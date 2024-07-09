HISTORIC FORMAT
Why Play This Format?
- Play with a large, curated list of cards.
- Cards do not rotate as new Standard sets are released.
- Rebalanced cards keep the format fresh and exciting.
- Play digitally only on MTG Arena!
Different Ways to Play
Play Rules/Modifiers
Historic is MTG Arena’s largest Constructed format, filled with both old and new Magic cards. Digital-only cards are legal in this format, including rebalanced versions of existing cards. Play unique strategies, wild synergies, and construct unique decks! Historic never rotates and is curated as a digital-first format.
- Your deck must be at least 60 cards.
- Up to fifteen cards may be included in your sideboard, seven in best of 1.
- Include no more than four copies of any individual card in your main deck and sideboard combined (except basic lands).