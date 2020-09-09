赞迪卡再起特别推出了两副指挥官套牌，非常适合新玩家入门并了解指挥官的奇妙世界。

今天稍早，我们展示了赞迪卡再起的套牌。下面是套牌列表，以及每一副套牌相关卡牌的牌图信息。

注意：：Decklist会从Gatherer自动提取最近印行的牌张图像，部分图像可能并未印行在本产品中。Decklist并不会按照产品来展示其中的每一张牌，它会以一种交互的方式来向你展示每副套牌中所出现的卡牌。

大地嗔怒

Obuun, Mul Daya AncestorTrove WardenGeode Rager

大地嗔怒

COMMANDER: 慕达雅先灵奥布恩
生物 (31)
1 告诫天使 1 宝库护卫 1 晶岩怒兽 1 伊美黎天使 1 伊美黎牧者 1 旭日泰坦 1 亚维马雅化身穆塔尼 1 莽闯巴洛西 1 森林拥护人 1 蛮荒醒眠师 1 生体龙卷 1 不驯双生弥娜与丹恩 1 怒火核欧那斯 1 精英鳞卫 1 寇族制图师 1 酸液黏菌 1 制甲艺评审 1 豆茎巨人 1 回春妖精 1 洞察具象 1 演化智者 1 沃壤灵 1 寓言守护兽 1 引路羊蹄人 1 孢子堆 1 春华德鲁伊 1 牙卫队长 1 亚维马雅长者 1 砂岩先知 1 锄犁草人 1 姆拉撒嚼根兽
法术 (9)
1 预示时刻 1 时空爆发 1 妮莎重光 1 迂回路线 1 远地遨游 1 和谐 1 木灵展势 1 地面袭击 1 大地变节
瞬间 (8)
1 召兽使复归 1 判罪 1 粉碎禁品 1 整地 1 振奋呼号 1 纳雅护符 1 森林垦殖 1 狂搅滋芽
神器 (3)
1 预言师日晷 1 秘法印记 1 阳光戒
结界 (9)
1 永结同心 1 丰衣足食 1 多明纳里亚愈合 1 茁壮仪式 1 驱逐明光 1 撤往伊美黎 1 坎尼之心探险 1 撤往卡赞度 1 赞迪卡的狂搅
地 (36)
1 针岩尖峰 1 枯萎林地 1 波洛斯驻防地 1 波洛斯公会门 1 指挥塔 1 成形野地 1 古鲁公会门 1 古鲁地盘 1 丛林祭祠 1 克洛萨边陲 1 繁茂地境 1 纳雅全景 1 瑟雷尼亚公会门 1 瑟雷尼亚圣殿 1 地塑旷野 7 平原 4 山脉 10 树林
其他 (3)
1 阿布赞驯隼兵 1 挣扎// 求存 1 隐密洞穴
99 牌张
佯攻偷袭

Anowon, the Ruin ThiefEnigma ThiefWhispersteel Dagger

佯攻偷袭

COMMANDER: 遗迹窃贼亚诺文
生物 (29)
1 底密尔首脑拉札夫 1 窃谜史芬斯 1 船舰祸害 1 奢华领主贡提 1 夜嚎怪 1 贫窟霸食人魔 1 阴森原祖 1 吞噬畸变体 1 仙儿女王欧娜 1 河流割喉人席格 1 莽撞仙灵 1 无形伏击客 1 飞钥仙灵 1 马兰河游掠者 1 神偷 1 夜篷仙子 1 蛇身刀客 1 岸袭屈东 1 旋翼浪客 1 化形黜人 1 掷蛙掌旗 1 沼地掠空客 1 欧娜的黑卫士 1 臭饮土匪 1 冷酷孔纳德爵士 1 筑拉波割喉客 1 劫风人鱼 1 稳步渗透客 1 翱翔窃念贼
法术 (9)
1 恶名大群 1 身分遭窃 1 贾路开道 1 物尽天择 1 遥远旋律 1 通往奇境 1 无尽服从 1 坟场复生 1 黯域掘力
瞬间 (8)
1 命定归返 1 席穆嘉的指命 1 脊椎强殖 1 乙太化 1 真伪莫辨 1 谋杀 1 名誉的代价 1 操弄灵魂
神器 (13)
1 幽钢匕首 1 重铸乌锋 1 聚骨装 1 邬德碑 1 镰刀爪 1 秘法印记 1 指挥官法球 1 底密尔符镇兵 1 底密尔坠饰 1 底密尔印记 1 家传宝剑 1 心灵石 1 阳光戒
结界 (1)
1 军事情报
地 (38)
1 指挥塔 1 底密尔下水道 1 底密尔公会门 1 阴沉死水 1 爪尔岛避难所 1 繁茂地境 1 浪客小径 1 水下聚骨场 15 海岛 15 沼泽
其他 (1)
1 心念窃贼
99 牌张
