The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Commander Card Image Gallery
Check out the latest cards revealed from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Commander decks below. To see even more cards, visit The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Card Image Gallery and Variant Card Image Gallery.
Cards with collector numbers 348 through 377 are Realms and Relics cards found in Collector Boosters in non-foil and in Draft, Set, and Collector Booster displays as traditional foil Box Toppers. Cards with collector numbers 378 through 407 are surge foil Realms and Relics cards found in Collector Boosters.
Additionally, cards with collector numbers 81 through 84 are the display commanders from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Commander decks. These are printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—they're great for showing off your commander but cannot be used in sanctioned play.
The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth releases June 23 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
GREEN | MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS
GREEN
The Great Henge
MULTICOLORED
Éowyn, Shieldmaiden
Frodo, Adventurous Hobbit
Galadriel, Elven-Queen
Sauron, Lord of the Rings
Sam, Loyal Attendant
Radagast, Wizard of Wilds
ARTIFACT
Cloudstone Curio
Ensnaring Bridge
The Ozolith
Rings of Brighthearth
Shadowspear
Sol Ring (Elven)
Sol Ring (Dwarven)
Sol Ring (Human)
LAND
Ancient Tomb
Bojuka Bog
Boseiju, Who Shelters All
Cavern of Souls
Deserted Temple
Homeward Path
Minamo, School at Water's Edge
Wasteland
Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth
