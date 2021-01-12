大家好！相信我的矮人伙伴已经告诉你了—如果他们没有在路上被巨魔吃掉的话—我是 Ethan Mitchellson，洞察设计的神！说到这里，让我想到如果你被禁锢在碧塔嘉的境域，可能不会知道凯德海姆的十个境域是怎么创造出来，以及我在这个过程中扮演了什么样的角色！
在从草稿开始建构一个宇宙时，你并不需要完全从头开始。一些宇宙设计的原则及基调可以重新使用，完成那些保证能在多重宇宙中引起共鸣的目标，也就是这样我和我的团队藉由北欧神话的启发，建构了中世纪的斯堪地纳维亚社会。我们阅读了150,000 本相关的书籍，其中我特别推荐尼尔．盖曼的北欧众神、Geoffrey Bibby 的The Testimony of the Spade 以及 L. Sprague de Camp 和 Spencer Pratt 的奇幻小说「咆哮的喇叭」。
拿起我的白板笔—那和橡树一般巨大，符合我风格的东西是艾席嘉的矮人送我的礼物—我在白板上写下了几个印记，宽度有三只公牛从鼻子到尾巴那么宽。这些印记构成了符文，翻译出来是这样的「
九十个境域，分别属于一个种族。」远古的北欧神祇有九界，我们希望多一个；远古的北欧种族没有分得那么清楚：华尼尔和光明精灵是一样的吗？黑暗精灵和矮人是一样的吗？有人知道吗？我们的种族会清楚地受到牌上的类别文字所定义。清清楚楚地。清清楚楚地？那是不可能的。荣光需要冲突，所以我们设定了十个境域时不时会产生纷争，加强了一个境域入侵另一个境域时勇士的羁绊，并为我们带来了战歌和传纪。
另一个北欧神话的特色是不只回顾过去—世界的起源，也同时看往未来—结束与重生。我喜欢一个宇宙的过去及未来很大一部分受到居民影响的想法。显然有个机制是会回顾过去的：传纪！我们为了另外一个世界多明纳里亚设计了传纪，而比起当时凯德海姆搞不好更适合！「传纪」这个字就来自远古北欧。单纯制作旧的传纪不会有什么具体的内容，这次我们决定制作多色的传纪，让我们有更多可以设计未被讲述内容的空间！
至于「未来」的机制，我们想要一些新的东西。如果境域间彼此的纷争会造成巨大的冲突—小型的诸神黄昏，那,凯德海姆上的预兆和预言家则会试着预测那些末日劫—他们是这样称呼的。我们制作了一个机制来代表那些生物和来自另一个境域的事件，以及预言那些世界的占卜魔法。
机制上来说，这个机制意味着你被迫要提前做出计划。对手可以看到信号：有些重要的事要发生了，但那是什么？最终，这个咒语会来自放逐区，代表来自另一个境域。
当然，知道一场末日劫即将发生和做好准备是两回事。身为神，我的同事和我自然有足够的预视知道事情的结尾，但人类并无法看到那么久之后的事。你会做什么准备来面对当斯达海姆—女武神的境域—和你谦虚的领地碧塔嘉重迭时，一场大规模的末日劫？
如果我要为入侵十个境域中任何一个选一个主角，没有人比女武神更合适的了！你可以使用斯达海姆总攻击来在很赶的情况下派出一支天使，或耐心地等待更多天使降临。以下是个很好的例子告诉你如何利用其他的强力女武神：
Ethan Mitchellson 的黎明使者莱拉指挥官套牌
一副纯白的套牌在指挥官里将会充满挑战，但战歌并不是为了冰霜巨人在战斗中击倒人类幼儿而设的。如果有人能够名留青史，所有的挑战并将终能克服！这副套牌将能为你带来荣耀的胜利。一副大型飞兵的套牌很难被阻挡，而莱拉的异能能为你的天使带来系命，确保你能无后顾之忧的放心攻击。
这里没有太多空间向你们分享更多创造凯德海姆时的故事，但别忘了追踪我的Twitter @EthanFleischer，那些管理着我社群媒体账号的矮人们或许或贴出一些凯德海姆的故事！