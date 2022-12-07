Check out the latest Booster Fun variant cards and promos revealed from Dominaria Remastered below. To view the regular cards, check out the Dominaria Remastered Card Image Gallery.

Dominaria Remastered releases January 13, 2023, and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Divine Sacrament
Divine Sacrament

Enlightened Tutor
Enlightened Tutor

Glory
Glory

Lieutenant Kirtar
Lieutenant Kirtar

Lyra Dawnbringer
Lyra Dawnbringer

Mesa Enchantress
Mesa Enchantress

Momentary Blink
Momentary Blink

Renewed Faith
Renewed Faith

Savannah Lions
Savannah Lions

Serra Angel
Serra Angel

Serra Avatar
Serra Avatar

Sevinne's Reclamation
Sevinne's Reclamation

Spirit Link
Spirit Link

Swords to Plowshares
Swords to Plowshares

Test of Endurance
Test of Endurance

Whitemane Lion
Whitemane Lion

Windborn Muse
Windborn Muse

Wrath of God
Wrath of God

Enlightened Tutor
Enlightened Tutor

Lyra Dawnbringer
Lyra Dawnbringer

Test of Endurance
Test of Endurance

Windborn Muse
Windborn Muse

Wrath of God
Wrath of God

BLUE

Arcanis the Omnipotent
Arcanis the Omnipotent

Counterspell
Counterspell

Denizen of the Deep
Denizen of the Deep

Fact or Fiction
Fact or Fiction

Force of Will
Force of Will

Frantic Search
Frantic Search

High Tide
High Tide

Impulse
Impulse

Mystic Remora
Mystic Remora

Mystical Tutor
Mystical Tutor

Opposition
Opposition

Ovinize
Ovinize

Peregrine Drake
Peregrine Drake

Stroke of Genius
Stroke of Genius

Time Stretch
Time Stretch

Turnabout
Turnabout

Urza, Lord High Artificer
Urza, Lord High Artificer

Vexing Sphinx
Vexing Sphinx

Denizen of the Deep
Denizen of the Deep

Force of Will
Force of Will

High Tide
High Tide

Mystic Remora
Mystic Remora

Mystical Tutor
Mystical Tutor

Time Stretch
Time Stretch

Urza, Lord High Artificer
Urza, Lord High Artificer

BLACK

Body Snatcher
Body Snatcher

Chainer, Dementia Master
Chainer, Dementia Master

Chainer's Edict
Chainer's Edict

Dark Withering
Dark Withering

Dread Return
Dread Return

Duress
Duress

Entomb
Entomb

Mindslicer
Mindslicer

Nantuko Shade
Nantuko Shade

Necrosavant
Necrosavant

No Mercy
No Mercy

Oversold Cemetery
Oversold Cemetery

Royal Assassin
Royal Assassin

Street Wraith
Street Wraith

Terror
Terror

Undead Gladiator
Undead Gladiator

Vampiric Tutor
Vampiric Tutor

Yawgmoth, Thran Physician
Yawgmoth, Thran Physician

Chainer, Dementia Master
Chainer, Dementia Master

Chainer's Edict
Chainer's Edict

Entomb
Entomb

No Mercy
No Mercy

Oversold Cemetery
Oversold Cemetery

Street Wraith
Street Wraith

Vampiric Tutor
Vampiric Tutor

Yawgmoth, Thran Physician
Yawgmoth, Thran Physician

RED

Chain Lightning
Chain Lightning

Dragon Whelp
Dragon Whelp

Empty the Warrens
Empty the Warrens

Fireblast
Fireblast

Flametongue Kavu
Flametongue Kavu

Gamble
Gamble

Gempalm Incinerator
Gempalm Incinerator

Goblin Matron
Goblin Matron

Grim Lavamancer
Grim Lavamancer

Last Chance
Last Chance

Mogg War Marshal
Mogg War Marshal

Overmaster
Overmaster

Pashalik Mons
Pashalik Mons

Shivan Dragon
Shivan Dragon

Siege-Gang Commander
Siege-Gang Commander

Sneak Attack
Sneak Attack

Sulfuric Vortex
Sulfuric Vortex

Valduk, Keeper of the Flame
Valduk, Keeper of the Flame

Worldgorger Dragon
Worldgorger Dragon

Flametongue Kavu
Flametongue Kavu

Gamble
Gamble

Grim Lavamancer
Grim Lavamancer

Last Chance
Last Chance

Siege-Gang Commander
Siege-Gang Commander

Worldgorger Dragon
Worldgorger Dragon

GREEN

Arboria
Arboria

Birds of Paradise
Birds of Paradise

Deadwood Treefolk
Deadwood Treefolk

Elvish Spirit Guide
Elvish Spirit Guide

Exploration
Exploration

Fa'adiyah Seer
Fa'adiyah Seer

Forgotten Ancient
Forgotten Ancient

Invigorating Boon
Invigorating Boon

Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse
Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse

Kamahl, Fist of Krosa
Kamahl, Fist of Krosa

Lull
Lull

Nature's Lore
Nature's Lore

Nut Collector
Nut Collector

Saproling Symbiosis
Saproling Symbiosis

Squirrel Nest
Squirrel Nest

Sylvan Library
Sylvan Library

Wild Dogs
Wild Dogs

Wild Growth
Wild Growth

Worldly Tutor
Worldly Tutor

Arboria
Arboria

Birds of Paradise
Birds of Paradise

Nut Collector
Nut Collector

Sylvan Library
Sylvan Library

Worldly Tutor
Worldly Tutor

MULTICOLORED

Absorb
Absorb

Arcades Sabboth
Arcades Sabboth

Decimate
Decimate

Dralnu's Crusade
Dralnu's Crusade

Gerrard's Verdict
Gerrard's Verdict

Hunting Grounds
Hunting Grounds

Mystic Enforcer
Mystic Enforcer

Phantom Nishoba
Phantom Nishoba

Pyre Zombie
Pyre Zombie

Quicksilver Dagger
Quicksilver Dagger

Radha, Heir to Keld
Radha, Heir to Keld

Recoil
Recoil

Rith, the Awakener
Rith, the Awakener

Sawtooth Loon
Sawtooth Loon

Sol'kanar the Swamp King
Sol'kanar the Swamp King

Spinal Embrace
Spinal Embrace

Spiritmonger
Spiritmonger

Tatyova, Benthic Druid
Tatyova, Benthic Druid

Tiana, Ship's Caretaker
Tiana, Ship's Caretaker

Xira Arien
Xira Arien

Zur the Enchanter
Zur the Enchanter

Absorb
Absorb

Decimate
Decimate

Hunting Grounds
Hunting Grounds

Radha, Heir to Keld
Radha, Heir to Keld

ARTIFACT

Crawlspace
Crawlspace

Cryptic Gateway
Cryptic Gateway

Damping Sphere
Damping Sphere

Gauntlet of Power
Gauntlet of Power

Helm of Awakening
Helm of Awakening

Icy Manipulator
Icy Manipulator

Jester's Cap
Jester's Cap

Juggernaut
Juggernaut

Legacy Weapon
Legacy Weapon

Lotus Blossom
Lotus Blossom

Mind Stone
Mind Stone

Ornithopter
Ornithopter

Thran Golem
Thran Golem

Tormod's Crypt
Tormod's Crypt

Triskelion
Triskelion

Umbilicus
Umbilicus

Urza's Blueprints
Urza's Blueprints

Urza's Incubator
Urza's Incubator

Gauntlet of Power
Gauntlet of Power

Helm of Awakening
Helm of Awakening

Jester's Cap
Jester's Cap

Legacy Weapon
Legacy Weapon

Lotus Blossom
Lotus Blossom

Triskelion
Triskelion

Urza's Incubator
Urza's Incubator

LAND

Clifftop Retreat
Clifftop Retreat

Dark Depths
Dark Depths

Gemstone Mine
Gemstone Mine

Hinterland Harbor
Hinterland Harbor

Isolated Chapel
Isolated Chapel

Maze of Ith
Maze of Ith

Mishra's Factory
Mishra's Factory

Sulfur Falls
Sulfur Falls

Woodland Cemetery
Woodland Cemetery

Dark Depths
Dark Depths

Gemstone Mine
Gemstone Mine

Maze of Ith
Maze of Ith

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS