The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Variant Card Image Gallery
Check out the latest Booster Fun variants and promo cards revealed from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ below. To see even more cards, visit The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Card Image Gallery and Commander Card Image Gallery.
You can learn more about collecting extended-art cards and other Booster Fun treatments with the breakdown over in our Collecting The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth article.
The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth releases June 23 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
WHITE
| BLUE
| BLACK
| RED
| GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Boromir, Warden of the Tower
Frodo, Sauron's Bane
Gandalf the White
Samwise the Stouthearted
Boromir, Warden of the Tower
Gandalf the White
Frodo, Sauron's Bane
Samwise the Stouthearted
BLUE
Gandalf, Friend of the Shire
Gandalf, Friend of the Shire
Storm of Saruman
Knights of Dol Amroth
BLACK
Gollum, Patient Plotter
Sauron, the Necromancer
Witch-king of Angmar
Nazgûl
Nazgûl
Nazgûl
Nazgûl
Nazgûl
Nazgûl
Nazgûl
Nazgûl
Lobelia Sackville-Baggins
Dunland Crebain
Nasty End
Mirkwood Bats
Voracious Fell Beast
Witch-king of Angmar
Shadow of the Enemy
Gothmog, Morgul Lieutenant
Orcish Bowmasters
Gollum, Patient Plotter
RED
Foray of Orcs
Oliphaunt
Rising of the Day
Éomer, Marshal of Rohan
GREEN
Legolas, Master Archer
Delighted Halfling
Pippin's Bravery
Last March of the Ents
Quickbeam, Upstart Ent
Legolas, Master Archer
MULTICOLORED
Aragorn and Arwen, Wed
Sauron, the Lidless Eye
Aragorn, the Uniter
Frodo Baggins
Gandalf the Grey
Gimli, Mournful Avenger
Merry, Esquire of Rohan
Pippin, Guard of the Citadel
Samwise Gamgee
Saruman of Many Colors
Sauron, the Dark Lord
Tom Bombadil
Aragorn and Arwen, Wed
Sauron, the Lidless Eye
Bilbo, Retired Burglar
Frodo Baggins
Saruman of Many Colors
Éowyn, Fearless Knight
Prince Imrahil the Fair
Aragorn, the Uniter
Gimli, Mournful Avenger
Merry, Esquire of Rohan
Pippin, Guard of the Citadel
ARTIFACT
Trailblazer's Boots
Wizard's Rockets
The One Ring
LAND
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Barad-dûr
Minas Tirith
Mount Doom
The Shire
Minas Tirith
Barad-dûr
