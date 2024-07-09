Skip to main content
HISTORIC FORMAT

Deck Size
60+
Number of Players
2
Game Duration
10 Minutes

Why Play This Format?

  • Play with a large, curated list of cards.
  • Cards do not rotate as new Standard sets are released.
  • Rebalanced cards keep the format fresh and exciting.
  • Play digitally only on MTG Arena!

Different Ways to Play

MTG Arena
Try your hand at  Magic: The Gathering  through tutorials and a digital game you can take on the go.  MTG Arena  is free and available on mobile or desktop.  
Play Rules/Modifiers

Historic is MTG Arena’s largest Constructed format, filled with both old and new Magic cards. Digital-only cards are legal in this format, including rebalanced versions of existing cards. Play unique strategies, wild synergies, and construct unique decks! Historic never rotates and is curated as a digital-first format.

  • Your deck must be at least 60 cards.
  • Up to fifteen cards may be included in your sideboard, seven in best of 1.
  • Include no more than four copies of any individual card in your main deck and sideboard combined (except basic lands).

