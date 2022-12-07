Check out the latest Booster Fun variant cards and promos revealed from Dominaria Remastered below. To view the regular cards, check out the Dominaria Remastered Card Image Gallery.

Dominaria Remastered releases January 13, 2023, and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

WHITE

Divine Sacrament

Enlightened Tutor

Glory

Lieutenant Kirtar

Lyra Dawnbringer

Mesa Enchantress

Momentary Blink

Renewed Faith

Savannah Lions

Serra Angel

Serra Avatar

Sevinne's Reclamation

Spirit Link

Swords to Plowshares

Test of Endurance

Whitemane Lion

Windborn Muse

Wrath of God

BLUE

Arcanis the Omnipotent

Counterspell

Denizen of the Deep

Fact or Fiction

Force of Will

Frantic Search

High Tide

Impulse

Mystic Remora

Mystical Tutor

Opposition

Ovinize

Peregrine Drake

Stroke of Genius

Time Stretch

Turnabout

Urza, Lord High Artificer

Vexing Sphinx

BLACK

Body Snatcher

Chainer, Dementia Master

Chainer's Edict

Dark Withering

Dread Return

Duress

Entomb

Mindslicer

Nantuko Shade

Necrosavant

No Mercy

Oversold Cemetery

Royal Assassin

Street Wraith

Terror

Undead Gladiator

Vampiric Tutor

Yawgmoth, Thran Physician

RED

Chain Lightning

Dragon Whelp

Empty the Warrens

Fireblast

Flametongue Kavu

Gamble

Gempalm Incinerator

Goblin Matron

Grim Lavamancer

Last Chance

Mogg War Marshal

Overmaster

Pashalik Mons

Shivan Dragon

Siege-Gang Commander

Sneak Attack

Sulfuric Vortex

Valduk, Keeper of the Flame

Worldgorger Dragon

GREEN

Arboria

Birds of Paradise

Deadwood Treefolk

Elvish Spirit Guide

Exploration

Fa'adiyah Seer

Forgotten Ancient

Invigorating Boon

Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse

Kamahl, Fist of Krosa

Lull

Nature's Lore

Nut Collector

Saproling Symbiosis

Squirrel Nest

Sylvan Library

Wild Dogs

Wild Growth

Worldly Tutor

MULTICOLORED

Absorb

Arcades Sabboth

Decimate

Dralnu's Crusade

Gerrard's Verdict

Hunting Grounds

Mystic Enforcer

Phantom Nishoba

Pyre Zombie

Quicksilver Dagger

Radha, Heir to Keld

Recoil

Rith, the Awakener

Sawtooth Loon

Sol'kanar the Swamp King

Spinal Embrace

Spiritmonger

Tatyova, Benthic Druid

Tiana, Ship's Caretaker

Xira Arien

Zur the Enchanter

ARTIFACT

Crawlspace

Cryptic Gateway

Damping Sphere

Gauntlet of Power

Helm of Awakening

Icy Manipulator

Jester's Cap

Juggernaut

Legacy Weapon

Lotus Blossom

Mind Stone

Ornithopter

Thran Golem

Tormod's Crypt

Triskelion

Umbilicus

Urza's Blueprints

Urza's Incubator

LAND

Clifftop Retreat

Dark Depths

Gemstone Mine

Hinterland Harbor

Isolated Chapel

Maze of Ith

Mishra's Factory

Sulfur Falls

Woodland Cemetery

