Strixhaven: School of Mages Variants
白
神日迫臨
審判末日
無畏揮擊
神聖計策
流光爍影
獻地
眾神意旨
魔力什一稅
再現活力
化劍為犁
泰菲力的庇護
Academic Probation
Devastating Mastery
Elite Spellbinder
Leonin Lightscribe
Mavinda, Students' Advocate
Semester's End
Sparring Regimen
Strict Proctor
Angel of the Ruins
Archaeomancer's Map
Bronze Guardian
Combat Calligrapher
Digsite Engineer
Excavation Technique
Guardian Archon
Losheel, Clockwork Scholar
Monologue Tax
Nils, Discipline Enforcer
Promise of Loyalty
Scholarship Sponsor
藍
藍陽當空
腦力激盪
強制探尋
反擊咒語
記憶喪失
心之所欲
失效
抉擇
戰略計劃
泰茲瑞的計策
時間彎曲
疾風拒斥
Archmage Emeritus
Dream Strix
Ingenious Mastery
Multiple Choice
Teachings of the Archaics
Tempted by the Oriq
Commander's Insight
Curiosity Crafter
Dazzling Sphinx
Deekah, Fractal Theorist
Inspiring Refrain
Muse Vortex
Octavia, Living Thesis
Perplexing Test
Replication Technique
Sly Instigator
Spawning Kraken
Theoretical Duplication
Archmage Emeritus
黑
苦痛悔恨
命途交錯
黑暗祭禮
邪魔導師
送終刀鋒
逼從
滌除
寇雷基的審訊
以血立契
腐敗協定
苦痛捲鬚
村民儀式
黑玉教授
Baleful Mastery
Callous Bloodmage
Confront the Past
Oriq Loremage
Poet's Quill
Sedgemoor Witch
Author of Shadows
Blight Mound
Bold Plagiarist
Cunning Rhetoric
Essence Pulse
Fain, the Broker
Incarnation Technique
Keen Duelist
Marshland Bloodcaster
Stinging Study
Tivash, Gloom Summoner
Veinwitch Coven
紅
混沌歪曲
索求初嬰
喪信掠奪
霰散彈
報復漸增
觸怒
閃電擊
米捷茲的精研
電震
石雨
快意拚搏
克撒之怒
Conspiracy Theorist
Crackle with Power
Draconic Intervention
Efreet Flamepainter
Fervent Mastery
Illuminate History
Retriever Phoenix
Audacious Reshapers
Battlemage's Bracers
Creative Technique
Cursed Mirror
Fiery Encore
Inferno Project
Laelia, the Blade Reforged
Radiant Performer
Rionya, Fire Dancer
Rousing Refrain
Ruin Grinder
Surge to Victory
綠
豐足收成
冒險衝動
魔力通道
栽培
和諧
克洛薩之攫
自然秩序
原初指命
再生新芽
蛇皮簾幕
挺過風暴
Accomplished Alchemist
Basic Conjuration
Dragonsguard Elite
Ecological Appreciation
Exponential Growth
Gnarled Professor
Verdant Mastery
菁英護龍衛
Blossoming Bogbeast
Ezzaroot Channeler
Fractal Harness
Guardian Augmenter
Healing Technique
Paradox Zone
Pest Infestation
Ruxa, Patient Professor
Sequence Engine
Sproutback Trudge
Trudge Garden
Yedora, Grave Gardener
多色
滅除火花
電解
成長渦旋
閃電螺旋
腐爛
滅除火花
電解
成長渦旋
閃電螺旋
腐爛
謎樣智者克蜜娜
沙垂茲銀毫
加拉澤粹麗
貝雷卓靡華
維洛馬楚衡鑑
塔那吉量析
Breena, the Demagogue
Felisa, Fang of Silverquill
Veyran, Voice of Duality
Zaffai, Thunder Conductor
Gyome, Master Chef
Willowdusk, Essence Seer
Alibou, Ancient Witness
Blade Historian
Osgir, the Reconstructor
Blot Out the Sky
Adrix and Nev, Twincasters
Body of Research
Esix, Fractal Bloom
Culling Ritual
Culmination of Studies
Daemogoth Titan
Double Major
Dramatic Finale
Elemental Expressionist
Harness Infinity
Hofri Ghostforge
Lorehold Command
Magma Opus
Manifestation Sage
Prismari Command
Quandrix Command
Radiant Scrollwielder
Rushed Rebirth
Silverquill Command
Silverquill Silencer
Vanishing Verse
Venerable Warsinger
Witherbloom Command
裂成碎片
展現迭代
奪命幻矛
拆離
定念拒斥
Inkshield
Oversimplify
Reinterpret
Revival Experiment
Wake the Past
無色
Mascot Exhibition
神器
Codie, Vociferous Codex
Strixhaven Stadium
Elementalist's Palette
Geometric Nexus
Tempting Contract
Triplicate Titan
地
The Biblioplex
Frostboil Snarl
Furycalm Snarl
Hall of Oracles
Necroblossom Snarl
Shineshadow Snarl
Vineglimmer Snarl
平原
平原
海島
海島
沼澤
沼澤
山脈
山脈
樹林
樹林
Witch's Clinic
模式雙面牌
靈巧行侶米拉
火花學者蘿婉
Wandering Archaic
Augmenter Pugilist
Blex, Vexing Pest
Extus, Oriq Overlord
Flamescroll Celebrant
Jadzi, Oracle of Arcavios
Kianne, Dean of Substance
Pestilent Cauldron
Plargg, Dean of Chaos
Selfless Glyphweaver
Shaile, Dean of Radiance
Torrent Sculptor
Uvilda, Dean of Perfection
Valentin, Dean of the Vein