Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ Card Image Gallery

Card Image Gallery / Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™

Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™
Card Image Gallery

Cast powerful spells, call upon classic summons, and visit your favorite locations on the back of a chocobo. You can experience every mainline game in the FINAL FANTASY franchise when Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ releases on June 13, 2025. Get an early look at the set in A First Look at Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY.

白色 (3)
藍色 (2)
黑色 (4)
紅色 (1)
綠色 (3)
多彩 (27)
神器 (1)
© SQUARE ENIX       IMAGE ILLUSTRATION: © YOSHITAKA AMANO