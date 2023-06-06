The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Jumpstart Booster Contents
The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ lets you enjoy the heroes, tales, and adventures of The Lord of the Rings like never before.
The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Boosters will put you and your Fellowship on an epic journey fast, with five new-to-Magic rares designed specifically for Jumpstart!
Playing Jumpstart is easy: just open two Jumpstart Boosters, shuffle them together, and start playing—the deck-building process is done for you. You're not limited to using only Jumpstart Boosters from a single set, either. Try mixing in Jumpstart Boosters from other sets like March of the Machine or Jumpstart 2022 to brew up new deck synergies, because Jumpstart Boosters are compatible with each other regardless of the set they're from!
The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Booster Themes and Contents
Jumpstart Boosters come in five monocolor themes, with two versions for each color theme:
- White: Courageous
- Blue: Tricksy
- Black: Mordor
- Red: Marauders
- Green: Journey
Each Jumpstart Booster comes with 20 Magic cards that are either from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth main set or were specifically designed for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Boosters. One theme card is also included.
- 10 Common and uncommon cards from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth
- 1 Rare, new-to-Magic card designed for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Boosters
- 1 Rare or mythic rare card from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth
- 2 Traditional foil basic lands
- 6 Non-foil basic lands
- 1 Jumpstart Booster theme card
Across The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Boosters, there are a total of five new-to-Magic rare cards, each aligning with the booster's color and theme (these five cards can also be found as extended-art variants in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Collector Boosters).
The contents of all Jumpstart Boosters are detailed below. The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth arrives on June 23, and you can preorder products now from your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering is sold.
The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Booster Card Lists
