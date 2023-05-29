MTG Arena Announcements – May 29, 2023
In this edition:
- Congratulations Benjamin Broadstone, the Arena Championship 3 Winner!
- Start Your Historic Journey to Arena Championship 4
- Ian Adams Talks about Battles in MTG Arena
- Banned and Restricted List Update
- New Alchemy Rebalances Tomorrow, May 30
- May 30: Preorder The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ on MTG Arena!
- Event Schedule
Congratulations to Benjamin Broadstone, the Arena Championship 3 Winner!
This past weekend featured the Arena Championship 3, the pinnacle of competitive achievement in MTG Arena, and Benjamin Broadstone walked away with the championship title, $30,000 in winnings, and an invitation to this year's Magic World Championship!
Check out the decklists from the tournament—including the Rakdos Breach deck used by Benjamin—and visit twitch.tv/Magic to see the broadcasts from Arena Championship 3.
Start Your Historic Journey to Arena Championship 4
Reaching the Arena Championship as a competitor is a challenge, but if you have the skills, we have the paths that will take you there—and your first step on one of those paths happens this weekend!
Compete in the Historic format in the Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In event Saturday, June 3, to earn an invitation to the June Qualifier Weekend, your springboard to Arena Championship 4!
You'll have another option to reach for the big events on Friday, June 9, with the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In. The format is Traditional Historic (Best-of-Three) as well.
Then, with invitation in hand, you'll be ready for the Qualifier Weekend event, June 10–11. The format is Traditional Historic (Best-of-Three), so start planning and practicing now!
Ian Adams Talks about Battles in MTG Arena
Join Ian tomorrow for a Q&A session on the Magic Discord channel Tuesday, May 30, from 1 p.m to 2 p.m. PT!
Battles arrived with March of the Machine, introducing a new card type—and a new challenge for the developers behind MTG Arena. Ian Adams returns for a comprehensive look behind the scenes at what it was like to add battles to the game. Check out his article, We Put Battles on MTG Arena: What Was That Like?
Banned and Restricted List Update
The Banned and Restricted list in MTG Arena will be updated tomorrow, May 30. Read more about the changes and the philosophy behind the banned and restricted list with our update to Standard rotation in the May 29, 2023 Banned and Restricted Announcement.
New Alchemy Rebalances Tomorrow, May 30
We have a couple of rebalances coming Tuesday, May 30, to the Alchemy format.
Mono-Red Rebalances
Mono-red aggressive decks are among the top performing decks on the Alchemy ladder, especially in Best-of-One
matches. Most cards in mono-red are replaceable with others, but
We are only rebalancing Kumano Faces Kakkazan and Traumatic Prank to directly target mono-red aggro and avoid weakening red's removal in other decks.
- Kumano Faces Kakkazan is the most efficient one-drop in mono-red that plays well with both creature-centric and
spell-centric builds with its second chapter and by triggering prowess. Etching of Kumano loses
haste.
- Traumatic Prank efficiently answers large creatures that are otherwise supposed to be strong against red decks. The cost increases to 3R (from 2R).
May 30: Preorder The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth on MTG Arena!
Starting Tuesday, May 30, join the Fellowship! Choose your bundle for your epic adventure there and back again!
Aragorn Pack Bundle
$49.99/€53.99Available at purchase:
Available at release (June 20):
- Aragorn, the Uniter sleeve
- 50x LTR packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Aragorn, the Uniter depth art card style
- Aragorn, the Uniter card card
Gandalf Pass Bundle
$14.99/€16.49Available at purchase:
Available at release (June 20):
- Gandalf the White sleeve
- LTR Mastery Pass
- Gandalf the White depth art card style
- Gandalf the White card
The One Ring Bundle
3,000 Gems/15,000 GoldAvailable at purchase:
- The One Ring pet
- Sauron, the Lidless Eye sleeve
Play Bundle
$24.99/€26.99Available at purchase:
Available at release (June 20):
- Burst Lightning sleeve
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
Log in to MTG Arena Tuesday, May 30, following the update to preorder The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth bundles!
EVENT SCHEDULE
Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- May 30–June 1: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Phantom Sealed
- June 6–8: Historic Pauper
- June 13–15: Momir
- June 20–22: Starter Deck Test Drive
- June 27–29: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Phantom Sealed
QUICK DRAFT
- May 26–June 6: March of the Machine
- June 9–16: The Brothers' War
- June 16–29: Phyrexia: All Will Be One
OTHER EVENTS
- May 26–June 3: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Premier Draft
- June 2–5: Treasured Festival: Historic Singleton
- June 3–11: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Premier Draft
- June 12–20: Chromatic Cube
PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).
QUALIFIER EVENTS
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
June
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
June 3, 6 a.m. PT
- Format: Historic
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
June 9, 6 a.m. PT–June 10, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Historic
- Qualifier Weekend
June 10, 6 a.m. PT–June 11, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Historic (Best-of-Three)
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Arena Open: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited
July 1–2
- July 1: Day One, LTR Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- July 2: Day Two, LTR Player Draft (Best-of-Three)
There are two Player Draft events on Day Two.
May 2023 Ranked Season
The May 2023 Ranked Season begins April 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on May 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 March of the Machine pack
- Silver Reward: 1 March of the Machinepack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Change the Equation card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Change the Equation card style + Nahiri's Warcrafting card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Change the Equation card style card style + Nahiri's Warcrafting card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Change the Equation card style + Nahiri's Warcrafting card style
June 2023 Ranked Season
The June 2023 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 March of the Machine pack
- Silver Reward: 1 March of the Machinepack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + card style 1
- Platinum Reward: 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + card style 1 + Orcish Bowmasters card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + card style 1 + Orcish Bowmasters card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + card style 1 + Orcish Bowmasters card style
Card style
coming soon!
Follow MTG Arena Social
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on:
- Twitter @MTG_Arena
- Facebook @MTGArena
- Instagram @mtgarena
- TikTok @MTGArena
- MTG Arena YouTube channel
- Magic: The Gathering Discord channel
© 2023 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings and Tales of Middle-earth are trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC.
- Traumatic Prank efficiently answers large creatures that are otherwise supposed to be strong against red decks. The cost increases to 3R (from 2R).