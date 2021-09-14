Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Variants
白
艾維欣紀念碑
榮光視像
Celestial Judgment
Curse of Conformity
Moorland Rescuer
Sigarda's Vanguard
Stalwart Pathlighter
Wall of Mourning
Avacyn's Memorial
Visions of Glory
燭光林巫婆
華輝護教軍艾德琳
Curse of Silence
Fateful Absence
Intrepid Adversary
Sigarda's Splendor
Sigardian Savior
Sungold Sentinel
Vanquish the Horde
加渥尼護曉兵
藍
虛詐視像
Cleaver Skaab
Curse of Unbinding
Drown in Dreams
Empty the Laboratory
Hordewing Skaab
Shadow Kin
Visions of Duplicity
翻湧神信徒列爾
Curse of Surveillance
Grafted Identity
Memory Deluge
Patrician Geist
Sludge Monster
Spectral Adversary
Triskaidekaphile
Triskaidekaphile
詳加考慮
黑
懼怖視像
Crowded Crypt
Curse of the Restless Dead
Ghouls' Night Out
Gorex, the Tombshell
Prowling Geistcatcher
Ravenous Rotbelly
Tomb Tyrant
Visions of Dread
榮光復活師基沙
涅非利亞屍鬼牧者賈達
Bloodline Culling
Champion of the Perished
Lord of the Forsaken
Mask of Griselbrand
The Meathook Massacre
Slaughter Specialist
Tainted Adversary
墓軀鬥士
煉獄之攫
紅
偏執詛咒
毀壞視像
Curse of Obsession
Visions of Ruin
Bloodthirsty Adversary
Burn Down the House
Curse of Shaken Faith
Falkenrath Pit Fighter
Geistflame Reservoir
Light Up the Night
Moonveil Regent
Sunstreak Phoenix
戲火作樂
綠
威權視像
Celebrate the Harvest
Curse of Clinging Webs
Heronblade Elite
Kurbis, Harvest Celebrant
Ruinous Intrusion
Sigardian Zealot
Somberwald Beastmaster
Visions of Dominance
芮恩與七樹妖
曙鹿集導師
曙鹿集回春師
毒蛇之牙薩黎絲
Augur of Autumn
Briarbridge Tracker
Consuming Blob
Primal Adversary
Storm the Festival
Unnatural Growth
Willow Geist
多色
暮秋君王蕾諾爾
斷腐屍威海特
涅非利亞偵員埃蘿潔
席嘉妲密使凱勒爾
愉悅降詛師琳荻
Leinore, Autumn Sovereign
Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver
Eloise, Nephalia Sleuth
Kyler, Sigardian Emissary
Lynde, Cheerful Tormentor
延日泰菲力
曙鹿集護衛
曙鹿集巫首凱蒂妲
沃達連後裔華倫安
遺世大天使莉艾莎
老枯指
不渝剋星連卡洛
明光鬥士席嘉妲
流漿王斯羅咕
星相大法師瓦垂格
Angelfire Ignition
Can't Stay Away
Croaking Counterpart
Dire-Strain Rampage
Galvanic Iteration
Ghoulcaller's Harvest
Hallowed Respite
Rite of Harmony
Siphon Insight
Wake to Slaughter
攜手共舞
神器
The Celestus
Pithing Needle
地
荒廢沙灘
鬧鬼山脊
蔓生農地
落石山谷
碎船沼地
平原
海島
沼澤
山脈
樹林
轉化式雙面牌
狼群之望雅琳
護教蠻兵
可疑偷渡客
災刃惡棍
墓地擅闖客
陰沉旅人
尖牙刃強盜
收成節滲透人
魯莽逐風客
咒符綴身人
酒館惡徒
村莊守夜人
愛鳥人
粗魯破壞人
獵犬馴師
離鄉救難人
不倦搬運工
托瓦拉獵師
狼群之望雅琳
凱錫革歸真師
怖狼首領托瓦拉
腐化主教耶侖
虔敬新兵丹尼克
死靈奇才盧德維
Enduring Angel
Malevolent Hermit
Poppet Stitcher
Curse of Leeches
Smoldering Egg
Hostile Hostel