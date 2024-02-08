Skip to main content
Commander Party

Murders at Karlov Manor

Feb 16 - 18

There's Been a Murder!


The Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Party will be held at all WPN Stores from February 16 - 18, 2024.

Investigation Rules


A murder has been committed and the culprit is in your Commander Pod! You'll need to ask yes or no questions to uncover the guilty guilds.

Retainers & Rewards


Sleuthing pays off! When you uncover information on the culprit, you'll gain bonuses. When you uncover both guilty guilds, you'll gain an even bigger bonus!

Earn Unique Prizes!


Everyone who participates in The Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Party will receive a retro frame Rouge's Passage!

