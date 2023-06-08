魔戒：中洲传说™于6月23日全球上市，我们为指挥官爱好者准备了四副新的指挥官套牌，每副套牌均包含强力的传奇、重印牌和10张双面衍生物。
你可以在魔戒：中洲传说指挥官牌图集合中查看出自指挥官套牌的牌张，此外还可以参阅魔戒：中洲传说牌图集合和特殊牌图集，查看系列里的其他牌张。
欲知本系列所有牌张的分布概况和入手方法，请参阅收集魔戒：中洲传说文章！
购买魔戒：中洲传说指挥官套牌的方式包括：造访你本地的游戏店购买，访问亚马逊网购或是在其他出售万智牌的地方购买。
Riders of Rohan
执盾女战士伊奥温和刚铎国王阿拉贡为传统闪卡。执盾女战士伊奥温展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。
1 Éowyn, Shieldmaiden
1 Aragorn, King of Gondor
1 Beregond of the Guard
1 Champions of Minas Tirith
1 Gilraen, Dúnedain Protector
1 Grey Host Reinforcements
1 Lossarnach Captain
1 Archivist of Gondor
1 Denethor, Stone Seer
1 Fealty to the Realm
1 Call for Aid
1 Gimli of the Glittering Caves
1 Boromir, Gondor's Hope
1 Éomer, King of Rohan
1 Faramir, Steward of Gondor
1 Forth Eorlingas!
1 Oath of Eorl
1 Riders of Rohan
1 Taunt from the Rampart
1 Crown of Gondor
1 Bastion Protector
1 Dearly Departed
1 Frontline Medic
1 Increasing Devotion
1 Marshal's Anthem
1 Selfless Squire
1 Unbreakable Formation
1 Verge Rangers
1 Visions of Glory
1 Weathered Wayfarer
1 Combat Celebrant
1 Court of Ire
1 Earthquake
1 Flamerush Rider
1 Frontier Warmonger
1 Harsh Mentor
1 Shared Animosity
1 Zealous Conscripts
1 Supreme Verdict
1 Door of Destinies
1 Vanquisher's Banner
1 Battlefield Forge
1 Clifftop Retreat
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 Glacial Fortress
1 Port Town
1 Prairie Stream
1 Sulfur Falls
1 Throne of the High City
1 Windbrisk Heights
1 Lost to Legend
1 Erkenbrand, Lord of Westfold
1 Banishing Light
1 Fiend Hunter
1 Palace Jailer
1 Path to Exile
1 Sunset Revelry
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Village Bell-Ringer
1 Prince Imrahil the Fair
1 Humble Defector
1 Théoden, King of Rohan
1 Arcane Signet
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Heirloom Blade
1 Herald's Horn
1 Sol Ring
1 Talisman of Conviction
1 Talisman of Progress
1 Thought Vessel
1 Wayfarer's Bauble
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Field of Ruin
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Secluded Courtyard
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Tranquil Cove
1 Wind-Scarred Crag
9 Plains
5 Island
5 Mountain
Riders of Rohan衍生物
- 2 人类／士兵（刚铎）//人类衍生物
- 2 人类／士兵（洛希尔人）//人类衍生物
- 3 人类／骑士//人类衍生物
- 2 珍宝//人类衍生物
- 1 珍宝//君主（辅助）衍生物
Food and Fellowship
雄心霍比特人弗罗多和忠诚随员山姆为传统闪卡。雄心霍比特人弗罗多展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。
1 Frodo, Adventurous Hobbit
1 Sam, Loyal Attendant
1 Field-Tested Frying Pan
1 The Gaffer
1 Gwaihir, Greatest of the Eagles
1 Of Herbs and Stewed Rabbit
1 Gollum, Obsessed Stalker
1 Lobelia, Defender of Bag End
1 Rapacious Guest
1 Assemble the Entmoot
1 Feasting Hobbit
1 Motivated Pony
1 Prize Pig
1 Banquet Guests
1 Bilbo, Birthday Celebrant
1 Farmer Cotton
1 Merry, Warden of Isengard
1 Pippin, Warden of Isengard
1 Treebeard, Gracious Host
1 Hithlain Rope
1 Call for Unity
1 Dawn of Hope
1 Dusk // Dawn
1 Fell the Mighty
1 Fumigate
1 Mentor of the Meek
1 Sanguine Bond
1 Toxic Deluge
1 Birds of Paradise
1 Gilded Goose
1 Woodfall Primus
1 Anguished Unmaking
1 Chromatic Lantern
1 Trading Post
1 Well of Lost Dreams
1 Brushland
1 Canopy Vista
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fortified Village
1 Isolated Chapel
1 Murmuring Bosk
1 Necroblossom Snarl
1 Scattered Groves
1 Shineshadow Snarl
1 Sunpetal Grove
1 Woodland Cemetery
1 Eagles of the North
1 Landroval, Horizon Witness
1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane
1 Shire Shirriff
1 Mirkwood Bats
1 Generous Ent
1 Path to Exile
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Revive the Shire
1 Butterbur, Bree Innkeeper
1 Crypt Incursion
1 Go for the Throat
1 Night's Whisper
1 Cultivate
1 Essence Warden
1 Farseek
1 Great Oak Guardian
1 Harmonize
1 Orchard Strider
1 Prosperous Innkeeper
1 Shire Terrace
1 Tireless Provisioner
1 Mortify
1 Savvy Hunter
1 Arcane Signet
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Pristine Talisman
1 Sol Ring
1 Access Tunnel
1 Ash Barrens
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Ghost Quarter
1 Graypelt Refuge
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Sandsteppe Citadel
1 Scoured Barrens
4 Plains
4 Swamp
8 Forest
Food and Fellowship衍生物
- 3 树妖//食品（早餐）衍生物
- 2 鸟（白色3/3）//山羊衍生物
- 1 鸟（白色3/3）//食品（农舍）衍生物
- 2 士兵（系命）//食品（农舍）衍生物
- 2 珍宝//半身人衍生物
Elven Council
精灵女王加拉德瑞尔和西行旅者甘道夫为传统闪卡。精灵女王加拉德瑞尔展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。
1 Galadriel, Elven-Queen
1 Gandalf, Westward Voyager
1 Raise the Palisade
1 Trap the Trespassers
1 Arwen, Weaver of Hope
1 Galadhrim Ambush
1 Haldir, Lórien Lieutenant
1 Legolas Greenleaf
1 Mirkwood Elk
1 Travel Through Caradhras
1 Windswift Slice
1 Círdan the Shipwright
1 Elrond of the White Council
1 Erestor of the Council
1 Mirkwood Trapper
1 Radagast, Wizard of Wilds
1 Sail into the West
1 Song of Eärendil
1 Lothlórien Blade
1 Model of Unity
1 Colossal Whale
1 Devastation Tide
1 Mystic Confluence
1 Plea for Power
1 Swan Song
1 Asceticism
1 Elvish Archdruid
1 Elvish Piper
1 Elvish Warmaster
1 Genesis Wave
1 Heroic Intervention
1 Hornet Queen
1 Inscription of Abundance
1 Overwhelming Stampede
1 Realm Seekers
1 Seeds of Renewal
1 Sylvan Offering
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Flooded Grove
1 Hinterland Harbor
1 Rejuvenating Springs
1 Vineglimmer Snarl
1 Lórien Revealed
1 Celeborn the Wise
1 Elven Farsight
1 Wose Pathfinder
1 Learn from the Past
1 Opt
1 Preordain
1 Arbor Elf
1 Beast Within
1 Cultivate
1 Elvish Mystic
1 Elvish Visionary
1 Farhaven Elf
1 Mirror of Galadriel
1 Lignify
1 Paradise Druid
1 Rampant Growth
1 Reclamation Sage
1 Wood Elves
1 Growth Spiral
1 Arcane Signet
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Lightning Greaves
1 Sol Ring
1 Whispersilk Cloak
1 Ash Barrens
1 Command Tower
1 Field of Ruin
1 Lonely Sandbar
1 Thornwood Falls
1 Tranquil Thicket
1 Woodland Stream
11 Island
15 Forest
Elven Council衍生物
- 3 树妖//野兽衍生物
- 1 珍宝//妖精／战士衍生物
- 4 昆虫//妖精／战士衍生物
- 2 鸟（蓝色2/2）//妖精／战士衍生物
The Hosts of Mordor
魔戒之主索隆和白手萨茹曼为传统闪卡。魔戒之主索隆展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。
1 Sauron, Lord of the Rings
1 Saruman, the White Hand
1 Corsairs of Umbar
1 Monstrosity of the Lake
1 Subjugate the Hobbits
1 Shelob, Dread Weaver
1 Cavern-Hoard Dragon
1 Orcish Siegemaster
1 Rampaging War Mammoth
1 The Balrog of Moria
1 Gríma, Saruman's Footman
1 In the Darkness Bind Them
1 Lidless Gaze
1 Lord of the Nazgûl
1 Moria Scavenger
1 Summons of Saruman
1 Too Greedily, Too Deep
1 Wake the Dragon
1 Relic of Sauron
1 The Black Gate
1 Decree of Pain
1 Languish
1 Living Death
1 Reanimate
1 Blasphemous Act
1 Goblin Dark-Dwellers
1 Inferno Titan
1 Knollspine Dragon
1 Scourge of the Throne
1 Siege-Gang Commander
1 Treasure Nabber
1 Hostage Taker
1 Notion Thief
1 Choked Estuary
1 Desolate Lighthouse
1 Dragonskull Summit
1 Drowned Catacomb
1 Foreboding Ruins
1 Frostboil Snarl
1 Smoldering Marsh
1 Sulfur Falls
1 Sulfurous Springs
1 Sunken Hollow
1 Underground River
1 Treason of Isengard
1 Bitter Downfall
1 Troll of Khazad-dûm
1 Voracious Fell Beast
1 Fiery Inscription
1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator
1 Arcane Denial
1 Boon of the Wish-Giver
1 Consider
1 Deep Analysis
1 Fact or Fiction
1 Forbidden Alchemy
1 Feed the Swarm
1 Merciless Executioner
1 Revenge of Ravens
1 Anger
1 Faithless Looting
1 The Mouth of Sauron
1 Goblin Cratermaker
1 Guttersnipe
1 Shiny Impetus
1 Thrill of Possibility
1 Extract from Darkness
1 Arcane Signet
1 Basalt Monolith
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Everflowing Chalice
1 Mind Stone
1 Sol Ring
1 Worn Powerstone
1 Command Tower
1 Crumbling Necropolis
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Field of Ruin
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Terramorphic Expanse
6 Island
6 Swamp
7 Mountain
The Hosts of Mordor衍生物
- 1 半兽人／军队（乌鲁克族）//半兽人／军队（索隆）衍生物
- 1 食品（巨型蜘蛛）//鬼魂衍生物
- 3 鬼怪//鬼魂衍生物
- 2 龙（6/6）//鬼魂衍生物
- 3 珍宝//鬼魂衍生物
