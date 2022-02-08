Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Variants
白
綻曉明神
忠犬義丸
Aerial Surveyor
Drumbellower
Ironsoul Enforcer
Myojin of Blooming Dawn
Organic Extinction
Release to Memory
Swift Reconfiguration
Yoshimaru, Ever Faithful
飄萍皇
永岩城模範
皇室威服卿
詩人山崎典花
無私武士
七尾導師
空佑武士
陽刃武士
凜劍狐族
輝耀復興
雲鋼麒麟
告別
召現正義
帝皇玉音輕腳
獅頭飾帶
異燈行進
澄穹猗旺
神河之魂香醍
Ao, the Dawn Sky
Brilliant Restoration
Cloudsteel Kirin
Invoke Justice
Kyodai, Soul of Kamigawa
Light-Paws, Emperor's Voice
Lion Sash
March of Otherworldly Light
靈念伴侶
藍
詭夢明神
Access Denied
Cyberdrive Awakener
Imposter Mech
Kappa Cannoneer
Katsumasa, the Animator
Myojin of Cryptic Dreams
Research Thief
Universal Surveillance
Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant
朧宮守護者
隱秘技師
賽博派特務
月路駭客
月索能手
豐獲竊賊
千面影徒
召現狂風
進展暴君金吉塔廈
漩霧行進
繫靈機體
實界晶片
實界築師多枚實
旋穹開璃
Invoke the Winds
Kairi, the Swirling Sky
March of Swirling Mist
Mindlink Mech
The Reality Chip
Tameshi, Reality Architect
Thousand-Faced Shadow
黑
離叛明神
絕情科技冥師
Myojin of Grim Betrayal
Ruthless Technomancer
祝刃鼠人
嚙掌忍者
毒血幫伏影者
毒血幫銷音客
墨昇滲透者
無孤幫伏擊客
月智者後裔哪失
遊掠鼠人
乘蟾達成
邪鬼大刀
噬生渾魔碑出告
召現絕望
傷悲行進
無孤幫剝魂械
轉移靈魂
夜穹殉至
Biting-Palm Ninja
Blade of the Oni
Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos
Invoke Despair
Junji, the Midnight Sky
March of Wretched Sorrow
Mukotai Soulripper
Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion
Soul Transfer
Tatsunari, Toad Rider
紅
咆刃明神
Akki Battle Squad
Collision of Realms
Kami of Celebration
Komainu Battle Armor
Myojin of Roaring Blades
Smoke Spirits' Aid
Unquenchable Fury
惡鬼浪人
流星信徒骨碌骨碌
名將山崎兵子
拔萃武士
強化浪人
起事變節者
火爆奇點
召現苦難
蜥蜴雙刀
狂樂行進
食人魔頭盔
廢鐵焊工
轟鳴雷獸
熾穹軋賜
Goro-Goro, Disciple of Ryusei
Invoke Calamity
Lizard Blades
March of Reckless Joy
Ogre-Head Helm
Scrap Welder
Thundering Raiju
綠
命源御神體
雄力明神
Ascendant Acolyte
Concord with the Kami
Go-Shintai of Life's Origin
Kosei, Penitent Warlord
Myojin of Towering Might
One with the Kami
Rampant Rejuvenator
Silkguard
Tanuki Transplanter
古牙傳人
樹海學員
盤捲潛行客
茂樹之牙
盤捲河童
春葉復仇者
召現先人
無常神
西樹木靈
繁生行進
樹海幻視師茂樹
紡諧蛇人
芳穹空羅
Kami of Transience
Kodama of the West Tree
Kura, the Boundless Sky
March of Burgeoning Life
Shigeki, Jukai Visionary
Spring-Leaf Avenger
Weaver of Harmony
多色
Chishiro, the Shattered Blade
Kaima, the Fractured Calm
Kotori, Pilot Prodigy
Shorikai, Genesis Engine
漆月魁渡
完化智者多美代
淺利軍隊長
二天一流一心
風暴利刃雷遊
淺利軍指揮官理想那
垂影琴瀨
梅澤悟
銀毛師父
永岩城起事
熾場幫頭目脂牙
冠曉麒麟日向
現世識庫佐津樹
龍緣相喚
Risona, Asari Commander
Satoru Umezawa
Eiganjo Uprising
Greasefang, Okiba Boss
Hinata, Dawn-Crowned
Isshin, Two Heavens as One
Kotose, the Silent Spider
Raiyuu, Storm's Edge
Risona, Asari Commander
Satoru Umezawa
Satsuki, the Living Lore
Spirit-Sister's Call
熱狂馭械師
樹海歸真師
銀毛師父
神器
殘賢刃
機體泰坦核心
鏡像盒
幫派破庫械
駭流機體
Eater of Virtue
Mechtitan Core
Mirror Box
Reckoner Bankbuster
Surgehacker Mech
地
平原
平原
海島
海島
沼澤
沼澤
山脈
山脈
樹林
樹林
曆祚母聖樹
帝居永岩城
霄城大田原
逆爐霜劍山
荒澤竹沼
Boseiju, Who Endures
Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire
Otawara, Soaring City
Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance
Takenuma, Abandoned Mire
幽僻庭院
傳紀
永岩城重砌考
發明迭代誌
崩老卑祭獻考
破鏡奇譚
龍神重生錄
珠眼戍衛神社
麒麟教誨集
碑出告吞世譚
逆神之戰
The Restoration of Eiganjo
Inventive Iteration
Tribute to Horobi
Fable of the Mirror-Breaker
The Dragon-Kami Reborn
Jugan Defends the Temple
Teachings of the Kirin
Hidetsugu Consumes All
The Kami War