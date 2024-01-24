在2024年2月9日，卡洛夫庄园谋杀案全球同步开始调查。收集线索和证据，用与系列同步发售的4副指挥官套牌阐明你的推理。

Deadly Disguise（红绿白）
Revenant Recon（蓝黑）
 
Deep Clue Sea（绿白蓝）
Blame Game（红白）
 

可在新的牌图集合里查阅这些套牌里的牌，其中还有卡洛夫庄园谋杀案所有精美牌张的最新信息，例如该系列里精美的补充包添趣处理

每副套牌内含以下内容：

  • 1副开盒即玩的套牌，内含100张万智牌，具体如下：
    • 2张新加入万智牌的传统闪传奇生物，可用作各自套牌的指挥官
    • 98张不闪的牌张
      • 内含10张全新的万智牌牌张
      • 88张重印牌和卡洛夫庄园谋杀案牌张，包含复数张基本地牌
  • 1包两张牌的聚珍补充包尝鲜包，内容如下：
    • 1张传统闪或不闪的补充包添趣稀有或秘稀牌
      • 此卡位的牌张可能是侦案特色牌框、档案特色牌框、拉尼卡处理、无边框或宽画处理。
    • 1张传统闪普通或非普通牌，为档案特色牌框或侦案特色牌框版
  • 1张蚀刻闪展示型指挥官（硬纸板的指挥官牌张复制品，牌框和插画上有蚀刻质感的闪牌效果，不能在认证的指挥官赛中使用）
  • 10个双面衍生物
  • 1个套牌盒（可收纳100张上有牌套的牌）
  • 1个生命计数器
  • 1份策略简介

本系列的指挥官套牌悬疑元素十足，我们在此列出这些指挥官套牌的套牌列表，现在你就可以在本地游戏店预订，在亚马逊等网络零售商处预购，或者在其他出售万智牌产品的地方订购！

（编注：下列的套牌列表自动从风云集抓取每张牌最新印制的样子，未必是出现在本产品中的样子。此处的套牌列表并非产品内牌张个别展示，仅为互动查询套牌中包含各牌张的功能之用。）

Deadly Disguise

林地之眼寇斯特（传统闪）
狂怒熊母杜卡娜（传统闪）
林地之眼寇斯特（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）
林地之眼寇斯特和狂怒熊母杜卡娜为传统闪牌。林地之眼寇斯特展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。

1 Kaust, Eyes of the Glade 1 Duskana, the Rage Mother 1 True Identity 1 Unexplained Absence 1 Veiled Ascension 1 Boltbender 1 Showstopping Surprise 1 Tesak, Judith's Hellhound 1 Experiment Twelve 1 Printlifter Ooze 1 Panoptic Projektor 1 Ransom Note (Morph) 1 Ugin's Mastery 1 Austere Command 1 Dusk /// Dawn 1 Exalted Angel 1 Fell the Mighty 1 Hidden Dragonslayer 1 Master of Pearls 1 Mastery of the Unseen 1 Mirror Entity 1 Welcoming Vampire 1 Akroma, Angel of Fury 1 Ashcloud Phoenix 1 Chaos Warp 1 Imperial Hellkite 1 Jeska's Will 1 Neheb, the Eternal 1 Scourge of the Throne 1 Beast Whisperer 1 Deathmist Raptor 1 Den Protector 1 Hooded Hydra 1 Krosan Cloudscraper 1 Krosan Colossus 1 Obscuring Aether 1 Ohran Frostfang 1 Return of the Wildspeaker 1 Root Elemental 1 Saryth, the Viper's Fang 1 Seedborn Muse 1 Temur War Shaman 1 Thelonite Hermit 1 Toski, Bearer of Secrets 1 Trail of Mystery 1 Whisperwood Elemental 1 Yedora, Grave Gardener 1 Decimate 1 Sidar Kondo of Jamuraa 1 Lifecrafter's Bestiary 1 Scroll of Fate 1 Canopy Vista 1 Cinder Glade 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fortified Village 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Game Trail 1 Kessig Wolf Run 1 Mossfire Valley 1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Scattered Groves 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Shrine of the Forsaken Gods 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Path to Exile 1 Ainok Survivalist 1 Broodhatch Nantuko 1 Nervous Gardener 1 Nantuko Vigilante 1 Nature's Lore 1 Sakura-Tribe Elder 1 Salt Road Ambushers 1 Three Visits 1 Wild Growth 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Boros Garrison 1 Command Tower 1 Branch of Vitu-Ghazi 1 Gruul Turf 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Krosan Verge 1 Sacred Peaks 1 Selesnya Sanctuary 1 Temple of the False God 1 Zoetic Cavern 4 Plains 3 Mountain 4 Forest

Deadly Disguise衍生物

  • 2 流浆//神秘生物（辅助）衍生物
  • 2 蛇//变身（辅助）衍生物
  • 2 腐生物//变身（辅助）衍生物
  • 2 腐生物//显化（辅助）衍生物
  • 2 昆虫//显化（辅助）衍生物
流浆
神秘生物（辅助）
流浆//神秘生物（辅助）
蛇
变身（辅助）
蛇//变身（辅助）
腐生物
变身（辅助）
腐生物//变身（辅助）
腐生物
显化（辅助）
腐生物//显化（辅助）
昆虫
显化（辅助）
昆虫//显化（辅助）

Revenant Recon

偏执理论家梅可（传统闪）
深洋密探玛沃 （传统闪）
偏执理论家梅可（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）
偏执理论家梅可和深洋密探玛沃为传统闪牌。偏执理论家梅可展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。

1 Mirko, Obsessive Theorist 1 Marvo, Deep Operative 1 Case of the Shifting Visage 1 Copy Catchers 1 Final-Word Phantom 1 Watcher of Hours 1 Charnel Serenade 1 Eye of Duskmantle 1 Foreboding Steamboat 1 Unshakable Tail 1 Counterpoint 1 Ransom Note (Surveil) 1 Amphin Mutineer 1 Dream Eater 1 Mission Briefing 1 Phyrexian Metamorph 1 Sphinx of the Second Sun 1 Vizier of Many Faces 1 Black Sun's Zenith 1 Dogged Detective 1 Doom Whisperer 1 Grave Titan 1 Massacre Wurm 1 Overseer of the Damned 1 Phyrexian Arena 1 Pile On 1 Reanimate 1 Rise of the Dark Realms 1 Toxic Deluge 1 Twilight Prophet 1 Baleful Strix 1 Connive // Concoct 1 Lazav, the Multifarious 1 Master of Death 1 Choked Estuary 1 Darkwater Catacombs 1 Drownyard Temple 1 Fetid Pools 1 Hostile Desert 1 River of Tears 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Brainstorm 1 Consider 1 Curate 1 Deep Analysis 1 Enhanced Surveillance 1 Ephara's Dispersal 1 Mulldrifter 1 Nightveil Sprite 1 Otherworldly Gaze 1 Thoughtbound Phantasm 1 Animate Dead 1 Necromancy 1 Price of Fame 1 Ravenous Chupacabra 1 Shriekmaw 1 Sinister Starfish 1 Syr Konrad, the Grim 1 Whispering Snitch 1 Dimir Spybug 1 Discovery // Dispersal 1 Disinformation Campaign 1 Notion Rain 1 Arcane Signet 1 Dimir Signet 1 Everflowing Chalice 1 Mind Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Dominance 1 Thought Vessel 1 Ash Barrens 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Dimir Aqueduct 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Mystic Sanctuary 1 Port of Karfell 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Tainted Isle 1 Temple of the False God 1 Tocasia's Dig Site 9 Island 9 Swamp

Revenant Recon衍生物

  • 4 复制品//灵俑衍生物
  • 4 火蜥蜴／战士//灵俑衍生物
  • 1 黄金城祝福（辅助）//灵俑衍生物
  • 1 多面维齐尔//灵俑衍生物
复制品
复制品//灵俑
火蜥蜴／战士
火蜥蜴／战士//灵俑
黄金城祝福（辅助）
黄金城祝福（辅助）//灵俑
多面维齐尔
多面维齐尔//灵俑

Deep Clue Sea

海底侦员莫思卡（传统闪）
携犬顽探索菲娅（传统闪）
海底侦员莫思卡（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）
海底侦员莫思卡和携犬顽探索菲娅为传统闪牌。海底侦员莫思卡展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。

1 Morska, Undersea Sleuth 1 Sophia, Dogged Detective 1 Armed with Proof 1 Merchant of Truth 1 Serene Sleuth 1 Detective of the Month 1 Follow the Bodies 1 Tangletrove Kelp 1 Innocuous Researcher 1 On the Trail 1 Knowledge Is Power 1 Ransom Note (Clues) 1 Aerial Extortionist 1 Bennie Bracks, Zoologist 1 Farewell 1 Fumigate 1 Organic Extinction 1 Search the Premises 1 Alandra, Sky Dreamer 1 Confirm Suspicions 1 Ethereal Investigator 1 Finale of Revelation 1 Kappa Cannoneer 1 Mechanized Production 1 Nadir Kraken 1 Shimmer Dragon 1 Teferi's Ageless Insight 1 Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh 1 Thought Monitor 1 Hornet Queen 1 Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse 1 Killer Service 1 Tireless Tracker 1 Adrix and Nev, Twincasters 1 Chulane, Teller of Tales 1 Disorder in the Court 1 Esix, Fractal Bloom 1 Hydroid Krasis 1 Koma, Cosmos Serpent 1 Lonis, Cryptozoologist 1 Selvala, Explorer Returned 1 Academy Manufactor 1 Idol of Oblivion 1 Inspiring Statuary 1 Nettlecyst 1 Psychosis Crawler 1 Canopy Vista 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Prairie Stream 1 Scattered Groves 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Spire of Industry 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Erdwal Illuminator 1 Junk Winder 1 Ongoing Investigation 1 Whirler Rogue 1 Graf Mole 1 Ulvenwald Mysteries 1 Wilderness Reclamation 1 Wavesifter 1 Arcane Signet 1 Azorius Signet 1 Simic Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Curiosity 1 Talisman of Progress 1 Talisman of Unity 1 Azorius Chancery 1 Magnifying Glass 1 Command Tower 1 Krosan Verge 1 Lonely Sandbar 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Seaside Citadel 1 Secluded Steppe 1 Selesnya Sanctuary 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Temple of the False God 1 Tranquil Thicket 3 Plains 6 Island 5 Forest

Deep Clue Sea衍生物

  • 1 龙兽//猫衍生物
  • 1 小小//奥札奇衍生物
  • 1 黄金城祝福（辅助）//人类／士兵衍生物
  • 1 线索//昆虫（黄蜂）衍生物
  • 1 振翼机（1/1）//犀牛／战士衍生物
  • 1 振翼机（1/1）//珍宝衍生物
  • 1 线索//食品衍生物
  • 1 龙兽//寇玛缠蛇衍生物
  • 1 精怪//非瑞人／病菌衍生物
  • 1 触手//寇玛缠蛇衍生物
龙兽
龙兽//猫
小小
小小//奥札奇
黄金城祝福（辅助）
黄金城祝福（辅助）//人类／士兵
线索
线索//昆虫（黄蜂）
振翼机（1/1）
振翼机（1/1）//犀牛／战士
振翼机（1/1）
振翼机（1/1）//珍宝
线索
线索//食品
龙兽
龙兽//寇玛缠蛇
精怪
精怪//非瑞人／病菌
触手
触手//寇玛缠蛇

Blame Game

冲动控官内莉博卡（传统闪）
辉光仲裁使飞羽（传统闪）
冲动控官内莉博卡（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）
冲动控官内莉博卡和辉光仲裁使飞羽为传统闪牌。冲动控官内莉博卡展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。

1 Nelly Borca, Impulsive Accuser 1 Feather, Radiant Arbiter 1 Immortal Obligation 1 Otherworldly Escort 1 Redemption Arc 1 Trouble in Pairs 1 Havoc Eater 1 Hot Pursuit 1 Mob Verdict 1 Prisoner's Dilemma 1 Take the Bait 1 Ransom Note (Accusations) 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Comeuppance 1 Darien, King of Kjeldor 1 Duelist's Heritage 1 Elspeth, Sun's Champion 1 Keeper of the Accord 1 Loran of the Third Path 1 Promise of Loyalty 1 Selfless Squire 1 Sevinne's Reclamation 1 Smuggler's Share 1 Stalking Leonin 1 Sun Titan 1 Windborn Muse 1 Winds of Rath 1 Agitator Ant 1 Brash Taunter 1 Disrupt Decorum 1 Etali, Primal Storm 1 Fiendish Duo 1 Frontier Warmonger 1 Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs 1 Spectacular Showdown 1 Vengeful Ancestor 1 Anya, Merciless Angel 1 Boros Reckoner 1 Deflecting Palm 1 Gisela, Blade of Goldnight 1 Ancient Stone Idol 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Steel Hellkite 1 Tome of Legends 1 Castle Ardenvale 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Kher Keep 1 Labyrinth of Skophos 1 Needle Spires 1 Scavenger Grounds 1 Slayers' Stronghold 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Throne of the High City 1 War Room 1 Ghostly Prison 1 Gideon's Sacrifice 1 Martial Impetus 1 Orzhov Advokist 1 Seal of Cleansing 1 Soul Snare 1 Vow of Duty 1 Wall of Omens 1 Curse of Opulence 1 Rite of the Raging Storm 1 Shiny Impetus 1 Vow of Lightning 1 Arcane Signet 1 Bloodthirsty Blade 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Mind Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Thought Vessel 1 Access Tunnel 1 Ash Barrens 1 Boros Garrison 1 Command Tower 1 Escape Tunnel 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Sunhome, Fortress of the Legion 1 Temple of the False God 9 Plains 7 Mountain

Blame Game衍生物

  • 1 组构体（6/12）//士兵衍生物
  • 1 人类//士兵衍生物
  • 1 人类//食人魔衍生物
  • 2 士兵//食人魔衍生物
  • 1 士兵//喀尔寨鬼崽衍生物
  • 1 黄金//暴雷灵衍生物
  • 1 黄金//珍宝衍生物
  • 1 黄金//喀尔寨鬼崽衍生物
  • 1 黄金//君主（辅助）衍生物
组构体（6/12）
组构体（6/12）//士兵
人类
人类//士兵
人类
人类//食人魔
士兵
士兵//食人魔
士兵
士兵//喀尔寨鬼崽
黄金
黄金//暴雷灵
黄金
黄金//珍宝
黄金
黄金//喀尔寨鬼崽
黄金
黄金//君主（辅助）

这些套牌在2024年2月9日和卡洛夫庄园谋杀案一起上市，现在你就可以在本地游戏店预订，在亚马逊等网络零售商处预购，或者在其他出售万智牌产品的地方订购。