stonewood Invoker

Sylvan Library

Symbiotic Beast

Terravore

Werebear

Wild Dogs

Wild Growth

Worldly Tutor

MULTICOLORED

Absorb

Arcades Sabboth

Decimate

Dralnu's Crusade

Gerrard's Verdict

Hunting Grounds

Mystic Enforcer

Phantom Nishoba

Pyre Zombie

Quicksilver Dagger

Radha, Heir to Keld

Recoil

Rith, the Awakener

Sawtooth Loon

Sol'kanar the Swamp King

Spinal Embrace

Spiritmonger

Tatyova, Benthic Druid

Tiana, Ship's Caretaker

Xira Arien

Zur the Enchanter

Stand // Deliver

Spite // Malice

Pain // Suffering

Assault // Battery

Wax // Wane

Order // Chaos

Illusion // Reality

Night // Day

Fire // Ice

Life // Death

ARTIFACT

Crawlspace

Cryptic Gateway

Damping Sphere

Dodecapod

Dragon Blood

Dragon Engine

Gauntlet of Power

Helm of Awakening

Icy Manipulator

Jalum Tome

Jester's Cap

Juggernaut

Legacy Weapon

Lotus Blossom

Millikin

Mind Stone

Ornithopter

Thran Golem

Tormod's Crypt

Triskelion

Umbilicus

Urza's Blueprints

Urza's Incubator

Wall of Junk

LAND

Clifftop Retreat

Crosis's Catacombs

Darigaaz's Caldera

Dark Depths

Drifting Meadow

Dromar's Cavern

Gemstone Mine

Hinterland Harbor

Isolated Chapel

Maze of Ith

Mishra's Factory

Nantuko Monastery

Polluted Mire

Remote Isle

Rith's Grove

Slippery Karst

Smoldering Crater

Sulfur Falls

Terminal Moraine

Treva's Ruins

Woodland Cemetery

Plains

Plains

Island

Island

Swamp

Swamp

Mountain

Mountain

Forest

Forest

