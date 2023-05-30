"It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to." – Bilbo Baggins

With The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ (LTR), Magic has the opportunity to adapt our amazing gameplay, aesthetic, and collectability to the original fantasy. The Magic team has spent the past years planning out and playing with the iconic characters of Middle-earth so that we can bring you the best representations of the characters and iconic moments from The Lord of the Rings. As the product architect for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, I've been involved since our earliest playtests and focus groups and today bring you the insider perspective on the cards, card treatments, and where you can find them in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth products.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Details

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Commander The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Commander

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Set Code: LTR

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Commander Set Code: LTC

Tabletop Legality (New-to-Magic Cards):

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR): Modern, Legacy, Vintage, and Commander

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Commander (LTC): Legacy, Vintage, and Commander

MTG Arena Legality:

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR): Alchemy and Historic

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Commander (LTC): Only Trailblazer's Boots will be available on MTG Arena

Website: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Important Dates

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Debut and Previews Begin: May 30

Card Previews: May 30–June 9

Commander Previews and Decklists: June 8

Complete Card Image Galleries: June 9

Pre-Prerelease with LoadingReadyRun: June 10

In-Store Prerelease Events: June 16–22

CommandFest Events: June 16–July 23

MTG Arena Digital Release: June 20

Command Zone Podcast's Game Knights Gameplay: June 21

Global Tabletop Release: June 23

Launch Party Events: June 23–25

Bundle: Gift Edition Release: July 7

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth In-Store Celebration Events: July 7–9

Commander Parties: July 21–23

MagicCon: Barcelona featuring The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth: July 28–30

Store Championships: August 5–13

Holiday Release: November 3

The One-of-One Ring

"The Ring passed out of knowledge and legend; and even so much of its history is known only to a few." – Gandalf (Shadow of the Past)

The Lord of the Rings follows Frodo's journey to Mount Doom with Sauron's Ring, and we wanted to pay tribute to the Ring by creating a one-of-one unique Magic card. The most iconic element of The Lord of the Rings is the One Ring itself: the treasure—and temptation—of Sauron's power. While other Rings of Power were forged for Elven-kings, Dwarf-lords, and the Mortal Men of Middle-earth, there is only one that matters most: the One Ring to rule them all.

The One Ring

And so, as part of an extraordinarily rare and exciting promotion only for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, we made one such card.

The One Ring (Serialized 001/001)

Serialized as the only one of one, this "Precious" is a traditional foil card printed in the Black Speech of Sauron using Tengwar letterforms and can only be found in a single English-language The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Collector Booster.

But what about those Rings of Power?

Sol Rings

Sol Ring (Elven) Sol Ring (Dwarven) Sol Ring (Human)

In addition to a Sol Ring with The Lord of the Rings art by L J Koh in each of the four The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Commander decks (LTC), Sol Ring variants themed after the Rings of Power crafted for the Elves, Dwarves, and Mortal Men of Middle-earth are available in all languages of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Collector Boosters.

"Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky,

Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone,

Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die . . . "

These feature the language of the High Elves, Quenya, in Tengwar letterforms. A limited number of both double rainbow foil and non-foil versions can be found, though double rainbow foil versions will be serialized with different total counts:

300 Serialized double rainbow foil Sol Ring (Elven)

700 Serialized double rainbow foil Sol Ring (Dwarven)

900 Serialized double rainbow foil Sol Ring (Human)

3,000 Non-foil Sol Ring (Elven)

7,000 Non-foil Sol Ring (Dwarven)

9,000 Non-foil Sol Ring (Human)

The One Ring one-of-one promotional card will only be found in an English-language Collector Booster, while the Rings of Power–themed Sol Rings can be found in all languages of Collector Boosters.

Realms and Relics Box Toppers

Early in the design process, the design team went through The Lord of the Rings and identified characters, creatures, locations, and items of Middle-earth to plan out how and where each would show up and at which frequency. The team wanted to make sure that everything from the books was captured in the best way. As a part of that exploration, the design team identified several Magic reprints that would work well in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. The 30 most promising and exciting reprints were a selection of lands and artifacts.

Realms and Relics The Great Henge Realms and Relics Cavern of Souls

These traditional foil cards are mythic rare and come in single-card Box Topper boosters found in each Set, Draft, and Collector Booster display. Players have an equal chance of opening any one of the 30 cards from a Box Topper booster. These Box Topper boosters are the only place where the traditional foil versions of Realms and Relics cards can be found.

Additionally, Realms and Relics cards can be found in Collector Boosters in non-foil and surge foil. A non-foil Realms and Relics card will show up in approximately 31% of Collector Boosters, while a surge foil Realms and Relics card will show up in slightly under 1% of Collector Boosters.

Borderless Scene Cards and Borderless Lands

With The Lord of the Rings providing so many iconic moments, the Booster Fun planning team wanted to find a way to celebrate the books with a brand-new treatment. Borderless scene cards allow players to collect these moments with individual cards that come together to create a full scene. Borderless scene cards can be found in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters, with scenes ranging from two by two up to six by three cards and typical scenes consisting of three by two cards.

In addition, each Prerelease Pack has one of six borderless scene cards that make up Bilbo's Birthday Party scene included as a traditional foil promo card. This scene was chosen to align with the start of the celebration of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth release in the same way that Frodo's (and the reader's) journey begins in The Fellowship of the Ring.

Borderless Scene Lobelia Sackville-Baggins Borderless Scene Wizard's Rockets Borderless Scene Gandalf, Friend of the Shire

Borderless Scene Delighted Halfling Borderless Scene Bilbo, Retired Burglar Borderless Scene Frodo Baggins

These borderless scene promos aren't intended for play during Prerelease events, but you can still play the rare or mythic rare foil-stamped promo included in each Prerelease Pack.

The Mount Doom scene can be found in Bundles and the Bundle: Gift Edition releasing three weeks after the initial The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth release. In both products, you will get all four borderless scene cards in traditional foil to make the two-by-two Mount Doom scene. (Note: All borderless scene cards from Prerelease Packs and Bundles can be found in non-foil in Collector Boosters, and common and uncommon borderless scene cards from Prerelease Packs and Bundles can be found in traditional foil in Collector Boosters.)

Borderless Barad-dûr Borderless Minas Tirith

Borderless Mount Doom Borderless The Shire

The Fellowship traverses memorable locations throughout The Lord of the Rings, and we chose to highlight them with five rare borderless lands and one mythic rare borderless land. These cards show off legendary places like Mount Doom, The Shire, Rivendell, and more with iconic pieces of art. Borderless lands can be found in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters.

Showcase Ring Treatment

A driving force in The Lord of the Rings is the temptation and allure of the One Ring over the characters. As the story focuses on the Ring and its sway over the characters, we wanted to show that element in our Booster Fun variants as well. The design team looked over and selected 30 legendary characters whose actions and motivations were influenced by the power of the Ring. Cards with the showcase Ring treatment feature alternate art and a unique frame to highlight these 30 legendary characters.

Showcase Gimli, Mournful Avenger

You can find cards with the showcase Ring treatment in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters.

Nazgûl

As a nod to the nine Nazgûl found in The Lord of the Rings, we commissioned nine unique pieces of art for the single card named Nazgûl in the main set. As the card itself lets you play up to nine copies of itself in your deck, you can collect all nine versions if you are looking to build a deck in tribute to Sauron. In Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters, each of the nine Nazgûl cards shows up at an equal rate. We also highlighted Nazgûl by including individual cards that show off the Witch-king of Angmar with their own designs.

Collector Boosters

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Collector Booster Display

For fans who want it all, Collector Boosters are the easiest way to add the coolest cards to your decks and collection. These boosters include multiple rare or mythic rare cards and feature beautiful Booster Fun treatments (learn more about those below!) and foil cards, plus your opportunity to find amazing collectible cards found only in Collector Boosters. To top it off, each Collector Booster display also includes a Realms and Relics Box Topper!

Here's a look at the Collector Booster breakout for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth:

3 Traditional foil commons – LTR has 101 commons, all brand-new cards with art highlighting Middle-earth.

– LTR has 101 commons, all brand-new cards with art highlighting Middle-earth. 1 Traditional foil common, or one of the following – 1 Non-foil Elven Sol Ring (< 0.1%) 1 Non-foil Dwarven Sol Ring (< 0.25%) 1 Non-foil Human Sol Ring (< 0.3%) 1 Double rainbow foil serialized Elven Sol Ring (< 0.01%) 1 Double rainbow foil serialized Dwarven Sol Ring (< 0.025%) 1 Double rainbow foil serialized Human Sol Ring (< 0.03%) The One Ring serialized one of one (English Collector Boosters only and < 0.0003%) Of note, these odds are an average for the entire production run and are not guaranteed within an individual pack or display box. 2 Traditional foil uncommons – 79 of the 80 uncommons in the set are found here. The remaining uncommons are the nine Nazgûl variants, which show up in a different slot. 1 Traditional foil full-art Middle-earth map land – Inspired by the maps of The Lord of the Rings, there are ten total basic lands (two of each kind) featuring the lands of Middle-earth. Each Collector Booster is guaranteed to have 1 of the 10 in traditional foil.

–

Plains Map Land Plains Map Land

Island Map Land Island Map Land

Swamp Map Land Swamp Map Land

Mountain Map Land Mountain Map Land

Forest Map Land Forest Map Land

1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare – Each of the 60 rares (85.7%) and 20 mythic rares (14.3%) from the main set show up in this slot in traditional foil.

– Each of the 60 rares (85.7%) and 20 mythic rares (14.3%) from the main set show up in this slot in traditional foil. 1 Extended-art rare or mythic rare from main set – There are 28 rares (86.1%) and 9 mythic rares (13.9%) from the main set that have been given the extended-art treatment. These are the cards that don't otherwise have a Booster Fun variant in the main set (i.e., cards that can be found in Draft or Set Boosters).

– There are 28 rares (86.1%) and 9 mythic rares (13.9%) from the main set that have been given the extended-art treatment. These are the cards that don't otherwise have a Booster Fun variant in the main set (i.e., cards that can be found in Draft or Set Boosters). 1 Extended-art rare or mythic rare from Commander decks, Jumpstart Boosters, or Starter Kits – There are 81 rares (94.2%) and 10 mythic rares (5.8%) that can be found in this slot. The Jumpstart product has 5 new-to-Magic rares, and each is found in this slot with extended art. Similarly, the Starter Kit has 8 new rares and 2 new mythic rares, which can be found here with extended art. Finally, each of the 72 new rares and 8 new mythic rares from the Commander decks can be found here with extended art. All cards found in this slot feature the art of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth in non-foil.

Extended-Art Lobelia Sackville-Baggins Extended-Art Delighted Halfling

1 Uncommon Nazgûl or an uncommon with the showcase Ring treatment – Here, you can get either 1 of 10 uncommons with the showcase Ring treatment (91%) or 1 of 9 possible artworks from the uncommon Nazgûl cards (9%).

– Here, you can get either 1 of 10 uncommons with the showcase Ring treatment (91%) or 1 of 9 possible artworks from the uncommon Nazgûl cards (9%). 1 Borderless rare or mythic rare, a rare or mythic rare with the showcase Ring treatment, or a Realms and Relics mythic rare – In this slot, you can find 1 of 14 rares or 6 mythic rares with the showcase Ring treatment (50% in total). This slot may also contain 1 of 5 rare borderless lands or the mythic rare borderless land (18.7% in total) featuring alternate art of the most iconic locations in Middle-earth. You can also open 1 of 30 mythic rare Realms and Relics cards in non-foil (31.3%). Of note, some borderless cards and cards with the showcase Ring treatment show up in alternate versions as well. For those cards, they will show up half as often as cards of their equivalent rarity in the same treatment.

– In this slot, you can find 1 of 14 rares or 6 mythic rares with the showcase Ring treatment (50% in total). This slot may also contain 1 of 5 rare borderless lands or the mythic rare borderless land (18.7% in total) featuring alternate art of the most iconic locations in Middle-earth. You can also open 1 of 30 mythic rare Realms and Relics cards in non-foil (31.3%). 1 Borderless scene card, any rarity – Here, you can get one of the scene cards from each of the seven different possible scenes. Cards found in Prerelease Packs that create Bilbo's Birthday Party scene come in traditional foil, and cards from the Bundle and Bundle: Gift Edition that create the Mount Doom scene also come in traditional foil. In this slot, each of the borderless scene cards, including cards that create Bilbo's Birthday Party scene and the Mount Doom scene, are non-foil. There are 9 commons (37.5%), 14 uncommons (29.2%), 21 rares (27.3%), and 9 mythic rares (6%) that can be found in this slot. Like the previous slot, there are also some borderless scene rares and mythic rares that appear in alternate Booster Fun treatments. For those cards, they will show up in this slot half as often as cards of their equivalent rarity in the same treatment.

– Here, you can get one of the scene cards from each of the seven different possible scenes. Cards found in Prerelease Packs that create Bilbo's Birthday Party scene come in traditional foil, and cards from the Bundle and Bundle: Gift Edition that create the Mount Doom scene also come in traditional foil. In this slot, each of the borderless scene cards, including cards that create Bilbo's Birthday Party scene and the Mount Doom scene, are non-foil. 1 Traditional foil uncommon with the showcase Ring treatment (23.3%), a borderless scene common (41.8%) or uncommon (32.6%), or a Nazgûl uncommon (2.3%) – Here, you can open one of the listed cards in traditional foil (which can include the common and uncommon borderless scene cards found in Prerelease Packs and Bundles).

– Here, you can open one of the listed cards in traditional foil (which can include the common and uncommon borderless scene cards found in Prerelease Packs and Bundles). 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare with the showcase Ring treatment, a borderless scene rare or mythic rare, a borderless land, an extended-art Commander mythic rare, or a surge foil Realms and Relics mythic rare – In the final slot of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Collector Boosters, you can find 1 of 30 Realms and Relics mythic rares in surge foil (0.8%). This surge foiling is a striking foil treatment and matches the treatment used in our Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks. Everything else found in this slot will be in our traditional foil treatment. This includes the 14 rares (24.8%) and 6 mythic rares (5.0%) with the showcase Ring treatment; the 5 rare borderless lands (9.9%) and 1 mythic rare borderless land (1.2%); the 13 rare (29.7%) and mythic rare borderless scene cards (7.4%); and the 8 new-to-Magic mythic rare Commander cards in extended art (9.9%). Once again, there are select rares and mythic rares that show up in multiple versions within this slot in traditional foil. You can find those cards in each variant half as often as other cards of equivalent rarity. In this way, you can get these cards as often, in total, as you can get cards that are only available in a single treatment. Of note, there are select additional extended-art rares and mythic rares that show up in traditional foil that are only found in the Collector Booster Sample Packs inside Commander product. While the traditional foil versions are only in the Sample Packs, you can find the non-foil versions in Collector Boosters in the extended-art rare or mythic rare slot above.

– In the final slot of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Collector Boosters, you can find 1 of 30 Realms and Relics mythic rares in surge foil (0.8%). This surge foiling is a striking foil treatment and matches the treatment used in our Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks.

Set Boosters

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Set Booster Display

See more of what The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth offers and expand your Magic collection with Set Boosters: a fun-to-open booster featuring an opportunity to open multiple rare or mythic rare cards, a chance at flavorful reprints of Magic's past with cards from The List, and an art card in every booster. Plus, each Set Booster display comes with a Realms and Relics Box Topper card!

Draft Boosters

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Draft Booster Display

Ready to draft with friends? Need more sealed-deck pools to play with? Draft Boosters are the tried-and-true way to play Magic just by opening new cards. Even better, each Draft Booster display comes with a Realms and Relics Box Topper card!

Jumpstart Boosters

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Booster Display

Already know how to play Magic? Jumpstart Boosters with five unique themes allow players to hop into The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth for quick, fun, and easy-to-start games. Like recent Jumpstart Booster releases, each of the five themes also includes a rare card designed for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart. (These five rare Jumpstart cards can also be found in Collector Boosters.)

We'll share the full breakdown for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart once previews for the set are complete.

Starter Kit

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Starter Kit

Featuring two 60-card decks with everything you need to learn and play Magic: The Gathering, the Starter Kit also includes ten more new-to-Magic cards (five in each deck) headlined by a traditional foil mythic rare card for each deck—perfect for anyone starting a Magic journey with The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. The new-to-Magic cards in the Starter Kit are Modern legal, and each card in both decks features artwork celebrating The Lord of the Rings.

Bundle

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Bundle

With eight Set Boosters, a themed storage box, 40 basic lands (20 traditional foil and 20 non-foil), and an oversized spindown life counter, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Bundle makes a great gift for any fan of Magic, The Lord of the Rings, or both!

Bundle Spindown Life Counter

Plains Plains

Island Island

Swamp Swamp

Mountain Mountain

Forest Forest

And these Bundles include an exclusive set of variants that show off one of the beautiful features of the set: borderless scene cards.

Borderless Scene Frodo, Sauron's Bane Borderless Scene Samwise the Stouthearted

Borderless Scene Gollum, Patient Plotter Borderless Scene The One Ring

These four variant scene cards are included only in the Bundle and Bundle: Gift Edition (plus non-foil versions in Collector Boosters) and depict the pivotal moment before the One Ring was destroyed. You can see this scene in a two-by-two card grid, but other scenes exist in a range of grids all the way up to six by three cards—worthy of showing an epic scene!

There are several more scenes in the set you can assemble with cards found in Draft, Set, and Collector Boosters.

Bundle: Gift Edition

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Bundle: Gift Edition

Arriving July 7, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Bundle: Gift Edition includes everything you'd find in the regular Bundle with some fantastic twists: a themed storage box featuring different (equally epic) artwork, a variant color of the oversized spindown life counter, and a Collector Booster for even more cards to discover. It's the supercharged version of an amazing gift for yourself and friends!

Bundle: Gift Edition Spindown Life Counter

Prerelease Pack

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Prerelease Pack

Your local game store has everything you need from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. Be among the first to experience the adventure and gameplay at a Prerelease event, taking place June 16–22. Build your sealed deck with six Draft Boosters and two foil-stamped promo cards: a rare or mythic rare from the set plus a beautiful borderless scene card to assemble a scene available only through Prerelease Packs and Collector Boosters! Prerelease Packs also include a spindown life counter (sometimes as a special version in green with golden numbering). It's just what you need to form your Fellowship and challenge fast friends locally.

Prerelease Pack Spindown Life Counters

Prerelease Pack Special Spindown Life Counter

Commander Decks

The four Commander Decks for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth add even more characters and flavor to the experience. Each deck features 20 new-to-Magic cards (including two mythic rares) legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage. Plus, you'll find a Collector Booster Sample Pack, a foil-etched display commander (on thicker card stock) to show off your character, and every card in each deck has artwork set in Middle-earth. These flavorful decks are ready-to-play adventures featuring familiar characters working together for the fate of Middle-earth.

(Note: Collector Booster Sample Packs do not contain serialized cards, including the serialized Elven, Dwarven, and Human Sol Rings and The One Ring (Serialized 001/001). Serialized Elven, Dwarven, and Human Sol Rings can only be found in some non-Special Edition The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Collector Boosters. Only one card has been printed with The One Ring (Serialized 001/001), and this card can only be found in one English-language, non-Special Edition Collector Booster. Non-serialized cards are mechanically identical to their serialized versions.)

These decks celebrate the factions within The Lord of the Rings in their own ways.

Riders of Rohan (Blue-Red-White)

Traditional Foil Éowyn, Shieldmaiden Foil-Etched Éowyn, Shieldmaiden Display Commander

Food and Fellowship (White-Black-Green)

Traditional Foil Frodo, Adventurous Hobbit Foil-Etched Frodo, Adventurous Hobbit Display Commander

Elven Council (Green-Blue)

Traditional Foil Galadriel, Elven-Queen Foil-Etched Galadriel, Elven-Queen Display Commander

The Hosts of Mordor (Blue-Black-Red)

Traditional Foil Sauron, Lord of the Rings Foil-Etched Sauron, Lord of the Rings Display Commander

The Journey Begins

As J.R.R. Tolkien wrote, the journey doesn't end here. We have poured our effort, passion, and love of both Magic and The Lord of the Rings into all the cards you will soon experience, and I hope it makes for a journey filled with joy and discovery. There are amazing cards, combos, and adventures to enjoy within everything The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth has to offer. I look forward to experiencing this newest chapter of Magic with you.

Not All Who Wander Are Lost

In addition to the June 23 release, we have even more The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth to share this year. We're adding to the celebration on November 3 with special Scene Boxes that show off more iconic moments from The Lord of the Rings, more of the Jumpstart you love with Jumpstart Volume 2, and a special edition of Collector Boosters with a new type of foil treatment you'll have to wait to see!

Special Edition Collector Boosters

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Special Edition Collector Booster Display

Each The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Special Edition Collector Booster includes the following:

5 Rares and/or mythic rares

5 Uncommons

4 Commons

1 Land

These cards feature evocative artwork celebrating The Lord of the Rings, expanding the ways you can show off your love for the story.

(Note: Special Edition Collector Boosters do not contain serialized cards, including the serialized Elven, Dwarven, and Human Sol Rings and The One Ring (Serialized 001/001). Serialized Elven, Dwarven, and Human Sol Rings can only be found in some non-Special Edition The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Collector Boosters. Only one card has been printed with The One Ring (Serialized 001/001), and this card can only be found in one English-language, non-Special Edition Collector Booster. Non-serialized cards are mechanically identical to their serialized versions.)

Scene Boxes

Each The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Scene Box contains six traditional foil borderless cards with art that combines to showcase one of the most epic scenes from The Lord of the Rings, art card versions of the borderless scene cards (with a paper easel to display them), and three The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Set Boosters.

There are four different Scene Boxes, each epic in their own way.

Aragorn at Helm's Deep Scene Box

The Might of Galadriel Scene Box

Gandalf in the Pelennor Fields Scene Box

Flight of the Witch-King Scene Box

Jumpstart Volume 2

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Jumpstart Volume 2

Fans excited for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Boosters this June should know there's even more to come: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Jumpstart Volume 2 introduces more themes to the ready-to-play format, just in time to share for the holiday season.

We'll share more details about The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Special Edition Collector Boosters, Scene Boxes, and Jumpstart Volume 2 later this year. Our holiday releases for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth build on the excitement of the set, and you can preorder Scene Boxes, Special Edition Collector Boosters, and Jumpstart Volume 2 before they release November 3 at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

