大家好！相信我的矮人夥伴已經告訴你了—如果他們沒有在路上被巨魔吃掉的話—我是 Ethan Mitchellson，洞察設計的神！說到這裡，讓我想到如果你被禁錮在碧塔嘉的境域，可能不會知道凱德海姆的十個境域是怎麼創造出來，以及我在這個過程中扮演了什麼樣的角色！
在從草稿開始建構一個宇宙時，你並不需要完全從頭開始。一些宇宙設計的原則及基調可以重新使用，完成那些保證能在多重宇宙中引起共鳴的目標，也就是這樣我和我的團隊藉由北歐神話的啟發，建構了中世紀的斯堪地納維亞社會。我們閱讀了150,000 本相關的書籍，其中我特別推薦尼爾．蓋曼的北歐眾神、Geoffrey Bibby 的The Testimony of the Spade 以及 L. Sprague de Camp 和 Spencer Pratt 的奇幻小說「咆哮的喇叭」。
拿起我的白板筆—那和橡樹一般巨大，符合我風格的東西是艾席嘉的矮人送我的禮物—我在白板上寫下了幾個印記，寬度有三隻公牛從鼻子到尾巴那麼寬。這些印記構成了符文，翻譯出來是這樣的「
九十個境域，分別屬於一個種族。」遠古的北歐神祇有九界，我們希望多一個；遠古的北歐種族沒有分得那麼清楚：華尼爾和光明精靈是一樣的嗎？黑暗精靈和矮人是一樣的嗎？有人知道嗎？我們的種族會清楚地受到牌上的類別文字所定義。清清楚楚地。清清楚楚地？那是不可能的。榮光需要衝突，所以我們設定了十個境域時不時會產生紛爭，加強了一個境域入侵另一個境域時勇士的羈絆，並為我們帶來了戰歌和傳紀。
另一個北歐神話的特色是不只回顧過去—世界的起源，也同時看往未來—結束與重生。我喜歡一個宇宙的過去及未來很大一部分受到居民影響的想法。顯然有個機制是會回顧過去的：傳紀！我們為了另外一個世界多明納里亞設計了傳紀，而比起當時凱德海姆搞不好更適合！「傳紀」這個字就來自遠古北歐。單純製作舊的傳紀不會有什麼具體的內容，這次我們決定製作多色的傳紀，讓我們有更多可以設計未被講述內容的空間！
至於「未來」的機制，我們想要一些新的東西。如果境域間彼此的紛爭會造成巨大的衝突—小型的諸神黃昏，那,凱德海姆上的預兆和預言家則會試著預測那些末日劫—他們是這樣稱呼的。我們製作了一個機制來代表那些生物和來自另一個境域的事件，以及預言那些世界的占卜魔法。
機制上來說，這個機制意味著你被迫要提前做出計畫。對手可以看到信號：有些重要的事要發生了，但那是什麼？最終，這個咒語會來自放逐區，代表來自另一個境域。
當然，知道一場末日劫即將發生和做好準備是兩回事。身為神，我的同事和我自然有足夠的預視知道事情的結尾，但人類並無法看到那麼久之後的事。你會做什麼準備來面對當斯達海姆—女武神的境域—和你謙虛的領地碧塔嘉重疊時，一場大規模的末日劫？
如果我要為入侵十個境域中任何一個選一個主角，沒有人比女武神更合適的了！你可以使用斯達海姆總攻擊來在很趕的情況下派出一支天使，或耐心地等待更多天使降臨。以下是個很好的例子告訴你如何利用其他的強力女武神：
Ethan Mitchellson 的黎明使者萊拉指揮官套牌
一副純白的套牌在指揮官裡將會充滿挑戰，但戰歌並不是為了冰霜巨人在戰鬥中擊倒人類幼兒而設的。如果有人能夠名留青史，所有的挑戰並將終能克服！這副套牌將能為你帶來榮耀的勝利。一副大型飛兵的套牌很難被阻擋，而萊拉的異能能為你的天使帶來繫命，確保你能無後顧之憂的放心攻擊。
這裡沒有太多空間向你們分享更多創造凱德海姆時的故事，但別忘了追蹤我的Twitter @EthanFleischer，那些管理著我社群媒體帳號的矮人們或許或貼出一些凱德海姆的故事！