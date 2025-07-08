From time immemorial, beings on this world and countless others looked skyward and saw only one thing: possibility. Beyond the known Multiverse lies wonder, adventure, and even more magic than you could imagine. Edge of Eternities takes us to the Sothera system, with worlds to explore and treasures to uncover. It's our first foray into space! This is going to be an experience like no other, and to prepare you, we have a rundown of all the new mechanics that await.

Spacecraft and Station

You don't need a Planeswalker's spark to explore the mysteries of space, but unless your respiratory system has advanced in an unusual way and you can walk really fast, you do need a ship. Spacecraft is a new artifact subtype. Spacecrafts represent the various warships, freighters, cruisers, and other space-worthy vessels that you'll use to get around out here. Welcome aboard, Captain.

0249_MTGEOE_Main: Wurmwall Sweeper

Each Spacecraft starts out as an artifact, but most can become artifact creatures with the help of some intrepid explorers. But a ship without a crew just kind of sits there, so you'll want to get folks to their stations. To do that, you'll need the new station ability.

Station is an activated ability that can be activated only as a sorcery, meaning during your main phase when the stack is empty. To activate the station ability, tap an untapped creature you control other than the Spacecraft itself (which will soon become a creature, as you'll see). This can be any other untapped creature you control, including one that came under your control this turn. As that ability resolves, put a number of charge counters equal to the creature's power on the Spacecraft.

Once the Spacecraft has a number of charge counters on it equal to or greater than the number indicated in the circle on the left side of its text box, it becomes a creature with the power and toughness indicated on the right side. It also has any abilities found in the lower striation of the text box. For example, if Wurmwall Sweeper has three charge counters on it, it's not a creature and it doesn't have flying. Once it gets its fourth charge counter, it becomes a 2/2 artifact creature with flying.

Not all Spacecrafts become creatures once they reach the indicated number of charge counters. If there is no power and toughness indicated, it simply means the Spacecraft will have the abilities listed in that part of the text box, but it won't become an artifact creature.

Spacecrafts, Vehicles, and Commander

We interrupt this mechanics article for an important space bulletin. Okay, it's really just an update to the Commander rules. Starting with Edge of Eternities, legendary Vehicles and legendary Spacecrafts with a printed power and toughness are eligible to be your deck's commander. Nothing is changing regarding color identity, so if you choose a colorless Vehicle or Spacecraft as your commander, you'll still need to build your deck accordingly, but you now have some more hardware as deck-building options. Happy deck building!

Planet

Planet is a new nonbasic land type. Planet doesn't have any rules or functionality tied to it, but the Planets we encounter here all happen to have station, so let's see one!

0260_MTGEOE_Main: Uthros, Titanic Godcore

Just like a Spacecraft that doesn't become an artifact creature, these Planets don't become creatures. However, once you've activated Uthros's station ability enough to get twelve or more charge counters onto it, it will have its final ability.

Warp

The miracle of space travel is made possible because, well, those are some big words. Let's just say we figured out how to travel incredible distances faster than expected. Warp is a new ability that lets cards travel to the battlefield faster than expected.

0037_MTGEOE_Main: Starfield Shepherd 0393_MTGEOE_PromoPk: Starfield Shepherd

Warp represents an alternative cost. If you cast a card with warp from your hand, you may choose to pay its warp cost rather than its mana cost. If you do, you'll exile the permanent it becomes at the beginning of the next end step. It then becomes a "warped card," perhaps with sound effects. Whoosh! Once the card is exiled, you can cast it from exile on a later turn.

Warp is mostly found on creatures, but it can appear on any permanent card. Because permanents with warp are only around for a short while—at least the first time—they'll usually have abilities that will make their brief appearance useful. Those might be enters abilities like the one Starfield Shepherd has. They might be, well, other things. You're pretty bright. I mean, you made it to space! You'll figure it out.

Because warp is only usable from your hand, you won't be able to pay the warp cost again when you cast the card from exile. Some cards care about whether a spell "was warped this turn." This means that a spell was cast by paying its warp cost. It doesn't matter whether that spell resolved, and it doesn't matter who cast that spell. Remember that a spell's mana value is determined only by its mana cost, so even if you cast Starfield Shepherd for its warp cost, its mana value remains 5.

Void

There's a lot of space out in space, and sometimes it's not where you're headed, it's what you've left behind. Void abilities improve what cards do if a nonland permanent left the battlefield this turn or if a spell was warped this turn.

0122_MTGEOE_Main: Tragic Trajectory

Void abilities can take many forms. On instants and sorceries, void may provide an alternative effect, indicated by the word "instead." Void may also provide an additional effect, adding to what the spell normally does rather than replacing it.

0108_MTGEOE_Main: Insatiable Skittermaw

Permanents can also have void abilities. In most cases, these are triggered abilities that trigger only if the void condition is met. That is, the ability triggers only if a nonland permanent has left the battlefield that turn or if a spell was warped that turn. It doesn't matter who controlled the nonland permanent or who cast the spell, and it doesn't matter what happened to that spell after it was cast.

Lander Tokens

Encountering new planets is sometimes tricky. Are there hostile residents? A place to park? Is there air? You don't know! But once you're ready to make planetfall, a trusty Lander will help you get the lay of the land in no time.

0185_MTGEOE_Main: Galactic Wayfarer 0008_MTGEOE_ToknBstr: Lander Token (Green)

A Lander token is a new predefined token type, joining Treasure, Food, and a few others. A Lander token is a colorless artifact token with " , , Sacrifice this token: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle." All kinds of cards will have you creating Lander tokens, and each one helps you keep your mana flowing.

It's time to find your fortune beyond the stars. Follow along with all the previews on DailyMTG and from your favorite Magic content creators. Curious what's already been revealed? The Edge of Eternities Card Image Gallery has everything from the set's debut. It's truly out of this world.

Ready to see what lies in the heart of a black hole? You can make first contact with Edge of Eternities products when the set releases worldwide on August 1, 2025. Edge of Eternities is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.