The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Variant Card Image Gallery

Check out the latest Booster Fun variants and promo cards revealed from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ below. To see even more cards, visit The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Card Image Gallery and Commander Card Image Gallery.

You can learn more about collecting extended-art cards and other Booster Fun treatments with the breakdown over in our Collecting The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth article.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth releases June 23 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

WHITE

Boromir, Warden of the Tower

Frodo, Sauron's Bane

Gandalf the White

Samwise the Stouthearted

BLUE

Gandalf, Friend of the Shire

Storm of Saruman

Knights of Dol Amroth

BLACK

Gollum, Patient Plotter

Sauron, the Necromancer

Witch-king of Angmar

Nazgûl

Nazgûl

Nazgûl

Nazgûl

Nazgûl

Nazgûl

Nazgûl

Nazgûl

Lobelia Sackville-Baggins

Dunland Crebain

Nasty End

Mirkwood Bats

Voracious Fell Beast

Witch-king of Angmar

Shadow of the Enemy

Gothmog, Morgul Lieutenant

Orcish Bowmasters

Gollum, Patient Plotter

RED

Foray of Orcs

Oliphaunt

Rising of the Day

Éomer, Marshal of Rohan

GREEN

Legolas, Master Archer

Delighted Halfling

Pippin's Bravery

Last March of the Ents

Quickbeam, Upstart Ent

Legolas, Master Archer

MULTICOLORED

Aragorn and Arwen, Wed

Sauron, the Lidless Eye

Aragorn, the Uniter

Frodo Baggins

Gandalf the Grey

Gimli, Mournful Avenger

Merry, Esquire of Rohan

Pippin, Guard of the Citadel

Samwise Gamgee

Saruman of Many Colors

Sauron, the Dark Lord

Tom Bombadil

Aragorn and Arwen, Wed

Bilbo, Retired Burglar

Frodo Baggins

Saruman of Many Colors

Éowyn, Fearless Knight

Prince Imrahil the Fair

Aragorn, the Uniter

Gimli, Mournful Avenger

Merry, Esquire of Rohan

Pippin, Guard of the Citadel

ARTIFACT

Trailblazer's Boots

Wizard's Rockets

The One Ring

LAND

Plains

Plains

Island

Island

Swamp

Swamp

Mountain

Mountain

Forest

Forest

Barad-dûr

Minas Tirith

Mount Doom

The Shire

Minas Tirith

Barad-dûr

