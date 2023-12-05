Skip to main content
Murders at Karlov Manor Card Image Gallery

Card Image Gallery / Murders at Karlov Manor

Murders at Karlov Manor
Card Image Gallery

Murders at Karlov Manor releases February 9, 2024. We'll share all the details with the Murders at Karlov Manor debut on January 16, 2024, but take an early look at the set with A First Look at Murders at Karlov Manor and begin unraveling the mystery now at MTGStory.com.

White (4)
Blue (7)
Black (2)
Red (3)
Green (4)
Multicolor (19)
Artifact (1)
Land (7)
