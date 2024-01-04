Due to a printing issue, Special Guests cards from Murders at Karlov Manor are not localized in French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese Play Boosters. As a result, non-foil versions of French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese Special Guests cards will be unavailable and will instead be found in English within those languages' Play Boosters.

French and German Collector Boosters weren't impacted, and both languages will feature localized versions of Special Guests cards in traditional foil.

All other languages (English, Japanese, and Chinese Simplified) were not impacted, and localized Special Guests cards will be available in both non-foil (in Play Boosters) and traditional foil (in Collector Boosters).