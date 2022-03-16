Midweek Magic is a weekly event taking place Tuesdays to Thursdays in MTG Arena where players can enjoy casual games of online Magic in a variety of formats with no entry cost. Players can earn individual card rewards (ICRs) and in-game cosmetics for wins.

Midweek Magic began as FNM at Home in March of 2020, developed to keep the fun of Friday Night Magic events alive when players couldn't visit their local game stores. Thankfully, in-store play slowly resumed in many locations, and Friday Night Magic returned.

We didn't want to lose the fun and community around FNM at Home, so we updated our FNM at Home event to take place from Tuesdays to Thursdays and renamed it Midweek Magic. Now, you can enjoy Magic during the week on MTG Arena and then connect with your friends at your local game store for fun, in-person Friday Night Magic events, too!

Upcoming Midweek Magic Events

Updated December 5, 2022

Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC -08:00).