在2024年2月9日，卡洛夫庄园谋杀案全球同步开始调查。收集线索和证据，用与系列同步发售的4副指挥官套牌阐明你的推理。
Deadly Disguise（红绿白）
Revenant Recon（蓝黑）
Deep Clue Sea（绿白蓝）
Blame Game（红白）
可在新的牌图集合里查阅这些套牌里的牌，其中还有卡洛夫庄园谋杀案所有精美牌张的最新信息，例如该系列里精美的补充包添趣处理。
每副套牌内含以下内容：
- 1副开盒即玩的套牌，内含100张万智牌，具体如下：
- 2张新加入万智牌的传统闪传奇生物，可用作各自套牌的指挥官
- 98张不闪的牌张
- 内含10张全新的万智牌牌张
- 88张重印牌和卡洛夫庄园谋杀案牌张，包含复数张基本地牌
- 1包两张牌的聚珍补充包尝鲜包，内容如下：
- 1张传统闪或不闪的补充包添趣稀有或秘稀牌
- 此卡位的牌张可能是侦案特色牌框、档案特色牌框、拉尼卡处理、无边框或宽画处理。
- 1张传统闪普通或非普通牌，为档案特色牌框或侦案特色牌框版
- 1张蚀刻闪展示型指挥官（硬纸板的指挥官牌张复制品，牌框和插画上有蚀刻质感的闪牌效果，不能在认证的指挥官赛中使用）
- 10个双面衍生物
- 1个套牌盒（可收纳100张上有牌套的牌）
- 1个生命计数器
- 1份策略简介
本系列的指挥官套牌悬疑元素十足，我们在此列出这些指挥官套牌的套牌列表，现在你就可以在本地游戏店预订，在亚马逊等网络零售商处预购，或者在其他出售万智牌产品的地方订购！
Deadly Disguise
林地之眼寇斯特和狂怒熊母杜卡娜为传统闪牌。林地之眼寇斯特展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。
1 Kaust, Eyes of the Glade
1 Duskana, the Rage Mother
1 True Identity
1 Unexplained Absence
1 Veiled Ascension
1 Boltbender
1 Showstopping Surprise
1 Tesak, Judith's Hellhound
1 Experiment Twelve
1 Printlifter Ooze
1 Panoptic Projektor
1 Ransom Note (Morph)
1 Ugin's Mastery
1 Austere Command
1 Dusk /// Dawn
1 Exalted Angel
1 Fell the Mighty
1 Hidden Dragonslayer
1 Master of Pearls
1 Mastery of the Unseen
1 Mirror Entity
1 Welcoming Vampire
1 Akroma, Angel of Fury
1 Ashcloud Phoenix
1 Chaos Warp
1 Imperial Hellkite
1 Jeska's Will
1 Neheb, the Eternal
1 Scourge of the Throne
1 Beast Whisperer
1 Deathmist Raptor
1 Den Protector
1 Hooded Hydra
1 Krosan Cloudscraper
1 Krosan Colossus
1 Obscuring Aether
1 Ohran Frostfang
1 Return of the Wildspeaker
1 Root Elemental
1 Saryth, the Viper's Fang
1 Seedborn Muse
1 Temur War Shaman
1 Thelonite Hermit
1 Toski, Bearer of Secrets
1 Trail of Mystery
1 Whisperwood Elemental
1 Yedora, Grave Gardener
1 Decimate
1 Sidar Kondo of Jamuraa
1 Lifecrafter's Bestiary
1 Scroll of Fate
1 Canopy Vista
1 Cinder Glade
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fortified Village
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 Game Trail
1 Kessig Wolf Run
1 Mossfire Valley
1 Mosswort Bridge
1 Scattered Groves
1 Sheltered Thicket
1 Shrine of the Forsaken Gods
1 Sungrass Prairie
1 Temple of Abandon
1 Temple of Plenty
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Path to Exile
1 Ainok Survivalist
1 Broodhatch Nantuko
1 Nervous Gardener
1 Nantuko Vigilante
1 Nature's Lore
1 Sakura-Tribe Elder
1 Salt Road Ambushers
1 Three Visits
1 Wild Growth
1 Arcane Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Boros Garrison
1 Command Tower
1 Branch of Vitu-Ghazi
1 Gruul Turf
1 Jungle Shrine
1 Krosan Verge
1 Sacred Peaks
1 Selesnya Sanctuary
1 Temple of the False God
1 Zoetic Cavern
4 Plains
3 Mountain
4 Forest
Deadly Disguise衍生物
- 2 流浆//神秘生物（辅助）衍生物
- 2 蛇//变身（辅助）衍生物
- 2 腐生物//变身（辅助）衍生物
- 2 腐生物//显化（辅助）衍生物
- 2 昆虫//显化（辅助）衍生物
Revenant Recon
偏执理论家梅可和深洋密探玛沃为传统闪牌。偏执理论家梅可展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。
1 Mirko, Obsessive Theorist
1 Marvo, Deep Operative
1 Case of the Shifting Visage
1 Copy Catchers
1 Final-Word Phantom
1 Watcher of Hours
1 Charnel Serenade
1 Eye of Duskmantle
1 Foreboding Steamboat
1 Unshakable Tail
1 Counterpoint
1 Ransom Note (Surveil)
1 Amphin Mutineer
1 Dream Eater
1 Mission Briefing
1 Phyrexian Metamorph
1 Sphinx of the Second Sun
1 Vizier of Many Faces
1 Black Sun's Zenith
1 Dogged Detective
1 Doom Whisperer
1 Grave Titan
1 Massacre Wurm
1 Overseer of the Damned
1 Phyrexian Arena
1 Pile On
1 Reanimate
1 Rise of the Dark Realms
1 Toxic Deluge
1 Twilight Prophet
1 Baleful Strix
1 Connive // Concoct
1 Lazav, the Multifarious
1 Master of Death
1 Choked Estuary
1 Darkwater Catacombs
1 Drownyard Temple
1 Fetid Pools
1 Hostile Desert
1 River of Tears
1 Sunken Hollow
1 Brainstorm
1 Consider
1 Curate
1 Deep Analysis
1 Enhanced Surveillance
1 Ephara's Dispersal
1 Mulldrifter
1 Nightveil Sprite
1 Otherworldly Gaze
1 Thoughtbound Phantasm
1 Animate Dead
1 Necromancy
1 Price of Fame
1 Ravenous Chupacabra
1 Shriekmaw
1 Sinister Starfish
1 Syr Konrad, the Grim
1 Whispering Snitch
1 Dimir Spybug
1 Discovery // Dispersal
1 Disinformation Campaign
1 Notion Rain
1 Arcane Signet
1 Dimir Signet
1 Everflowing Chalice
1 Mind Stone
1 Sol Ring
1 Talisman of Dominance
1 Thought Vessel
1 Ash Barrens
1 Bojuka Bog
1 Command Tower
1 Dimir Aqueduct
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Mystic Sanctuary
1 Port of Karfell
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Tainted Isle
1 Temple of the False God
1 Tocasia's Dig Site
9 Island
9 Swamp
Revenant Recon衍生物
- 4 复制品//灵俑衍生物
- 4 火蜥蜴／战士//灵俑衍生物
- 1 黄金城祝福（辅助）//灵俑衍生物
- 1 多面维齐尔//灵俑衍生物
Deep Clue Sea
海底侦员莫思卡和携犬顽探索菲娅为传统闪牌。海底侦员莫思卡展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。
1 Morska, Undersea Sleuth
1 Sophia, Dogged Detective
1 Armed with Proof
1 Merchant of Truth
1 Serene Sleuth
1 Detective of the Month
1 Follow the Bodies
1 Tangletrove Kelp
1 Innocuous Researcher
1 On the Trail
1 Knowledge Is Power
1 Ransom Note (Clues)
1 Aerial Extortionist
1 Bennie Bracks, Zoologist
1 Farewell
1 Fumigate
1 Organic Extinction
1 Search the Premises
1 Alandra, Sky Dreamer
1 Confirm Suspicions
1 Ethereal Investigator
1 Finale of Revelation
1 Kappa Cannoneer
1 Mechanized Production
1 Nadir Kraken
1 Shimmer Dragon
1 Teferi's Ageless Insight
1 Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh
1 Thought Monitor
1 Hornet Queen
1 Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse
1 Killer Service
1 Tireless Tracker
1 Adrix and Nev, Twincasters
1 Chulane, Teller of Tales
1 Disorder in the Court
1 Esix, Fractal Bloom
1 Hydroid Krasis
1 Koma, Cosmos Serpent
1 Lonis, Cryptozoologist
1 Selvala, Explorer Returned
1 Academy Manufactor
1 Idol of Oblivion
1 Inspiring Statuary
1 Nettlecyst
1 Psychosis Crawler
1 Canopy Vista
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Irrigated Farmland
1 Prairie Stream
1 Scattered Groves
1 Skycloud Expanse
1 Spire of Industry
1 Sungrass Prairie
1 Temple of Enlightenment
1 Temple of Mystery
1 Temple of Plenty
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Erdwal Illuminator
1 Junk Winder
1 Ongoing Investigation
1 Whirler Rogue
1 Graf Mole
1 Ulvenwald Mysteries
1 Wilderness Reclamation
1 Wavesifter
1 Arcane Signet
1 Azorius Signet
1 Simic Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Talisman of Curiosity
1 Talisman of Progress
1 Talisman of Unity
1 Azorius Chancery
1 Magnifying Glass
1 Command Tower
1 Krosan Verge
1 Lonely Sandbar
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Seaside Citadel
1 Secluded Steppe
1 Selesnya Sanctuary
1 Simic Growth Chamber
1 Temple of the False God
1 Tranquil Thicket
3 Plains
6 Island
5 Forest
Deep Clue Sea衍生物
- 1 龙兽//猫衍生物
- 1 小小//奥札奇衍生物
- 1 黄金城祝福（辅助）//人类／士兵衍生物
- 1 线索//昆虫（黄蜂）衍生物
- 1 振翼机（1/1）//犀牛／战士衍生物
- 1 振翼机（1/1）//珍宝衍生物
- 1 线索//食品衍生物
- 1 龙兽//寇玛缠蛇衍生物
- 1 精怪//非瑞人／病菌衍生物
- 1 触手//寇玛缠蛇衍生物
Blame Game
冲动控官内莉博卡和辉光仲裁使飞羽为传统闪牌。冲动控官内莉博卡展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。
1 Nelly Borca, Impulsive Accuser
1 Feather, Radiant Arbiter
1 Immortal Obligation
1 Otherworldly Escort
1 Redemption Arc
1 Trouble in Pairs
1 Havoc Eater
1 Hot Pursuit
1 Mob Verdict
1 Prisoner's Dilemma
1 Take the Bait
1 Ransom Note (Accusations)
1 Angel of the Ruins
1 Comeuppance
1 Darien, King of Kjeldor
1 Duelist's Heritage
1 Elspeth, Sun's Champion
1 Keeper of the Accord
1 Loran of the Third Path
1 Promise of Loyalty
1 Selfless Squire
1 Sevinne's Reclamation
1 Smuggler's Share
1 Stalking Leonin
1 Sun Titan
1 Windborn Muse
1 Winds of Rath
1 Agitator Ant
1 Brash Taunter
1 Disrupt Decorum
1 Etali, Primal Storm
1 Fiendish Duo
1 Frontier Warmonger
1 Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs
1 Spectacular Showdown
1 Vengeful Ancestor
1 Anya, Merciless Angel
1 Boros Reckoner
1 Deflecting Palm
1 Gisela, Blade of Goldnight
1 Ancient Stone Idol
1 Solemn Simulacrum
1 Steel Hellkite
1 Tome of Legends
1 Castle Ardenvale
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 Kher Keep
1 Labyrinth of Skophos
1 Needle Spires
1 Scavenger Grounds
1 Slayers' Stronghold
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Throne of the High City
1 War Room
1 Ghostly Prison
1 Gideon's Sacrifice
1 Martial Impetus
1 Orzhov Advokist
1 Seal of Cleansing
1 Soul Snare
1 Vow of Duty
1 Wall of Omens
1 Curse of Opulence
1 Rite of the Raging Storm
1 Shiny Impetus
1 Vow of Lightning
1 Arcane Signet
1 Bloodthirsty Blade
1 Fellwar Stone
1 Mind Stone
1 Sol Ring
1 Talisman of Conviction
1 Thought Vessel
1 Access Tunnel
1 Ash Barrens
1 Boros Garrison
1 Command Tower
1 Escape Tunnel
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Sunhome, Fortress of the Legion
1 Temple of the False God
9 Plains
7 Mountain
Blame Game衍生物
- 1 组构体（6/12）//士兵衍生物
- 1 人类//士兵衍生物
- 1 人类//食人魔衍生物
- 2 士兵//食人魔衍生物
- 1 士兵//喀尔寨鬼崽衍生物
- 1 黄金//暴雷灵衍生物
- 1 黄金//珍宝衍生物
- 1 黄金//喀尔寨鬼崽衍生物
- 1 黄金//君主（辅助）衍生物
