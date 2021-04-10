 

| | | |
多色 | 無色 | 神器 | | 模式雙面牌
所有牌張

神日迫臨
神日迫臨

審判末日
審判末日

無畏揮擊
無畏揮擊

神聖計策
神聖計策

流光爍影
流光爍影

獻地
獻地

眾神意旨
眾神意旨

魔力什一稅
魔力什一稅

再現活力
再現活力

化劍為犁
化劍為犁

泰菲力的庇護
泰菲力的庇護

神日迫臨
神日迫臨

審判末日
審判末日

無畏揮擊
無畏揮擊

神聖計策
神聖計策

流光爍影
流光爍影

獻地
獻地

眾神意旨
眾神意旨

魔力什一稅
魔力什一稅

再現活力
再現活力

化劍為犁
化劍為犁

泰菲力的庇護
泰菲力的庇護

Academic Probation
Academic Probation

Devastating Mastery
Devastating Mastery

Elite Spellbinder
Elite Spellbinder

Leonin Lightscribe
Leonin Lightscribe

Mavinda, Students' Advocate
Mavinda, Students' Advocate

Semester's End
Semester's End

Sparring Regimen
Sparring Regimen

Strict Proctor
Strict Proctor

Angel of the Ruins
Angel of the Ruins

Archaeomancer's Map
Archaeomancer's Map

Bronze Guardian
Bronze Guardian

Combat Calligrapher
Combat Calligrapher

Digsite Engineer
Digsite Engineer

Excavation Technique
Excavation Technique

Guardian Archon
Guardian Archon

Losheel, Clockwork Scholar
Losheel, Clockwork Scholar

Monologue Tax
Monologue Tax

Nils, Discipline Enforcer
Nils, Discipline Enforcer

Promise of Loyalty
Promise of Loyalty

Scholarship Sponsor
Scholarship Sponsor

藍陽當空
藍陽當空

腦力激盪
腦力激盪

強制探尋
強制探尋

反擊咒語
反擊咒語

記憶喪失
記憶喪失

心之所欲
心之所欲

失效
失效

抉擇
抉擇

戰略計劃
戰略計劃

泰茲瑞的計策
泰茲瑞的計策

時間彎曲
時間彎曲

疾風拒斥
疾風拒斥

藍陽當空
藍陽當空

腦力激盪
腦力激盪

強制探尋
強制探尋

反擊咒語
反擊咒語

記憶喪失
記憶喪失

心之所欲
心之所欲

失效
失效

抉擇
抉擇

戰略計劃
戰略計劃

泰茲瑞的計策
泰茲瑞的計策

時間彎曲
時間彎曲

疾風拒斥
疾風拒斥

Archmage Emeritus
Archmage Emeritus

Dream Strix
Dream Strix

Ingenious Mastery
Ingenious Mastery

Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice

Teachings of the Archaics
Teachings of the Archaics

Tempted by the Oriq
Tempted by the Oriq

Commander's Insight
Commander's Insight

Curiosity Crafter
Curiosity Crafter

Dazzling Sphinx
Dazzling Sphinx

Deekah, Fractal Theorist
Deekah, Fractal Theorist

Inspiring Refrain
Inspiring Refrain

Muse Vortex
Muse Vortex

Octavia, Living Thesis
Octavia, Living Thesis

Perplexing Test
Perplexing Test

Replication Technique
Replication Technique

Sly Instigator
Sly Instigator

Spawning Kraken
Spawning Kraken

Theoretical Duplication
Theoretical Duplication

Archmage Emeritus
Archmage Emeritus

苦痛悔恨
苦痛悔恨

命途交錯
命途交錯

黑暗祭禮
黑暗祭禮

邪魔導師
邪魔導師

送終刀鋒
送終刀鋒

逼從
逼從

滌除
滌除

寇雷基的審訊
寇雷基的審訊

以血立契
以血立契

腐敗協定
腐敗協定

苦痛捲鬚
苦痛捲鬚

村民儀式
村民儀式

苦痛悔恨
苦痛悔恨

命途交錯
命途交錯

黑暗祭禮
黑暗祭禮

邪魔導師
邪魔導師

送終刀鋒
送終刀鋒

逼從
逼從

滌除
滌除

寇雷基的審訊
寇雷基的審訊

以血立契
以血立契

腐敗協定
腐敗協定

苦痛捲鬚
苦痛捲鬚

村民儀式
村民儀式

黑玉教授
黑玉教授

Baleful Mastery
Baleful Mastery

Callous Bloodmage
Callous Bloodmage

Confront the Past
Confront the Past

Oriq Loremage
Oriq Loremage

Poet's Quill
Poet's Quill

Sedgemoor Witch
Sedgemoor Witch

Author of Shadows
Author of Shadows

Blight Mound
Blight Mound

Bold Plagiarist
Bold Plagiarist

Cunning Rhetoric
Cunning Rhetoric

Essence Pulse
Essence Pulse

Fain, the Broker
Fain, the Broker

Incarnation Technique
Incarnation Technique

Keen Duelist
Keen Duelist

Marshland Bloodcaster
Marshland Bloodcaster

Stinging Study
Stinging Study

Tivash, Gloom Summoner
Tivash, Gloom Summoner

Veinwitch Coven
Veinwitch Coven

混沌歪曲
混沌歪曲

索求初嬰
索求初嬰

喪信掠奪
喪信掠奪

霰散彈
霰散彈

報復漸增
報復漸增

觸怒
觸怒

閃電擊
閃電擊

米捷茲的精研
米捷茲的精研

電震
電震

石雨
石雨

快意拚搏
快意拚搏

克撒之怒
克撒之怒

混沌歪曲
混沌歪曲

索求初嬰
索求初嬰

喪信掠奪
喪信掠奪

霰散彈
霰散彈

報復漸增
報復漸增

觸怒
觸怒

閃電擊
閃電擊

米捷茲的精研
米捷茲的精研

電震
電震

石雨
石雨

快意拚搏
快意拚搏

克撒之怒
克撒之怒

Conspiracy Theorist
Conspiracy Theorist

Crackle with Power
Crackle with Power

Draconic Intervention
Draconic Intervention

Efreet Flamepainter
Efreet Flamepainter

Fervent Mastery
Fervent Mastery

Illuminate History
Illuminate History

Retriever Phoenix
Retriever Phoenix

Audacious Reshapers
Audacious Reshapers

Battlemage's Bracers
Battlemage's Bracers

Creative Technique
Creative Technique

Cursed Mirror
Cursed Mirror

Fiery Encore
Fiery Encore

Inferno Project
Inferno Project

Laelia, the Blade Reforged
Laelia, the Blade Reforged

Radiant Performer
Radiant Performer

Rionya, Fire Dancer
Rionya, Fire Dancer

Rousing Refrain
Rousing Refrain

Ruin Grinder
Ruin Grinder

Surge to Victory
Surge to Victory

豐足收成
豐足收成

冒險衝動
冒險衝動

魔力通道
魔力通道

栽培
栽培

和諧
和諧

克洛薩之攫
克洛薩之攫

自然秩序
自然秩序

原初指命
原初指命

再生新芽
再生新芽

蛇皮簾幕
蛇皮簾幕

挺過風暴
挺過風暴

豐足收成
豐足收成

冒險衝動
冒險衝動

魔力通道
魔力通道

栽培
栽培

和諧
和諧

克洛薩之攫
克洛薩之攫

自然秩序
自然秩序

原初指命
原初指命

再生新芽
再生新芽

蛇皮簾幕
蛇皮簾幕

挺過風暴
挺過風暴

Accomplished Alchemist
Accomplished Alchemist

Basic Conjuration
Basic Conjuration

Dragonsguard Elite
Dragonsguard Elite

Ecological Appreciation
Ecological Appreciation

Exponential Growth
Exponential Growth

Gnarled Professor
Gnarled Professor

Verdant Mastery
Verdant Mastery

菁英護龍衛
菁英護龍衛

Blossoming Bogbeast
Blossoming Bogbeast

Ezzaroot Channeler
Ezzaroot Channeler

Fractal Harness
Fractal Harness

Guardian Augmenter
Guardian Augmenter

Healing Technique
Healing Technique

Paradox Zone
Paradox Zone

Pest Infestation
Pest Infestation

Ruxa, Patient Professor
Ruxa, Patient Professor

Sequence Engine
Sequence Engine

Sproutback Trudge
Sproutback Trudge

Trudge Garden
Trudge Garden

Yedora, Grave Gardener
Yedora, Grave Gardener

多色

滅除火花
滅除火花

電解
電解

成長渦旋
成長渦旋

閃電螺旋
閃電螺旋

腐爛
腐爛

滅除火花
滅除火花

電解
電解

成長渦旋
成長渦旋

閃電螺旋
閃電螺旋

腐爛
腐爛

謎樣智者克蜜娜
謎樣智者克蜜娜

沙垂茲銀毫
沙垂茲銀毫

加拉澤粹麗
加拉澤粹麗

貝雷卓靡華
貝雷卓靡華

維洛馬楚衡鑑
維洛馬楚衡鑑

塔那吉量析
塔那吉量析

Breena, the Demagogue
Breena, the Demagogue

Felisa, Fang of Silverquill
Felisa, Fang of Silverquill

Veyran, Voice of Duality
Veyran, Voice of Duality

Zaffai, Thunder Conductor
Zaffai, Thunder Conductor

Gyome, Master Chef
Gyome, Master Chef

Willowdusk, Essence Seer
Willowdusk, Essence Seer

Alibou, Ancient Witness
Alibou, Ancient Witness

Blade Historian
Blade Historian

Osgir, the Reconstructor
Osgir, the Reconstructor

Blot Out the Sky
Blot Out the Sky

Adrix and Nev, Twincasters
Adrix and Nev, Twincasters

Body of Research
Body of Research

Esix, Fractal Bloom
Esix, Fractal Bloom

Culling Ritual
Culling Ritual

Culmination of Studies
Culmination of Studies

Daemogoth Titan
Daemogoth Titan

Double Major
Double Major

Dramatic Finale
Dramatic Finale

Elemental Expressionist
Elemental Expressionist

Harness Infinity
Harness Infinity

Hofri Ghostforge
Hofri Ghostforge

Lorehold Command
Lorehold Command

Magma Opus
Magma Opus

Manifestation Sage
Manifestation Sage

Prismari Command
Prismari Command

Quandrix Command
Quandrix Command

Radiant Scrollwielder
Radiant Scrollwielder

Rushed Rebirth
Rushed Rebirth

Silverquill Command
Silverquill Command

Silverquill Silencer
Silverquill Silencer

Vanishing Verse
Vanishing Verse

Venerable Warsinger
Venerable Warsinger

Witherbloom Command
Witherbloom Command

裂成碎片
裂成碎片

展現迭代
展現迭代

奪命幻矛
奪命幻矛

拆離
拆離

定念拒斥
定念拒斥

Inkshield
Inkshield

Oversimplify
Oversimplify

Reinterpret
Reinterpret

Revival Experiment
Revival Experiment

Wake the Past
Wake the Past

無色

Mascot Exhibition
Mascot Exhibition

神器

Codie, Vociferous Codex
Codie, Vociferous Codex

Strixhaven Stadium
Strixhaven Stadium

Elementalist's Palette
Elementalist's Palette

Geometric Nexus
Geometric Nexus

Tempting Contract
Tempting Contract

Triplicate Titan
Triplicate Titan

The Biblioplex
The Biblioplex

Frostboil Snarl
Frostboil Snarl

Furycalm Snarl
Furycalm Snarl

Hall of Oracles
Hall of Oracles

Necroblossom Snarl
Necroblossom Snarl

Shineshadow Snarl
Shineshadow Snarl

Vineglimmer Snarl
Vineglimmer Snarl

平原
平原

平原
平原

海島
海島

海島
海島

沼澤
沼澤

沼澤
沼澤

山脈
山脈

山脈
山脈

樹林
樹林

樹林
樹林

Witch's Clinic
Witch's Clinic

模式雙面牌

靈巧行侶米拉
剛愎持絆人盧卡

靈巧行侶米拉

火花學者蘿婉
冰霜學者威爾

火花學者蘿婉

Wandering Archaic
Explore the Vastlands

Wandering Archaic

Augmenter Pugilist
Echoing Equation

Augmenter Pugilist

Blex, Vexing Pest
Search for Blex

Blex, Vexing Pest

Extus, Oriq Overlord
Awaken the Blood Avatar

Extus, Oriq Overlord

Flamescroll Celebrant
Revel in Silence

Flamescroll Celebrant

Jadzi, Oracle of Arcavios
Journey to the Oracle

Jadzi, Oracle of Arcavios

Kianne, Dean of Substance
Imbraham, Dean of Theory

Kianne, Dean of Substance

Pestilent Cauldron
Restorative Burst

Pestilent Cauldron

Plargg, Dean of Chaos
Augusta, Dean of Order

Plargg, Dean of Chaos

Selfless Glyphweaver
Deadly Vanity

Selfless Glyphweaver

Shaile, Dean of Radiance
Embrose, Dean of Shadow

Shaile, Dean of Radiance

Torrent Sculptor
Flamethrower Sonata

Torrent Sculptor

Uvilda, Dean of Perfection
Nassari, Dean of Expression

Uvilda, Dean of Perfection

Valentin, Dean of the Vein
Lisette, Dean of the Root

Valentin, Dean of the Vein

 

| | | |
多色 | 無色 | 神器 | | 模式雙面牌
所有牌張