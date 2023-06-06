The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ lets you enjoy the heroes, tales, and adventures of The Lord of the Rings like never before.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Boosters will put you and your Fellowship on an epic journey fast, with five new-to-Magic rares designed specifically for Jumpstart!

Playing Jumpstart is easy: just open two Jumpstart Boosters, shuffle them together, and start playing—the deck-building process is done for you. You're not limited to using only Jumpstart Boosters from a single set, either. Try mixing in Jumpstart Boosters from other sets like March of the Machine or Jumpstart 2022 to brew up new deck synergies, because Jumpstart Boosters are compatible with each other regardless of the set they're from!

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Booster Themes and Contents

Jumpstart Boosters come in five monocolor themes, with two versions for each color theme:

White : Courageous

: Courageous Blue : Tricksy

: Tricksy Black : Mordor

: Mordor Red : Marauders

: Marauders Green: Journey

Each Jumpstart Booster comes with 20 Magic cards that are either from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth main set or were specifically designed for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Boosters. One theme card is also included.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Booster contents:

10 Common and uncommon cards from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth

1 Rare, new-to-Magic card designed for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Boosters

1 Rare or mythic rare card from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth

2 Traditional foil basic lands

6 Non-foil basic lands

1 Jumpstart Booster theme card

Across The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Boosters, there are a total of five new-to-Magic rare cards, each aligning with the booster's color and theme (these five cards can also be found as extended-art variants in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Collector Boosters).

The contents of all Jumpstart Boosters are detailed below. The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth arrives on June 23, and you can preorder products now from your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering is sold.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Booster Card Lists

1 Saradoc, Master of Buckland 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Esquire of the King 1 Samwise the Stouthearted 1 Took Reaper 1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane 1 Errand-Rider of Gondor 1 Bill the Pony 1 Lost to Legend 1 Fog on the Barrow-Downs 1 Slip On the Ring 1 Escape from Orthanc 8 Plains

1 Saradoc, Master of Buckland 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Nimble Hobbit 1 Samwise the Stouthearted 1 Took Reaper 1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane 1 Eastfarthing Farmer 1 Bill the Pony 1 Reprieve 1 Hobbit's Sting 1 Slip On the Ring 1 Escape from Orthanc 8 Plains

1 Elvish Mariner 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Glorious Gale 1 Arwen's Gift 1 Horses of the Bruinen 1 Council's Deliberation 1 Nimrodel Watcher 1 Pelargir Survivor 1 Captain of Umbar 1 Elrond, Lord of Rivendell 1 Meneldor, Swift Savior 1 Willow-Wind 8 Island

1 Elvish Mariner 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Nimrodel Watcher 1 Pelargir Survivor 1 Ithilien Kingfisher 1 Elrond, Lord of Rivendell 1 Saruman the White 1 Willow-Wind 1 Glorious Gale 1 Arwen's Gift 1 Horses of the Bruinen 1 Saruman's Trickery 8 Island

1 Ringwraiths 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Mordor Muster 1 Gollum, Patient Plotter 1 Uruk-hai Berserker 1 Nazgûl 1 Gothmog, Morgul Lieutenant 1 Cirith Ungol Patrol 1 Claim the Precious 1 Gollum's Bite 1 Nasty End 1 Shelob's Ambush 8 Swamp

1 Ringwraiths 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Mordor Muster 1 Gollum, Patient Plotter 1 Dunland Crebain 1 Gríma Wormtongue 1 Gothmog, Morgul Lieutenant 1 Cirith Ungol Patrol 1 Lash of the Balrog 1 Bitter Downfall 1 Nasty End 1 Orcish Medicine 8 Swamp

1 Assault on Osgiliath 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Erebor Flamesmith 1 Battle-Scarred Goblin 1 Swarming of Moria 1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator 1 Gimli, Counter of Kills 1 Olog-hai Crusher 1 Foray of Orcs 1 Fear, Fire, Foes! 1 Gimli's Fury 1 Quarrel's End 8 Mountain

1 Assault on Osgiliath 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Erebor Flamesmith 1 Goblin Fireleaper 1 Swarming of Moria 1 Grishnákh, Brash Instigator 1 Gimli, Counter of Kills 1 Olog-hai Crusher 1 Foray of Orcs 1 Smite the Deathless 1 Rush the Room 1 Quarrel's End 8 Mountain

1 Elanor Gardner 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Mirkwood Spider 1 Meriadoc Brandybuck 1 Brandywine Farmer 1 Mirrormere Guardian 1 Dúnedain Rangers 1 Quickbeam, Upstart Ent 1 Ent's Fury 1 Gift of Strands 1 Bombadil's Song 1 Revive the Shire 8 Forest