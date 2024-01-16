With a murderous conspiracy gripping Ravnica and its guilds, it's up to you (and the best of the Ravnican Agency of Magicological Investigations) to unravel the mystery before it's too late. This is Murders at Karlov Manor, arriving in stores worldwide February 9.

Murders of Karlov Manor Key Details

MKM Expansion Symbol

MKC Expansion Symbol MKC Expansion Symbol

SPG Expansion Symbol SPG Expansion Symbol

Murders at Karlov Manor Set Code: MKM

Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Set Code: MKC

Special Guests Set Code: SPG

Website: Murders at Karlov Manor

Murders at Karlov Manor is available to preorder at your local game store, online at Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Murders at Karlov Manor Preview Events

Murders at Karlov Manor Story Episodes 1–8 : Available now!

: Available now! Story Episodes 9 and 10 : January 17–18

: January 17–18 Commander Deck Previews : January 24

: January 24 Card Image Gallery and Previews Complete : January 26

: January 26 MTG Arena Release : February 6

: February 6 Global Tabletop Launch: February 9

Murders at Karlov Manor Gameplay Events

RavnicaDetectiveAgency.com Launch : January 16

: January 16 Prerelease at Your Local Game Store : February 2–8

: February 2–8 WPN Game Store Open House : February 9–11

: February 9–11 Friday Night Magic : February 9 – March 29

: February 9 – March 29 Standard Showdown : February 9 – April 4

: February 9 – April 4 Commander Party : February 16–18

: February 16–18 MagicCon: Chicago and Pro Tour Murders at Karlov Manor : February 23–25

: February 23–25 Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) Launch Party : February 23–25

: February 23–25 WPN Store Championship: March 2–10

A Puzzle for Players to Solve

As the exciting conclusion of the story finishes this week, players can turn their attention to explore puzzles printed across Murders at Karlov Manor products and the contents within. Prerelease Packs, individual cards, and more will feature clues for solving puzzles and uncovering further mysteries on RavnicaDetectiveAgency.com.

Deduce Demand Answers

While we always try to be as forthright as possible with the details of what you can find in our products, we have left some mysteries in the cards for you to discover on your own. If you (and players solving with you) deduce how all 13 puzzles are connected like the master sleuth Alquist Proft, you may even discover there's something more hidden underneath it all.

Product Overview

Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM) contains 81 commons, 100 uncommons, 60 rares, 10 rare dual lands, and 20 mythic rares. In addition, there are 5 basic lands with three unique variations each.

Murders at Karlov Manor Play Boosters can also include a card from The List, a collection of reprints from across Magic's history. There are 40 total reprints included on The List for Murders at Karlov Manor. These cards can be played in Limited (Draft and Sealed Deck) formats that include Murders at Karlov Manor and can be played in other formats (Pioneer, Modern, Commander, etc.) where they are already legal.

Play Boosters and Collector Boosters of Murders at Karlov Manor can also include a Special Guests (SPG) card, a thematic reprint from Magic's history featuring new artwork. There are 10 total Special Guests cards included in Murders at Karlov Manor. These cards can be played in Limited (Draft and Sealed Deck) formats that include Murders at Karlov Manor and can be played in other formats (Pioneer, Modern, Commander, etc.) where they are already legal. Play Boosters have Special Guests cards available in non-foil, while Collector Boosters have them in traditional foil.

Murders at Karlov Manor Booster Fun

Many cards available in Murders at Karlov Manor can be found with alternative treatments featuring unique artwork, styles, and aesthetics. You can take a closer look with the showcase magnified treatment, collect files with the showcase dossier treatment, and celebrate Ravnica's most well-known citizens with the Ravnica City treatment—fans of mystery and the guilds alike will be delighted with the coolest cards in Murders at Karlov Manor.

It Doesn't Add Up (Showcase Magnified) Expose the Culprit (Showcase Magnified)

The showcase magnified treatment is exactly what it sounds like: a closer look at the clues, investigation, and events at the core of the Murders at Karlov Manor story. Each card is a story spotlight card—reflecting what you'll read in the Murders at Karlov Manor story—and there are 30 magnified cards in total: 11 commons, 10 uncommons, 8 rares, and 1 mythic rare. These are available in both Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Plains (Full-Art Impossible Land) Island (Full-Art Impossible Land) Swamp (Full-Art Impossible Land)

Mountain (Full-Art Impossible Land) Forest (Full-Art Impossible Land)

Ravnica is a plane covered by its namesake city—an ecumenopolis. Streets lead into more streets, there's always another district to visit, and everywhere you turn, a new hidden nook in which to hide can be found. It's dizzyingly large, a seemingly impossible and endless loop of buildings and locations. That's what the impossible basic lands show off, which you can find in both Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Etrata, Deadly Fugitive (Showcase Dossier) Judith, Carnage Connoisseur (Showcase Dossier)

Profiling suspects and interviewing witnesses means you're building a dossier on folks, and everyone has their own place in the mystery. The dossier treatment brings the skeuomorphic whimsy of a physical dossier to characters you'll see across Murders at Karlov Manor. There are 10 uncommons, 17 rares, and 14 mythic rares with the showcase dossier treatment, available in both Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Alquist Proft, Master Sleuth (Invisible Ink)

Invisible ink versions of dossier cards feature mark-up and details "handwritten" on the file. Adding delightful and surprising details, the invisible ink treatment can be found on select showcase dossier cards and only in Collector Boosters. And due to how special and challenging these invisible ink dossier cards are to find, they are not part of the puzzles you'll encounter across Murders at Karlov Manor products.

Additionally, you will find invisible ink dossier cards slightly less frequently in Japanese-language Collector Boosters compared to all other languages of Collector Booster.

Teysa, Opulent Oligarch (Ravnica City)

Ravnica isn't just known as a massive city, it's known as a massive city under the purview, protection, and presence of guilds, each representing the two-color pairs in Magic. The guilds on Ravnica have leaders, of course, and for guild leader cards found in Murders at Karlov Manor, we wanted to celebrate their status with the Ravnica City treatment. It's their city, after all. There are 4 rares and 3 mythic rares featuring this treatment, available in both Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Aurelia, the Law Above (Serialized)

And for the most ardent of Ravnica fans, double rainbow foil serialized versions of these Ravnica City treatment guild leaders are available as well—only in Collector Boosters. These serialized cards are always in English but can be opened in Collector Boosters of any language and are mechanically identical to their non-serialized counterparts. There are 250 serialized copies of each of the 7 Ravnica City cards.

Hedge Maze (Borderless) Kellan, Inquisitive Prodigy (Borderless) Kaya, Spirits' Justice (Borderless)

Timelessly beautiful, the borderless treatment returns with Murders at Karlov Manor. Here, you can find it featured on all 10 rare dual lands, the rare Kellen, Inquisitive Prodigy card, and the mythic rare Kaya, Spirits' Justice planeswalker card. These can be found in both Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Show and Tell (Special Guests) Monologue Tax (The List)

Like with The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, cards from across Magic's history return. Instead of a common, a Special Guests card or card from The List may be found in Play Boosters. These cards add more variety to Murders at Karlov Manor Limited experiences but don't add new cards to the Standard Format. (You can always play Special Guests cards and cards from The List in any format where they are already legal, such as Pioneer, Modern, or Commander.)

Cards from The List are direct reprints featuring existing artwork and treatments (with the addition of a small Planeswalker symbol in the lower-left corner of the card), but Special Guests cards are reimagined in the style and aesthetics of the set—echoing Ravnica's guilds and citizens with new borderless artwork. Special Guests and The List cards can appear in non-foil in Play Boosters, while only Special Guests can appear in traditional foil in Collector Boosters.

(Note that due to a printing issue, Special Guests cards appear in English in French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese Play Boosters.)

Play Boosters

Murders at Karlov Manor Play Booster Display

Each Play Booster contains 14 Magic: The Gathering cards and 1 token/ad card, helper punch-out card, or art card. (There are 49 total art cards, with a regular art card found in 30% of boosters and a foil-stamped signature art card in 5%.)

Many cards, art cards, and other Play Booster elements contain clues for the 13 puzzles across Murders at Karlov Manor products. Visit RavnicaDetectiveAgency.com to learn more!

Note that the draft archetypes insert found in Murders at Karlov Manor Play Booster displays has been updated for clarity, with the latest version displayed here:

Every Play Booster includes a combination of the following:

6–7 Commons Only 6 will appear when a card from The List or Special Guests is included. Can include showcase magnified commons.

3 Uncommons Can include showcase magnified and showcase dossier uncommons.

1 Rare or mythic rare Each card in this slot will be one of the 60 rares or 20 mythic rares in the set. The 10 rare dual lands aren't found in this slot but instead are in the wildcard and traditional foil wildcard slot. The card from this slot can have the showcase magnified, showcase dossier, Ravnica City, or borderless treatment.

1 Wildcard that can be a drop of any rarity 1 in 6 Play Boosters will have 1 of the 10 rare dual lands in this slot. That will be one of the 10 regular rare dual lands 14.58% of the time or borderless 2.08% of the time. In addition to the rare dual lands and regular commons, uncommons, rares, and mythic rares, this slot can include a card with the showcase magnified, showcase dossier, borderless, or Ravnica City treatment.

1 Basic land card There are 15 total basic lands (three of each color) found in Play Boosters. The 10 regular basic lands appear in two-thirds of Play Boosters (53.33% non-foil; 13.33% traditional foil). A full-art impossible basic land appears in one-third of Play Boosters (26.66% non-foil; 6.33% foil). In total, the basic land appears in traditional foil 20% of the time.

1 Traditional foil card of any rarity In addition to the regular commons, uncommons, rares, and mythic rares, this can be a rare or mythic rare with the showcase magnified, showcase dossier, Ravnica City, or borderless treatment, or a borderless rare dual land.

1 Art card, signature art card, token/ad card, or helper punch-out card An ad/token card appears in 55% of Play Boosters The helper punch-out card appears in 10% of Play Boosters. It includes punch-out counters for "case solved" and "suspected" among others. An art card appears in 35% of Play Boosters 1 in 7 Art cards features a gold Planeswalker stamp or gold artist signature.

1 in 8 Murders at Karlov Manor Play Boosters (12.5%) features a card from Special Guests or The List instead of the seventh common card. There are 10 borderless Special Guests cards in total, and you find one replacing a common in 1.56% of Play Boosters. Borderless Special Guests cards are also available in traditional foil and can only be found in Collector Boosters. The List has 30 common and uncommon reprints replacing a common Murders at Karlov Manor card 9.38% of the time and 10 rare and mythic rare reprints replacing a common Murders at Karlov Manor card 1.56% of the time.



Of note, there are some individual cards that have both showcase dossier and Ravnica City versions. For these cards, you get each of these alternate versions as often as the other and, in total, as often as other Booster Fun cards that only have a single variant.

Collector Boosters

Murders at Karlov Manor Collector Booster Display

A high-profile case slides across your desk. It's your job to catch the city's most notorious cards. Thankfully, an experienced gumshoe like you knows exactly where to look: Collector Boosters. In this line-up, you'll find Collector Booster–exclusive treatments and 10 to 12 traditional foil cards in every booster—the break in the case needed to add these amazing cards to your collection.

Murders at Karlov Manor Collector Booster displays contain 12 Murders at Karlov Manor Collector Boosters. Each Collector Booster contains the following:

4 Traditional foil commons

3 Traditional foil uncommons

1 Traditional foil full-art impossible basic land—one each of the five basic land types

1 Non-foil showcase magnified or showcase dossier common or uncommon A Booster Fun uncommon (20 uncommons total) appears 37.7% of the time with the remaining 62.3% of the time being a common (11 commons total).

1 Traditional foil showcase magnified or showcase dossier common or uncommon A Booster Fun uncommon (20 uncommons total) appears 37.7% of the time, with the remaining 62.3% of the time being a common (11 commons total).

1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare Can be: A traditional foil rare (75%) A traditional foil rare dual land (12.5%; 10 total) A traditional foil mythic rare (12.5%)

1 Non-foil extended-art rare or mythic rare There are 29 non-foil extended-art rares (93.55%) and 4 extended-art mythic rares (6.45%). The rares and mythic rares found in this slot are cards that don't have another alternative-style Booster Fun version in the set. Much like Sagas in past sets, the 5 rare Cases are also excluded from receiving an extended-art treatment.

1 Non-foil or traditional foil extended-art rare or mythic rare from the Murders at Karlov Manor Commander decks There are four new Commander decks as part of the Murders at Karlov Manor release, each with 2 new mythic rares. In addition to getting 2 traditional foil mythic rares in each Commander deck, Collector Boosters can have 1 of the 8 mythic rares in this slot in non-foil (8.93%) or traditional foil (8.5%). The Commander decks have new rares in them as well. We have included these in Collector Boosters in non-foil with the extended-art treatment. There are 35 non-foil extended-art rares (78.11%) and 1 non-foil extended-art rare that appears in four variations (4.46%) for a total of 36 mechanically unique rares that can appear in this slot.

1 Non-foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare—this can have the showcase magnified, showcase dossier, Ravnica City, or borderless treatment, or it can be a borderless rare dual land. Here are the card counts and likelihood of getting each type of card, noting that this slot only has non-foil cards found in it: 8 Rares (18.18%) and 1 mythic rare (1.14%) with the showcase magnified treatment 4 Rares (4.55%) and 3 mythic rares (1.7%) with the Ravnica City treatment 13 Rares (29.54%) and 11 mythic rares (12.5%) with the showcase dossier treatment There are an additional 4 rares (4.55%) and 3 mythic rares (1.7%) with the showcase dossier treatment that appear half as often as other rares and mythic rares due to having other variant versions available. 11 Rares (25%) and 1 mythic rare (1.14%) with the borderless treatment

1 Traditional foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare—this can be a serialized Ravnica City card, a showcase dossier mythic rare with invisible ink, an extended-art rare or mythic rare, a card with the showcase magnified, showcase dossier, Ravnica City, or borderless treatment, or a borderless rare dual land. Here are the card counts and likelihood of getting each type of card: 4 Rares and 3 mythic rares with the serialized double rainbow Ravnica City treatment There are 250 copies of each serialized rare and mythic rare card for a total of 1,750 total serialized cards in Collector Boosters. Serialized cards with the Ravnica City treatment can only be found in Collector Boosters. They are found in less than 1% of Collector Boosters, infrequent enough that they do not impact the drop rates for other treatments. Serialized cards are always in English but can be opened in Collector Boosters of any language. They are mechanically identical to their non-serialized counterparts. 14 Showcase dossier mythic rares with invisible ink (8.4%) Invisible ink cards can only be found in Collector Boosters. They are always in English but can be opened in Collector Boosters of any language. Japanese-language Collector Boosters feature invisible ink cards less often than other languages (approximately 7.8%). The other Booster Fun variants are inserted at slightly higher rates than listed below to make up the difference. 8 Traditional foil rares (9.5%) and 1 traditional foil mythic rare (0.6%) with the showcase magnified treatment 4 Traditional foil rares (2.4%) and 3 mythic rares (0.9%) with the Ravnica City treatment 13 Traditional foil rares (15.4%) and 11 traditional foil mythic rares (6.5%) with the showcase dossier treatment There are an additional 4 traditional foil rares (2.4%) and 3 traditional foil mythic rares (0.9%) with the showcase dossier treatment that appear half as often as other rares and mythic rares due to having other variant versions available. 11 Traditional foil rares (13.1%) and 1 mythic rare (0.6%) with the borderless treatment 10 Traditional foil Special Guests cards (3%) 29 Traditional foil rares (33.3%) and 4 traditional foil mythic rares (3%) with extended art These are the same card selections as in the extended-art rare or mythic rare card slot in non-foil listed above.

1 Traditional foil double-sided token

Of note, there are some individual cards that have both showcase dossier and Ravnica City versions. For these cards, you get each of these alternate versions as often as the other and, in total, as often as other Booster Fun cards that only have a single variant.

Bundle

Murders at Karlov Manor Bundle

Perfect for starting or building on your Magic collection, the Murders at Karlov Manor Bundle has changed from recent Bundles (like The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Bundle). Now, you'll find 9 total boosters (Play Boosters for Murders at Karlov Manor), increased from 8 before. With friends bringing their own boosters, this means enough Murders at Karlov Manor Play Boosters to participate in three different drafts, or one game of Sealed Deck and one of Draft. (Check with your local game store for how to participate with in-store Murders at Karlov Manor events.)

Plus, as alluded to elsewhere (and a tip for sleuths out there), the Murders at Karlov Manor Bundle is a product that also contains clues for one of the 13 puzzles in the RavnicaDetectiveAgency.com event. Be sure to look at all the contents, such as the spindown die, to see what you can uncover!

Each Murders at Karlov Manor Bundle contains the following:

9 Murders at Karlov Manor Play Boosters

1 Traditional foil card with Bundle-exclusive alternate art

15 Traditional foil basic lands (five with full art)

15 Non-foil basic lands (five with full art)

1 Oversized spindown life counter

1 Card storage box

Axebane Ferox (Bundle Promo)

Murders at Karlov Manor Bundle Spindown Life Counter

Prerelease Pack

Murders at Karlov Manor Prerelease Pack

Murders at Karlov Manor Prerelease is your first opportunity to get the latest Magic: The Gathering cards and explore what the set has to offer—and it includes tantalizing clues for one of the 13 puzzles in the RavnicaDetectiveAgency.com event.

Each Murders at Karlov Manor Prerelease Pack contains the following:

6 Murders at Karlov Manor Play Boosters

1 Traditional foil year-stamped rare or mythic rare Murders at Karlov Manor promo card

1 of 3 New traditional foil mythic rare cards exclusive to Prerelease Packs This additional mythic rare promo card is legal for Standard play but is not playable at Prerelease as part of your sealed deck. These are also cards that sleuths will want to look at closely.

1 Magic: The Gathering Arena code card (only available in select regions)

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die

Melek, Reforged Researcher (Prerelease Pack Exclusive) Tomik, Wielder of Law (Prerelease Pack Exclusive) Voja, Jaws of the Conclave (Prerelease Pack Exclusive)

Commander Decks

Deadly Disguise (Red-Green-White)

Kaust, Eyes of the Glade (Traditional Foil) Kaust, Eyes of the Glade (Foil-Etched Display Commander)

Revenant Recon (Blue-Black)

Mirko, Obsessive Theorist (Traditional Foil) Mirko, Obsessive Theorist (Foil-Etched Display Commander)

Deep Clue Sea (Green-White-Blue)

Morska, Undersea Sleuth (Traditional Foil) Morska, Undersea Sleuth (Foil-Etched Display Commander)

Blame Game (Red-White)

Nelly Borca, Impulsive Accuser (Traditional Foil) Nelly Borca, Impulsive Accuser (Foil-Etched Display Commander)

In Commander, four players come together to show their strength and strategy, with one player coming out on top. Each ready-to-play 100-card Murders at Karlov Manor Commander deck makes it easy for fans of Commander—and Magic—to grab a deck and play right away. And like other Murders at Karlov Manor products, these Commander decks include clues for one of the 13 puzzles in the RavnicaDetectiveAgency.com event!

There are 45 total new-to-Magic cards across the four Commander decks, including 1 card that appears in four different variations (one in each deck).

Here are the contents of each deck:

1 Ready-to-play deck of 100 Magic cards with the following: 2 Traditional foil new-to-Magic legendary creature cards that can each serve as the deck's commander 98 Non-foil cards 10 New-to-Magic cards 88 Reprints and Murders at Karlov Manor cards, including multiples of basic lands

1 Two-card Collector Booster Sample Pack that contains the following: 1 Traditional foil or non-foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare This can be a card with the showcase magnified, showcase dossier, Ravnica City, borderless, or extended-art treatment. 1 Traditional foil common or uncommon with the showcase dossier or showcase magnified treatment

1 Foil-etched display commander (a thick cardstock copy of the commander card with foil etched into the card's border and art; not legal in sanctioned Commander play)

10 Double-sided tokens

1 Deck box (that can hold 100 sleeved cards)

1 Life wheel

1 Strategy insert

Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition)

CLU Expansion Symbol

Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) Set Code: CLU

Ravnica: Clue Edition

Ravnica: Cluedo Edition

A classic murder mystery reimagined —In this unique Clue-inspired spin on Magic: The Gathering, there are two ways to win: solve the mystery before your rival sleuths or be the last detective standing.

—In this unique Clue-inspired spin on Magic: The Gathering, there are two ways to win: solve the mystery before your rival sleuths or be the last detective standing. Play Magic with a killer twist —Guildmage Boddy lies slain in his manor, and it's your job to determine the manner of his demise; gather evidence when you deal combat damage, then follow the clues to crack the case.

—Guildmage Boddy lies slain in his manor, and it's your job to determine the manner of his demise; gather evidence when you deal combat damage, then follow the clues to crack the case. Just shuffle and play —Grab two boosters, shuffle them together, and let the sleuthing begin; with 8 ready-to-play boosters (each featuring 1 new rare), Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) is perfect for three to four players but also plays well with just two.

—Grab two boosters, shuffle them together, and let the sleuthing begin; with 8 ready-to-play boosters (each featuring 1 new rare), Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) is perfect for three to four players but also plays well with just two. Borderless cards featuring classic Clue characters —Draw from 21 Evidence cards to determine the killer, murder weapon, and scene of the crime; each Evidence card is also a playable Magic card, with six classic Clue characters reimagined in the Ravnica setting as legendary creatures.

—Draw from 21 Evidence cards to determine the killer, murder weapon, and scene of the crime; each Evidence card is also a playable Magic card, with six classic Clue characters reimagined in the Ravnica setting as legendary creatures. Endless replayability—The Clue elements of this box can add mystery to any two- to five-player Magic game; play with your own decks and reshuffle the Evidence cards for a new case to solve!

Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) contains the following:

8 Ready-to-play Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) boosters

1 Clue Booster containing 21 Evidence cards

1 Traditional foil shock land Box Topper card

4 Hidden info screens

1 Evidence notepad

1 Case file envelope

1 Sturdy card storage box

Steam Vents (Box Topper)

All 21 Evidence cards are also playable Magic cards, unique to Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition), and include:

6 Borderless legendary creature cards representing murder suspects

5 Artifact cards representing possible murder weapons

10 Land cards depicting locations that may have been the scene of the crime

Senator Peacock Dining Room Lead Pipe

Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) boosters come in ten themes, each with two total variations, representing the ten distinct guilds of Ravnica:

Azorius Senate

Orzhov Syndicate

House Dimir

Izzet League

Cult of Rakdos

Golgari Swarm

Gruul Clans

Boros Legion

Selesnya Conclave

Simic Combine

Each Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) booster contains the following:

1 Ravnica guild theme card

20 Non-foil Magic cards, including all the lands you need to play This includes the following: 1 New-to-Magic rare card (out of 20 total cards) 1 Returning Magic reprint rare or mythic rare card 1 New-to-Magic uncommon card (out of 10 total cards) 12 Returning reprint common and uncommon cards 5 Basic lands matching the guild



Lavinia, Foil to Conspiracy (New-to-Magic Rare) Undercover Butler (New-to-Magic Uncommon)

The new-to-Magic rare and uncommon cards, returning cards and basic lands found in Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) boosters, and the 6 borderless legendary creatures and 10 land cards in the Clue Booster cannot be found in Murders at Karlov Manor products (including Play Boosters and Collector Boosters). We'll share the complete breakdown of Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) booster contents soon.

Unravel the mystery, collect all the clues, and solve the case of Murders at Karlov Manor, releasing worldwide on February 9