多明納里亞：重製版牌圖集合
在下方查看多明納里亞：重製版已揭曉的最新牌張。如要查看補充包添趣特殊牌和牌張的贈卡版本，請至我們的特殊牌圖集合。
多明納里亞：重製版將於2023年1月13日上市，並將在您當地的遊戲店家、Amazon網站上，以及任何販售魔法風雲會產品的地方出售。
WHITE
| BLUE
| BLACK
| RED
| GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Auramancer
Battle Screech
Cleric of the Forward Order
Congregate
Divine Sacrament
Enlightened Tutor
Glory
Griffin Guide
Icatian Javelineers
Improvised Armor
Kjeldoran Gargoyle
Lieutenant Kirtar
Lyra Dawnbringer
Mesa Enchantress
Momentary Blink
Mystic Zealot
Nomad Decoy
Orim's Thunder
Pacifism
Phantom Flock
Radiant's Judgment
Remedy
Renewed Faith
Savannah Lions
Serra Angel
Serra Avatar
Sevinne's Reclamation
Spectral Lynx
Spirit Link
Sun Clasp
Swords to Plowshares
Test of Endurance
Vigilant Sentry
Voice of All
Whitemane Lion
Windborn Muse
Wrath of God
BLUE
Aquamoeba
Arcanis the Omnipotent
Aven Fateshaper
Aven Fisher
Circular Logic
Cloud of Faeries
Confiscate
Counterspell
Deep Analysis
Denizen of the Deep
Fact or Fiction
Floodgate
Force of Will
Frantic Search
Glintwing Invoker
Hermetic Study
High Tide
Horseshoe Crab
Impulse
Leaden Fists
Man-o'-War
Mystic Remora
Mystical Tutor
Obsessive Search
Opposition
Ovinize
Ovinomancer
Peregrine Drake
Snap
Stroke of Genius
Thieving Magpie
Time Stretch
Turnabout
Urza, Lord High Artificer
Veiled Serpent
Vexing Sphinx
Wormfang Drake
BLACK
Body Snatcher
Cackling Fiend
Chainer, Dementia Master
Chainer's Edict
Dark Withering
Dread Return
Duress
Entomb
Evil Eye of Orms-by-Gore
Faceless Butcher
Festering Goblin
Flesh Reaver
Goblin Turncoat
Howl from Beyond
Hyalopterous Lemure
Ichor Slick
Mindslicer
Nantuko Shade
Necrosavant
Nightscape Familiar
No Mercy
Oversold Cemetery
Phyrexian Debaser
Phyrexian Ghoul
Phyrexian Rager
Phyrexian Scuta
Royal Assassin
Street Wraith
Terror
Twisted Experiment
Undead Gladiator
Urborg Syphon-Mage
Urborg Uprising
Vampiric Tutor
Wretched Anurid
Yawgmoth, Thran Physician
Zombie Infestation
RED
Avarax
Chain Lightning
Coal Stoker
Deadapult
Dragon Whelp
Ember Beast
Empty the Warrens
Fireblast
Flametongue Kavu
Gamble
Gempalm Incinerator
Goblin Matron
Goblin Medics
Grapeshot
Grim Lavamancer
Last Chance
Lightning Reflexes
Lightning Rift
Macetail Hystrodon
Mogg War Marshal
Overmaster
Pashalik Mons
Ridgetop Raptor
Shivan Dragon
Siege-Gang Commander
Skirk Prospector
Slice and Dice
Sneak Attack
Solar Blast
Spark Spray
Storm Entity
Subterranean Scout
Sulfuric Vortex
Suq'Ata Lancer
Undying Rage
Valduk, Keeper of the Flame
Worldgorger Dragon
GREEN
Arboria
Battlefield Scrounger
Birds of Paradise
Break Asunder
Call of the Herd
Crop Rotation
Deadwood Treefolk
Elvish Aberration
Elvish Spirit Guide
Emerald Charm
Exploration
Fa'adiyah Seer
Forgotten Ancient
Gamekeeper
Giant Spider
Invigorating Boon
Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse
Kamahl, Fist of Krosa
Kavu Primarch
Krosan Restorer
Lull
Nature's Lore
Nut Collector
Penumbra Bobcat
Primal Boost
Sandstorm
Saproling Symbiosis
Seton's Desire
Squirrel Nest
Stonewood Invoker
Sylvan Library
Symbiotic Beast
Terravore
Werebear
Wild Dogs
Wild Growth
Worldly Tutor
MULTICOLORED
Absorb
Arcades Sabboth
Decimate
Dralnu's Crusade
Gerrard's Verdict
Hunting Grounds
Mystic Enforcer
Phantom Nishoba
Pyre Zombie
Quicksilver Dagger
Radha, Heir to Keld
Recoil
Rith, the Awakener
Sawtooth Loon
Sol'kanar the Swamp King
Spinal Embrace
Spiritmonger
Tatyova, Benthic Druid
Tiana, Ship's Caretaker
Xira Arien
Zur the Enchanter
Stand // Deliver
Spite // Malice
Pain // Suffering
Assault // Battery
Wax // Wane
Order // Chaos
Illusion // Reality
Night // Day
Fire // Ice
Life // Death
ARTIFACT
Crawlspace
Cryptic Gateway
Damping Sphere
Dodecapod
Dragon Blood
Dragon Engine
Gauntlet of Power
Helm of Awakening
Icy Manipulator
Jalum Tome
Jester's Cap
Juggernaut
Legacy Weapon
Lotus Blossom
Millikin
Mind Stone
Ornithopter
Thran Golem
Tormod's Crypt
Triskelion
Umbilicus
Urza's Blueprints
Urza's Incubator
Wall of Junk
LAND
Clifftop Retreat
Crosis's Catacombs
Darigaaz's Caldera
Dark Depths
Drifting Meadow
Dromar's Cavern
Gemstone Mine
Hinterland Harbor
Isolated Chapel
Maze of Ith
Mishra's Factory
Nantuko Monastery
Polluted Mire
Remote Isle
Rith's Grove
Slippery Karst
Smoldering Crater
Sulfur Falls
Terminal Moraine
Treva's Ruins
Woodland Cemetery
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
