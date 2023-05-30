Check out the latest cards revealed from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Commander decks below. To see even more cards, visit The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Card Image Gallery and Variant Card Image Gallery.

Cards with collector numbers 348 through 377 are Realms and Relics cards found in Collector Boosters in non-foil and in Draft, Set, and Collector Booster displays as traditional foil Box Toppers. Cards with collector numbers 378 through 407 are surge foil Realms and Relics cards found in Collector Boosters.

Additionally, cards with collector numbers 81 through 84 are the display commanders from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Commander decks. These are printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—they're great for showing off your commander but cannot be used in sanctioned play.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth releases June 23 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

GREEN

The Great Henge

MULTICOLORED

Éowyn, Shieldmaiden

Frodo, Adventurous Hobbit

Galadriel, Elven-Queen

Sauron, Lord of the Rings

Sam, Loyal Attendant

Radagast, Wizard of Wilds

ARTIFACT

Cloudstone Curio

Ensnaring Bridge

The Ozolith

Rings of Brighthearth

Shadowspear

Sol Ring (Elven)

Sol Ring (Dwarven)

Sol Ring (Human)

LAND

Ancient Tomb

Bojuka Bog

Boseiju, Who Shelters All

Cavern of Souls

Deserted Temple

Homeward Path

Minamo, School at Water's Edge

Wasteland

Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth

