Double Masters Variants
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Avacyn, Angel of Hope
Council's Judgment
Stoneforge Mystic
Wrath of God
BLUE
Jace, the Mind Sculptor
Brainstorm
Cyclonic Rift
Force of Will
Phyrexian Metamorph
BLACK
Dark Confidant
Fatal Push
Thoughtseize
Toxic Deluge
RED
Blood Moon
Goblin Guide
Sneak Attack
GREEN
Crop Rotation
Doubling Season
Exploration
Noble Hierarch
Chord of Calling
MULTICOLORED
Atraxa, Praetors' Voice
Kaalia of the Vast
Meddling Mage
COLORLESS
Karn Liberated
ARTIFACT
Batterskull
Blightsteel Colossus
Chrome Mox
Expedition Map
Lightning Greaves
Mana Crypt
Mox Opal
Sword of Body and Mind
Sword of Feast and Famine
Sword of Fire and Ice
Sword of Light and Shadow
Sword of War and Peace
Wurmcoil Engine
LAND
Academy Ruins
Urza's Mine
Urza's Power Plant
Urza's Tower
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS